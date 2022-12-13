Restaurant header imageView gallery

Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

review star

No reviews yet

240 E. Main Street Unit A

Midland, MI 48640

Order Again

Cocktails - Specialty

Gin, cucumber, mint, simple, soda
Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade

Raspberry Hibiscus Lemonade

$9.00

A refreshing lemonade with vodka, house made raspberry and hibiscus simple syrup

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.50

A classic Bloody Mary with our house made vodka

Gin Old Fashioned

Gin Old Fashioned

$10.00

Our riff on the classic Old Fashioned with our Gin, lemon and orange peel

Blue Jasmine Fizz

Blue Jasmine Fizz

$10.00

A cocktail collaboration with Grove Tea Lounge using their Jasmine Tea, Simple Syrup, Lemon, and an egg white. Shaken until frothy. Try with vodka or Gin

Spanish Gin Tonic

Spanish Gin Tonic

$10.00

An elevated gin and tonic served with a variety of aromatics and our gin. Served with choice of tonic on the side to allow you to enjoy it at your desired ratio.

Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned

Rye Whiskey Old Fashioned

$10.00

A classic cocktail using our Rye Whiskey, Orange peel, cherry, choice of bitters, and simple syrup. Try it smoked for a real treat

Rye Whiskey Sour

Rye Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Our Rye Whiskey, Lemon, simple syrup (try a flavored syrup!), and egg white, shaken until frothy

Potion No. 3

Potion No. 3

$10.00

Our house made gin, butterfly pea flower syrup & soda water, served with a side car of lemon juice, the color changes before your eyes!

Raspberry Gimlet

Raspberry Gimlet

$10.00

Luxardo Cherry simple syrup, Gin, lime juice

Tipsy Creation

Tipsy Creation

$9.00

A collaboration with Creation Coffee. We take their cold brew coffee with our house made Irish cream (made with our rye whiskey) whipped topping and chocolate syrup.

B55

B55

$10.00

Our Gin with jalapeño simple syrup, lemon juice and shaken with mint and cilantro and topped with a candied jalapeño

Mint Julep

Mint Julep

$10.00

The Derby Day Special. Mint, Rye Whiskey and simple syrup

3B Green Tea

3B Green Tea

$9.00Out of stock

Green Tea, brown sugar simple syrup, lemonade and choice of gin, vodka or rye whiskey.

Blue Raspberry Slush

Blue Raspberry Slush

$9.00Out of stock

Lime margarita slush with your choice of vodka, gin, or rye whiskey (+1)

Cinnamon Whiskey Cider Slush

Cinnamon Whiskey Cider Slush

$9.00

House Cinnamon Whiskey, mixed with a local apple cider.

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Ginger beer, lime and mint with choice of spirit

Cucumber Gin Spritzer

Cucumber Gin Spritzer

$10.00

House gin, muddled cucumber and mint, dash of simple syrup topped with soda water

Vodka’rita

$9.00

Our take on a Margarita! House made sour blue raspberry vodka, shaken with simple syrup, splash lemon and lime- topped with lemonade

Adult Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Hot Apple Cider

$8.00

Cocktails - Seasonal

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Cinnamon whiskey, maple syrup, lemon and egg white topped with cinnamon

Orangesicle

Orangesicle

$9.00

Vanilla gin, gingerale, orange peel

Forbidden Root

Forbidden Root

$9.00

Not your average root beer float! Cinnamon whiskey, irish cream, caramel, and root beer

On Draft

Blueberry-Grape Sour Seltzer

Blueberry-Grape Sour Seltzer

$2.00+

A 5% Raspberry-Lime Sour Seltzer

Peach Sour

Peach Sour

$3.00+

A 6.1% ABV ale brewed with peaches and fermented with a souring yeast

Amber

Amber

$2.00+

Our 5.2% ABV Amber ale brewer with caramel and midnight wheat malts.

Hazy IPA

Hazy IPA

$2.00+

A 6.8% New England IPA, double dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado Hops

Old School IPA

Old School IPA

$2.00+

A 6.5% / 67 IBU west coast IPA Brewed with a wide variety of hops including magnum, nugget, cascade, simple, and centennial.

Pilsner

Pilsner

$2.00+

This 4.2% ABV traditional light lager is clean and crisp and great for year round enjoyment. Light on alcohol, not on flavor!

Biere de Garde

Biere de Garde

$3.00+

A 9.2% ABV Biere de Garde style beer. Fermented with a saison yeast and aged on wine soaked oak from Grape Beginnings.

