Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

37SOL - Charlotte 8724 Outlets Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8724 Outlets Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28278

NA Bev (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Juice Apple

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Grapefruit

$3.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Chips, Dips, & Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House Queso & Chips

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Sol Trio

$17.00

queso, guacamole, salsa

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

green chile tomatillo sauce, queso, salsa fresco, sour cream, jalapenos

Street Corn

$10.00

wood-fire grilled, creamy street sauce, cotija, queso fresco, cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

adobo fries, queso blanco, marinated grilled steak, pico, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro

Steak Skewers

$12.00

grilled tenderloin, chimichurri

Tuna Lollipops 4pc

$13.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Tuna Lollopops 6pc

$18.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Firecrackers 4pc

$10.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Firecrackers 6pc

$14.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Tequila Shrimp

$13.00

fried shrimp, spicy bang-bang tequila sauce, shredded lettuce, cilantro

Extra Chips

Quesadillas

Adobo Shrimp

$16.00

grilled adobo shrimp, charred corn, roasted red peppers, spinach, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream

Steak

$17.00

roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Roasted Vegetable

$11.00

roasted vegetables, smoked gouda, poblano crema

Cheese

$8.00

Soups, Salads, & Rice Bowls

Mexican Street Corn Soup

$7.00

chipotle cream, charred corn, cotija cheese, cilantro

Grilled Romaine Salad

$7.00

red chile croutons, cotija cheese, sol caesar

Sol Salad

$11.00

grilled vegetables, avocado, bacon, radish, queso fresco

Southwest Tuna Salad

$17.00

chile-rubbed tuna seared rare, charred corn, pickled red onions, black beans, avocado, roasted pepitas, lime vinaigrette

Kitchen Side Salad

$6.00

Adobo Chicken & Rice Bowl

$15.00

black beans, pico, guacamole, queso fresco, poblano crema, cilantro

Bang Bang Shrimp & Rice Bowl

$17.00

fried shrimp, spicy tequila bang-bang sauce, grilled corn, salsa fresca, avocado, green onions, citrus crema, cotija

Grilled Salmon & Rice Bowl

$17.00

red chile glaze, citrus crema, black beans, radish, corn, avocado

Carne Asada Steak & Rice Bowl

$17.00

marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco

Tacos

1 Taco Plate

2 Taco Plate

3 Taco Plate

4 Taco Plate

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas Red

$14.00

organic chicken, roasted vegetables, chihuauhua cheese, poblano crema,. served with black beans & rice. red chile, green chile, or christmas

Chicken Enchiladas Green

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas Christmas

$14.00

Red Chile Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

adobo ground beef, guajillo red chile sauce, chihuahua cheese. topped with poblano crema, lettuce, jalapeno, radish. served with black beans & rice

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Red

$12.00

red or green chile sauce, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, avocado. served with black beans & rice

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Green

$12.00

Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas Christmas

$12.00

Carnitas Napoleon Pork Tower

$15.00

fired corn tortillas stacked & layered with spicy carnitas pork, green chile tomatillo sauce, pico, queso fresco

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco

Chile-Rubbed Sea Bass

$19.00

citrus crema, pineapple salsa, rice & grilled vegetables

Chipotle Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

sauteed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce ( sauce contains pork). served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grit cakes

Grilled Chipotle Shrimp

$20.00

grilled east coast domestic shrimp, chipotle butter, adobo fries, jalapeno slaw

Skirt Steak

$28.00

9oz citrus-soy marinated, served with grilled vegetables

Steak Fritas

$35.00

16oz ribeye, chipotle butter, house steak sauce, adobo fries

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$26.00

grilled fajita skirt steak & shrimp. served "sol style" with grilled vegetables, flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, black beans & rice

Wood-Fire Grilled Salmon

$19.00

red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, fresh avocado. served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits

Burgers & Sandwiches

Green Chile Bison Burger

$17.00

caramelized onions, green chile relish, chihuahua cheese, green chile mayo

Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

crispy shallots, smoked gouda, mayo

Cheeseburger

$9.00

The Kitchen's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fired chicken, jalapeno slaw, spicy mayo

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Southwest Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Fries no season

