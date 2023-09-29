Restaurant info

Warehouse on Broadway- Midtown Kansas City Entertainment Complex Warehouse on Broadway is an restaurant and entertainment complex located at 3951 Broadway Boulevard in Midtown Kansas City. Jukebox Heroes- Dinner and a Show Creatively adapted from dueling piano bars, Jukebox Heroes is an audience driven dinner and show perfect for gatherings and celebrations of all sizes. Crowd participation is key! Eat, drink, and party along with the world’s greatest cover band as they perform an all request show full of exciting bits, fun remakes, and audience call outs. Up- Event Venue and Late Night Lounge Up provides a modern, comfortable, and sleek environment with customizable cocktail and food menu options for up to 150 guests. Centrally located in the Kansas City Midtown corridor, Up is a great choice whether the occasion is an afternoon space for a corporate lunch, an evening space for your big celebration, or a late night meetup with old friends.