Imperial Cherry Wheat

Imperial Cherry Wheat

$3.00+

A 8.8% ABV cherry wheat brewed with a hefeweizen yeast. Cherries were sourced from King Orchards in Central Lake, MI

Amarillo SMSH

Amarillo SMSH

$2.00+

a 5.0% SMSH (Single Malt Single Hop) ale brewed with Amarillo Hops

Berliner Weisse

Berliner Weisse

$2.00+

A twist on our Norwegian Wheat, brewed to be slightly tart. Coming in at 4.2% this light refreshing beer is sure to please.

S'mores Brown Ale

$2.00+

A 5.5% Toasted Marshmallow brown ale.

Maple Bacon Whiskey Stout

$3.00+

A 6.6% Stout aged with house smoked bacon and our Rye Whiskey with an addition of maple.

Spirits

Vodka

$7.00

Wheat Vodka Distilled and Bottled by Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

Gin

$7.00

Botanical Gin Bottled by Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

Rye

$8.00

A 2+ year aged 95% Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged and Bottled by Three Bridges Distillery & Taproom

Cask Strength Rye

$11.00

Limited Quantity Available - Our 95% Rye as it is straight out of the barrel. Uncut and unfiltered.

4 x 0.5 oz Spirit Flight

$12.00

Four 0.5 oz samples of our vodka, gin, rye, and cask strength rye

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

N/A Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocktails

Raspberry Chiller

Raspberry Chiller

$5.00

Blue Raspberry Slush N/A

$5.00

Raspberry Lime Seltzer N/A

$4.00

Blueberry Grape Seltzer N/A

$4.00

Cucumber spritzer

$5.00

Shots

Jellyfish

$6.00

Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Chai Cinnamon Whiskey

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Food

Smoked Cheese Crackers

Smoked Cheese Crackers

$5.00
Hummus & Pita Chips

Hummus & Pita Chips

$7.00
Charcuterie Bento Box

Charcuterie Bento Box

$9.00
Whiskey Smoked Nuts

Whiskey Smoked Nuts

$7.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Chili

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Sliders

$10.00Out of stock

Two pulled chicken sliders topped with coleslaw and pickles, served with a side of potato chips.

Pizza Baker

Cheese

$9.50

Pepperoni

$11.50

Margheroni

$12.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, pepperoni and olive oil.

Margherita

$10.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil.

Bacon Garlic

$12.50

Tomato sauce, cheese blend, bacon and garlic.

Cacio e Pepe

$12.00

Ricotta pecorino creme, cheese blend, pecorino romano and black pepper.

Bianca

$12.00

Olive oil, oregano, cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, basil and garlic.

Pollo

$14.00

Cheese blend, chicken, basil, sweety drop peppers and balsamic glaze.

Sausage Sweety

$13.00

Tomato sauce, cheese blend, sausage, red onion and sweety drop peppers.

Mediterranean

$14.00

Olive oil, oregano, cheese blend, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, castelvetrano olives, slivered garlic and balsamic glaze.

Heat Wave

$14.00

Tomato sauce, crushed red pepper, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, slivered garlic, jalapeño and hot honey drizzle.

Featured pizza

$14.50

Ask your server!

Tomato Pie

$10.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.50

Tomato Sauce Side

$1.00

Hats

Leather Patch Hat

Leather Patch Hat

$27.00

Shirts

Founders Club Shirt - B&W

$26.00

Classic 3B Shirt - B&W

$25.00

Sweatshirt - 3B - B&W

$40.00

Classic 3B Shirt - Green

$25.00

New Logo Shirt

$25.00

New Logo Sweatshirt

$40.00

Glassware

13 oz Tulip - White

13 oz Tulip - White

$8.00
16 oz Beer Can Glass - White

16 oz Beer Can Glass - White

$8.00
20 oz Beer Can Glass - Black

20 oz Beer Can Glass - Black

$9.00
64 oz Growler - White Logo

64 oz Growler - White Logo

$8.00

Coffee Cup

$15.00

Stickers

4x4 White Bottle Sticker

$2.00

Bottle Sales

Gin Bottle Sale

$35.00

Vodka Bottle Sale

$35.00

95% Rye Whiskey Bottle Sale

$45.00

Tag A Brew

Mini Tag

$2.00

Tag With Charm

$6.00

Oktoberfest Mugs

A 22 oz Ceramic Mug with our Three Bridges Crest on it. Each purchase of this mug comes with your first fill free!

Oktoberfest Mugs

$35.00

Gin Class

Gin Class Ticket

$35.00

Vodka Class

Vodka Class $35 a person , 2 hours long

Vodka Class

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Midland's first brewstillery specializing in craft beer and unique spirts.

Location

240 E. Main Street Unit A, Midland, MI 48640

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

