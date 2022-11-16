A map showing the location of 3baristasView gallery

241 SW Monterey Rd

Stuart, FL 34994

Hot Drinks

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$2.75

Fresh Brewed when you place your Order

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

Rich Espresso with a Layer of Thick Local Milk Foam

Flat White

$4.25

Rich Espresso with Mircofoam

Red Eye

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Coffee topped with Rich Espresso

Americano

$2.65

Espresso Shots topped with Hot Water

Latte

$3.75

Rich Espresso balanced with Steamed Local Milk and light layer of Foam

Caramel Machiato

$4.45

Caramel, Vanilla, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Lavender Latte

$4.45

Lavender, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Mocha Latte

$4.45

Ghirardelli Chocolate, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$4.45

White Chocolate, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95

Black Tea infused with Cinnamon, Clove, Warming Spices and Steamed Milk

English Tea

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$4.45

Vanilla Latte

$4.45

Vanilla, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Caramel Latte

$4.45

Caramel, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Golden Latte

$4.45

Turmeric, Espresso, Steamed Local Milk

Make Your Own Latte

$4.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Traveler Box

$21.00

Gabe's Espresso

$3.45
Espresso

Espresso

$1.95

Jamaica Cup

$3.20

Kopi Lulak Cup

$20.00

Fall

Latte Pumpkin Spice

$4.45

Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, Local Milk

Latte Pumpkin Pie

$4.45

Pumpkin, Pumpkin Pie Flavor, Espresso, Local Milk

Latte Apple Pie

$4.45

Apple Syrup, Espresso, Local Milk

Latte Maple Spice

$4.45

Maple Syrup, Espresso, Local Milk

Cappuccino Cinnamon Roll

$4.45

Cinnamon with Brown Sugar, Espresso, Local Milk

Cold Brew Pumpkin Cream

$5.25

Cold Brew topped with a Pumpkin Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Caramel

$5.25

Cold Brew topped with Salted Caramel Cold Foam

Iced Latte Pumpkin Spice

$4.50

Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Cold Brew, Local Milk

Frappe Pumpkin Spice

$4.55

Ice Blended Coffee, Pumpkin Pie and Milk topped with Whipped Cream

Dirty Chai Pumpkin

$4.45

Chai Tea Latte with shots of Espresso

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.45

2 shots of Espresso over Ice

Cold Brew

$4.45

Coffee steeped in Water for 24 hours

Organic Nitro Cold Brew

$3.45

Sweet and Flavorful, less acidic Coffee resembling a Draught Beer

Iced Latte

$3.95

Coffee with Local Milk over Ice

Flash Brew

$3.45

Pour Over over Ice

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.50

Espresso, Girardelli Chocolate, Local Milk, Ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50

Espresso, Caramel, Local Milk, Ice

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Pumpkin Puree, Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, Local Milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai and Local Milk served over Ice

Iced Coconut Latte

$4.50

Coconut Milk, Espresso

Iced Tea

$2.50

English Tea

Iced White Mocha Latte

$4.50

Girardelli Chocolate, Espresso, Local Milk

Iced Lemonade

$3.95

House Made Lemonade

Heidi's Coconut Mocha

COLD BREW BOTTLE

$4.75+

NITRO

$3.45

Heidi's Mocha

$7.05

Smoothies

Bananas About Berries

$7.50+

Mixed Berries, Banana, Coconut Water

Nuts About Chocolate

$7.50+

Chocolate, Banana, Honey, Coconut Milk

Mango Madness

$7.50+

Mango, Banana, Orange Juice, Honey

The Hulk

$7.50+

Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Kiwi, Banana, Coconut Water, Coconut Oil

Frappe

Tripple Chocolate Frappe

$4.55

Caramel Frappe

$4.55

Strawberry Frappe

$4.55

Vanilla Frappe

$4.55

Bakery

Ham & Cheese Slab Pie

$4.95

Souffle - Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Bars

$5.55

Gluten Free & Vegan Bars

$5.55

Mini Breakfast Frittata

$4.50

Apple Cinnamon Pie

$4.65

Spankopita

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Egg Cheese Burek

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$4.65

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Scones

$4.75

GF Scones

$4.75

Muffin

$3.35

GF Muffins

$3.35

Bakery Bits

$2.50

Croissant Plain

$2.50

Toastie

$3.99

Bacon

$4.95

Coffee by the Bag

Organic Single Origin

$19.93

Single Origin

$15.93

Jamaica Blue Mountain

$8.00

Kona Hawaii

$13.31

Panama Geisha

$22.00

Yemen Mocca

$6.65

General Drinks

Water

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.85

Chocolate Milk

$1.65

Perrier Lime

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.95

Soda

$1.50

Lacroix

$1.50

Fiji Water - Small

$1.65

Evian Water - Large

$2.65

Coconut Water

$2.39

Good Karma Flaxmilk

$3.99

Bai Sun

$1.80

Flavored Water

$1.65

Aloe Strawberry

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$1.65

Red Bull

$2.99

Smart Water

$1.85

Gifts

Metal Cup

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
