Nov 14 Dinner Ticket

$75.00 Out of stock

Enjoy the tastes of Ecuador with Ecuadorian native, Ronny Jaramillo. Ronny is a master mixologist, sommelier, chef and restauranteur, just to name a few of his talents. If you know Ronny, you know you want a ticket. This 5-course tasting menu will highlight some of Ronny's favorite street foods, with a modern twist. Full menu details will be available shortly! The cocktail pairing includes a mixture of curated alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages and will be equal to having 3 cocktails. The wine pairing will be the equivalent of 3 glasses of wine. A la carte beverages will be available for purchase as well. Please notate any allergies and/or food aversions in the comments. We cannot guarantee substitutions if we do not have prior advanced notice. Doors open at 5:00 and the event runs from 6:30pm-8:30pm