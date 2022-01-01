Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

3CATEA

review star

No reviews yet

18215 Gale Ave

City of Industry, CA 91748

Popular Items

Avomango Sweet Dew
Mango Sweet Dew
Cheese Grape

NEW季节限定 (Seasonal)

Mango Milk

Mango Milk

$5.50Out of stock

House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.

Mango Green Tea Smoothie with Ice Cream

Mango Green Tea Smoothie with Ice Cream

$5.95

Smoothie, Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Mango, Vanilla Ice Cream.

Avocado Yogurt Smoothie

Avocado Yogurt Smoothie

$5.95

Smoothie, Fresh Avocado, Greek Yogurt, House Made Milk.

茗茶奶盖系列 (Fresh Tea with Mousse)

Fresh!
Jasmine Green Tea with Mousse

Jasmine Green Tea with Mousse

$4.95

Fresh Jasmine Green Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse

Roasted Oolong Tea with Mousse

Roasted Oolong Tea with Mousse

$5.50

Oolong Tea With Strong Baked Flavor, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse

White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse

White Peach Oolong Tea with Mousse

$5.50

Fresh Peach Oolong Tea, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse

Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea with Mousse

Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea with Mousse

$5.50

Traditional Chinese Oolong Tea with Robust Toast Flavor, Cheese/Soybean/Avocado Mousse

果茶系列 (Fresh Fruit & Tea)

Avomango Sweet Dew

Avomango Sweet Dew

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Avocado, Coconut Milk, House Made Milk, Agar Boba, Pomelo.

Mango Sweet Dew

Mango Sweet Dew

$6.25

Smoothie, Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Mango, Coconut milk, House Made Milk, Agar Boba, Pomelo.

Yogurt Strawberry

Yogurt Strawberry

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Strawberry, Jasmine Green Tea, Greek Yogurt.

Cheese Grape

Cheese Grape

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Grape, Jasmine Green Tea, Cheese Mousse.

Cheese Mango

Cheese Mango

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Mango, Jasmine Green Tea, Cheese Mousse.

Cheese Strawberry

Cheese Strawberry

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Strawberry, Jasmine Green Tea, Cheese Mousse.

Cheese Watermelon

Cheese Watermelon

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Watermelon, Jasmine Green Tea, Cheese Mousse.

Icy Pineapple

Icy Pineapple

$6.25

Smoothie, Fresh Pineapple, Jasmine Green Tea.

Icy Grapefruit

Icy Grapefruit

$5.95

Smoothie, Fresh Grapefruit, Jasmine Green Tea.

Fruit Melody

Fruit Melody

$5.95

Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange, Fresh Watermelon, Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Lemon, Passion Fruit.

Super Orange

Super Orange

$5.95

Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Orange Juice and Orange Slices.

Lemon Explosion

Lemon Explosion

$4.95

Jasmine Green Tea, Fresh Lime and Lime Juice.

中茶西做 (Special)

Peach Catpuccino

Peach Catpuccino

$5.25

Peach Oolong Tea, Fresh Milk, Wheat Germ.

Jasmine Catpuccino

Jasmine Catpuccino

$5.25Out of stock

Jasmine Flower Tea, Fresh Milk, Wheat Germ.

Osmanthus Catpuccino

Osmanthus Catpuccino

$4.95Out of stock

Osmanthus Oolong Tea, Fresh Milk, Wheat Germ.

Ceylon Latte

Ceylon Latte

$5.50

Black Tea, Fresh Milk, Whipping Cream, Pecan.

Phoenix Dan Cong Latte

Phoenix Dan Cong Latte

$5.50

Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea, Fresh Milk, Whipping Cream, Pecan.

鲜奶系列 (Fresh Milk)

Ube Milk

Ube Milk

$5.50

House Made Milk, Mashed Purple Yam.

Brulee Boba Milk

Brulee Boba Milk

$5.25

Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk

$5.50

Oreo Pieces, Fresh Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Crème Brûlée

鲜奶茶系列 (Fresh Milk Tea)

Cheese Roasted Milk Tea

Cheese Roasted Milk Tea

$5.95

Roasted Oolong Tea, House Made Milk, Cheese Mousse.

Biscoff Jasmine Milk Tea

Biscoff Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Jasmine Flower Tea, House Made Milk, Biscoff Pieces, Caramel, Soybean Mousse.

Soybean Dan Cong Milk Tea

Soybean Dan Cong Milk Tea

$5.75

Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea, House Made Milk, Soybean Mousse.

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk Tea

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk Tea

$5.75

Oreo Pieces, Black Tea, House Made Milk, Brown Sugar Boba, Cake Puff Cream.

纯茶 (Fresh Tea)

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.95
Roasted Oolong Tea

Roasted Oolong Tea

$4.50
White Peach Oolong Tea

White Peach Oolong Tea

$4.50
Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea

Phoenix Dan Cong Oolong Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18215 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
3CATEA image
3CATEA image
3CATEA image
3CATEA image

Map
