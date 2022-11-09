  • Home
  • Irvine
  • 399 Vietnamese Kitchen - 13254 Jamboree Road
399 Vietnamese Kitchen 13254 Jamboree Road

No reviews yet

13254 Jamboree Road

Irvine, CA 92602

Order Again

Popular Items

Vermicelli - Bún
Spring - Gỏi Cuốn
Combo Pho - Đặc Biệt

For The Table

Egg Rolls - Cha Gio

Egg Rolls - Cha Gio

$12.00

Crispy wrapped egg rolls with ground pork, taro root, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles in egg roll wrapping. Served with sweet fish sauce, lettuce and pickled vegetables.

Loaded Banh Mi Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries topped with savory pork, pickled daikon, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro and drizzled with spicy mayo

Rocket Shrimp

Rocket Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp wrapped in eggroll wrapper served with salad, house made fish sauce and pickled vegetables.

Rolls

Spring - Gỏi Cuốn

Spring - Gỏi Cuốn

$8.00

Steamed shrimp, pork, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, chives

Pork Patty Roll - Nem Nướng Cuốn

Pork Patty Roll - Nem Nướng Cuốn

$8.00

Vietnamese grilled pork sausage, crispy wonton wrapping, daikon, cucumber, lettuce, and chives

Vegetarian Spring Rolls - Cuổn Chay

Vegetarian Spring Rolls - Cuổn Chay

$8.00

Vegetarian protein, mint, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, and chives

Grilled Pork Rolls - Thịt Nướng Cuốn

$8.00

Banh Mi

Served in a toasted baguette and loaded with cucumber, pickled daikon and carrots, jalapenos, mayo, and creamy pate
Viet Ham - BM Thit Nguoi

Viet Ham - BM Thit Nguoi

$10.00

Sliced savory roasted pork with special sauce

Grilled Pork - BM Thit Nuong

Grilled Pork - BM Thit Nuong

$10.00

Charbroiled savory pork

Grilled Chicken - BM Gà

Grilled Chicken - BM Gà

$10.00

Grilled chicken with daikon, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

Phở

All phở dishes are served with thin rice noodles in 24-hour house made beef broth, garnished with white onions, shredded green onions, cilantro, and served with a side of bean sprouts and herbs.
Combo Pho - Đặc Biệt

Combo Pho - Đặc Biệt

$18.00

House special beef noodle soup combination: tendon, brisket, sliced rib eye, and meatballs. **All phở dishes are served with thin rice noodles in 24-hour house made beef broth, garnished with white onions, shredded green onions, cilantro, and served with a side of bean sprouts and herbs.**

Brisket Pho - Chín

Brisket Pho - Chín

$16.00

Beef noddle soup with braised brisket

Rare Pho - Tái

Rare Pho - Tái

$16.00

Beef noodle soup with sliced filet tigon

Oxtail Pho - Đuôi Bò

Oxtail Pho - Đuôi Bò

$19.00

Beef noodle soup with 4-hour braised oxtail bones

Meatball Pho - Bò Viên

Meatball Pho - Bò Viên

$15.00

Beef noodle soup with Vietnamese beef tendon meatballs

Plain Pho - Thường

$11.00

Chicken Pho - Gà

$16.00

Vermicelli

Vermicelli noodles with Asian green, crispy shallots, daikon, crushed peanuts, lime chilly fish sauce served with grilled chicken or grilled pork
Vermicelli - Bún

Vermicelli - Bún

$16.00

Vermicelli noodle with your choice of 2 protein served with mints, daikon & carrots, crushed peanuts, shallots and line chili fish sauce.

Rice

Your choice of Steam Rice served with house salad
Grilled Pork Rice - Cơm Thịt Nướng

Grilled Pork Rice - Cơm Thịt Nướng

$16.00

Steamed rice served with charbroiled savory pork, salad and house-made fish sauce

Grilled Chicken Rice - Cơm Gà Nướng

Grilled Chicken Rice - Cơm Gà Nướng

$16.00

Grilled chicken, salad and house-made pickles vegetable served with steamed rice

Pan Fried

Salted Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with salted egg and vegetables

Pan Fried Noodle

$14.00

Pan fried noodle with garlic butter

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Slush

$5.50

Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Lychee Lemonade

$4.50

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.00

Extra Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Fried Noodles

$10.00

Side of Broth

$3.00

Side of French Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the unique flavors of authentic Vietnamese Cuisine.

Location

13254 Jamboree Road, Irvine, CA 92602

Directions