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$3.00

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Jalapeno Slaw

$2.00

Kitchen Side Salad

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Add Ons

2oz Guacamole

$2.00

2oz Queso

$1.00

2oz Salsa

$0.50

Cup Guacamole

$7.00

Cup Queso

$5.00

Cup Salsa

$4.50

Extra Chips

Sliced Avocado

$1.50

Side Avocado Cream

$0.50

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

Side Hot Sauce Habanero

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Tuna

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chick Dilla

$7.00

Kids Taco Chicken

$7.00

Kids Taco Beef

$6.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

vanilla pastry cream, gingersnap cookies, fresh bananas

Apple Empanada

$6.00

flaky cinnamon sugar empanada crust, granny smith apples, caramel sauce, whipped cream

Ancho Brownie

$7.00

Chips, Dips, & Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

House Queso & Chips

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Sol Trio

$17.00

queso, guacamole, salsa

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

green chile tomatillo sauce, queso, salsa fresco, sour cream, jalapenos

Street Corn

$10.00

wood-fire grilled, creamy street sauce, cotija, queso fresco, cilantro

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

adobo fries, queso blanco, marinated grilled steak, pico, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro

Tuna Lollipops 4pc

$13.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Tuna Lollopops 6pc

$18.00

sushi grade tuna, tortilla crusted, flash fried rare. ginger sauce, spicy ponzu

Firecrackers 4pc

$10.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Firecrackers 6pc

$14.00

cheese stuffed jalapenos, wrapped in bacon

Brunch Entrees

Banana Cream French Toast

$12.00

thick cut brioche, fresh bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla pastry cream, maple syrup

Chicken & Grits

$15.00

crispy fried chicken, spicy agave syrup, four pepper relish, roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

sauteed shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce (sauce contains pork). served over roasted poblano & smoked gouda grits

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

cheese quesadillas, sunny side up eggs, black beans, pico, sour cream, red chile sauce, avocado, queso fresco

Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros w/ Adobo Chicken

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros w/ Steak

$18.00

Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Chicken & Chorizo

$16.00

Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Carnitas Pork

$16.00

Sol Brunch Bowl w/ Steak & Roasted Peppers

$18.00

Steak & Egg Tacos

$15.00

scrambled eggs, marinated steak, queso blanco, salsa fresca

Brunch Salmon

$19.00

red chile glazed, tomato bacon relish, sliced avocado. served over roasted poblano & smiked gouda grits

Avocado Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado on toasted brioche, spinach, lime vinaigrette, radish, sunny side up eggs

Cowboy Burrito

$14.00

scrambled eggs, adobo beef, brunch potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, guajillo red chile sauce, queso blanco, gaucamole

Plain French Toast

$9.00

Red Chile Beef Enchiladas

$14.00

adobo ground beef, guajillo red chile sauce, chihuahua cheese. topped with poblano crema, lettuce, jalapeno, radish. served with black beans & rice

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco

Texas BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

crispy shallots, smoked gouda, mayo

The Kitchen's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

fired chicken, jalapeno slaw, spicy mayo

Sol Salad

$11.00

grilled vegetables, avocado, bacon, radish, queso fresco

Quesadillas

Adobo Shrimp

$16.00

grilled adobo shrimp, charred corn, roasted red peppers, spinach, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Chipotle Chicken

$14.00

black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream

Steak

$17.00

roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream

Roasted Vegetable

$11.00

roasted vegetables, smoked gouda, poblano crema

Cheese

$7.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$3.00

2 slices

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Brunch Potatoes

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Jalapeno Slaw

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Orange Wedges

$1.00

Kids Brunch Meals

Kids Brunch Plate

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Tacos

$6.00

Kids Scrmabled Eggs

$6.00

Catering Menu

Trio Station

$115.00

Taco Station Chicken

$9.00

Taco Station Chicken & Steak

$13.00

Taco Party Chicken

$15.00

Taco Party Steak

$17.00

Taco Party Chicken & Steak

$19.00

Burrito Box Pork

$14.00

Burrito Box Chicken

$13.00

Burrito Box Veggie

$11.00

Banana Pudding Tray

$45.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Extra Steak

$8.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Tostada

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

37sol blends bold flavors of the Southwest with our own Southern culinary influences. We like to keep things fresh. With a focus on dishes that let seasonal ingredients and select spices shine. The real star of our kitchen is our wood fire grill, and all menu items—from sauces to salsas to handcrafted cocktails—start from scratch and are made to order. All tequilas are 100% agave, citrus fruits are juiced daily, and avocados aren't cut until you order guacamole

Location

8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28278

Directions

