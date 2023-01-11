Restaurant header imageView gallery

3812 Bistro at Lakeside Resort 3812 State Route 14

review star

No reviews yet

3812 State Route 14

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Order Again

Non-alcoholic

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Diet Ginger Ale

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Brisk Iced Tea

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00
Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$0.93
Virgin Mango Basil Lemonade

Virgin Mango Basil Lemonade

$9.00

Cocktails

Mustmosa

Mustmosa

$9.00

orange juice, Bubbly Candeo

Bubbly Mary

Bubbly Mary

$10.00

zesty bloody mary mix, Bubbly Candeo

Mango Basil Lemonade

Mango Basil Lemonade

$11.00

mango puree, hint of basil, bubbly Candeo

Baked Apple Mimosa

Baked Apple Mimosa

$10.00

homemade cider, bubbly, cinnamon sugar

Crimson Spice

Crimson Spice

$11.00
Mulled Field Red

Mulled Field Red

$13.00
Sugar n Spice

Sugar n Spice

$12.00

candied red wine with sugar nutmeg sprinkled rim

Cider

Original Apple Bombshell

Original Apple Bombshell

$6.00

War Horse Brewery (7% ABV)

Fall Spice Bombshell

Fall Spice Bombshell

$6.00

War Horse Brewery (7% ABV)

Seasonal Bombshell

$6.00

Beer to go

Campfire Lite Lager

Campfire Lite Lager

$11.00

Grist Iron Brewery (5.0% ABV)

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$11.00

Seneca Lodge

Milk Milk Stout

Milk Milk Stout

$13.00

Lucky Hare Brewing

Lt Dan IPA

Lt Dan IPA

$15.00

War Horse Brewery

Wine by the bottle

Cuvee Brut bottle

Cuvee Brut bottle

$48.00

Atwater Vineyards (12.0% ABV)

Bubbly Candeo bottle

Bubbly Candeo bottle

$18.00

Lakewood Vineyards (11.2% ABV)

Semi-dry Riesling bottle

Semi-dry Riesling bottle

$30.00

Toast Winery (10.5% ABV)

Pinot Gris bottle

Pinot Gris bottle

$24.00

Lakewood Vineyards (11.8% ABV)

Dry Riesling bottle

Dry Riesling bottle

$33.00
Chardonnay bottle

Chardonnay bottle

$30.00

Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars (12.8% ABV)

Blush bottle

Blush bottle

$15.00

Rock Stream Vineyards (12.3% ABV)

Dry Rose bottle

Dry Rose bottle

$24.00

KJR Red Newt Cellars (12.3% ABV)

Pinot Noir bottle

Pinot Noir bottle

$24.00

Fulkerson Winery (11.4% ABV)

Cabernet Franc bottle

Cabernet Franc bottle

$39.00

Hermann Wiemer Vineyard (12.5% ABV)

Syrah bottle

Syrah bottle

$45.00

Shalestone Vineyard (12.6% ABV)

Field Red bottle

Field Red bottle

$36.00

Hermann Wiemer Vineyard (12% ABV)

Hand-crafted Boards

Coaster

Coaster

$5.00

Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 14-16 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly

Cheese Board - Small

Cheese Board - Small

$16.00

Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 50-70 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly

Cheese Board - Medium

Cheese Board - Medium

$20.00

Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 70-90 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly

Cheese Board - Large

Cheese Board - Large

$26.00

Sample photo - choose your exact board when you pickup your order. Approximately 90-110 square inches Made from NY state hardwoods, milled locally and lovingly created in our on-site wood shop Finished with food-safe tung oil Hand wash only with a mild detergent, natural wood is not dishwasher friendly

Clothing

Fleece Hoodie

Fleece Hoodie

$45.00

Color: Twisted Black Fabric: 7 oz., 55% cotton, 45% polyester burnout Acid-washed with silicone finish Features: Flatlock stitching throughout Raw-edge seams Hood with dyed-to-match drawcord Raglan sleeves and v-notch collar Front pouch pocket

Unisex T-shirt

Unisex T-shirt

$15.00

Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 4.2 oz., 52% airlume combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester, 32 singles Features: Retail fit Unisex sizing Shoulder taping Sideseamed Tear away label Pre-shrunk

Women's V-neck T-shirt

Women's V-neck T-shirt

$15.00

**Runs small - recommend getting one size up for tight fit, two sizes up for a loose fit Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 52% combed and ringspun cotton, 48% polyester Features: Retail fit Sideseamed Tear away label

Racerback Tank

Racerback Tank

$15.00

**Runs small - recommend getting one size up for tight fit, two sizes up for a loose fit Color: Dark Gray Heather Fabric: 100% cotton Features: Relaxed fit Merrowed bottom hem Tear away label

Growlers

32oz Growler

32oz Growler

$8.00
20oz Boston Growler

20oz Boston Growler

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hand-crafted farm to table fare

3812 State Route 14, Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Directions

