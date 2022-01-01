Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 City Pizzeria
12901 McGregor Boulevard #5

12901 McGregor Boulevard #5

Fort Myers, FL 33919

Chicago's Best
Cheese
Giant Slice

Pizza

Chicago's Best

Chicago's Best

$12.99+

hot giardineria, pepperoni, garlic

Supremo

$13.99+
Veggie Supremo

Veggie Supremo

$14.99+
Cheese

Cheese

$10.99+

Pizza Bowl

$9.99

No Crust

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

Meatball Pizza

$14.99+

Giant Slice

Giant Slice

$5.99

slices + Soda

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice Pep

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Ultra

$3.75

Sam Adams

$4.75

Spiked seltzer

$3.75

Delta

$11.00

Bud Lite

$3.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

House Sangria

$4.00

House Sauv. Blanc

$4.00

House Rose

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Pinot Nior

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.60

Mountain Dew

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Bottle Water

$2.60

Diet Pepsi

$2.60

Cherry Pepsi

$2.60

Ginger Ale

$2.60

Orange

$2.60

Chicago's Best

Chicago's Best

$12.99+

hot giardineria, pepperoni, garlic

Supremo

$13.99+
Veggie Supremo

Veggie Supremo

$14.99+
Cheese

Cheese

$10.99+
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99+

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99+

Meatball sub

Meatball sub

$18.19

Italian Beef

$15.59

House

House

$6.99+

3 Meatballs

$7.99

1 Meatball

$3.00

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Side of Pesto

$0.75

Side of garlic butter

$0.75

Side of ranch

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Chicago - New York - Detroit Which city has the best style pizza? Come try them all at 3 City!

12901 McGregor Boulevard #5, Fort Myers, FL 33919

