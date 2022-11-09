399 Vietnamese Kitchen 13254 Jamboree Road

Combo Pho - Đặc Biệt

$18.00

House special beef noodle soup combination: tendon, brisket, sliced rib eye, and meatballs. **All phở dishes are served with thin rice noodles in 24-hour house made beef broth, garnished with white onions, shredded green onions, cilantro, and served with a side of bean sprouts and herbs.**