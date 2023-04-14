Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Daughters Brewing - St. Pete

review star

No reviews yet

222 22nd Street South

St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

APPETIZER

Soft Baked Pretzel

$8.25

salted and served with cider mustard and cheese

Guac and Queso

$11.25

topped with house made pico and served with tortilla chips

Just Guac

$9.25

topped with house made pico and served with tortilla chips

Just Queso

$8.25

topped with house made pico and served with tortilla chips

Smoked Fish Spread

$11.50

locally made, served with crackers and cucumber

Spicy Rosemary Hummus

$9.75

pita chips and carrot sticks

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

house made, served with tortilla chips and celery sticks

Brewhouse Nachos

$11.50

tortilla chips piled high with queso, pico, guac, jalapeños, and sour cream

BOWLS

Warehouse Salad

$8.00

spring mix, arugula, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds, red onions, queso fresco, Drinks basil pesto, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, caesar dressing, herb croutons, parmesan

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

TACO

Roasted Chicken Taco

$4.25

pico, queso fresco, cumin crema

Shredded Pork Taco

$4.25

chipotle bbq, coleslaw

Ground Beef Taco

$4.25

pico, cheddar jack cheese,shredded lettuce

Veggie Taco

$3.00

sauteed onion, peppers, mushrooms, cumin crema, queso fresco, pico

SANDWICH

Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.00

stout bbq sauce, pickles, brioche bun

Chicken Salad

$10.50

basil chicken salad, toasted almonds, pickled onions, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, herb ciabatta

Toasted Turkey Club Panini

$11.50

sliced turkey breast, white cheddar, bacon, arugula, sun-dried tomato pesto aioli, panini bread

Cuban

$11.50

ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard, cuban bread

Reuban

$12.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, marble rye bread

Brewers Burger

$11.50

american cheese, bacon, pickle, onion, brioche bun

Cellar Burger

$11.50

white cheddar, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

chipotle bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, brioche bun

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

provolone cheese, crispy jalapeños, chipotle mayo, brioche bun

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

roasted chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli, herbed ciabatta

Plain Burger

$11.00

Plain Burger patty on a toasted brioche bun

KIDS

Mini Hotdogs

$6.00

served with cheese sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

served wqith tortilla chips

MISC FOOD

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Side Black Bean Patty

$6.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Ground Beef

$5.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Pesto Aioli

Side of Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side of Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Sauerkraut

$0.50

Small Side of Queso

$2.00

Small Side of Sour Cream

Small Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of ColeSlaw

$1.00

TOGO

6pk

Bimini Twist 6pk

$11.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged Porter 6pk

$12.00

Beach Blonde 6pk

$11.00

Circle Hooked 6pk

$11.00

Coffee Blonde 6pk

$11.00

Feeling Nauti 6pk

$11.00

Florida Orange IPA 6pk

$11.00

Frog Grog 6pk

$11.00

Oktoberfest Marzen 6pk

$11.00

One Eyed Lager 6pk

$11.00

Rod Bender 6pk

$11.00

Tropical Hefe 6pk

$11.00

Key Lime Cider 6pk

$11.00

Raspberry Lemonade Cider 6pk

$11.00

Rose Cider 6pk

$11.00

Wild Blueberry Cider 6pk

$11.00

N/A Men in the Making 6pk

$7.00

4pk

Orange Creamsicle RTD 4pk

$10.00

Citrus CBD 4pk

$12.00

Mango CBD 4pk

$12.00

Raspberry Lemonade CBD 4pk

$12.00

CBD Case - Any 24

$56.00

Citrus CBD Single

$3.00

Mango CBD Single

$3.00

Raspberry Lemonade CBD Single

$3.00

Crowler

Beer Crowler

Cider Crowler

Growler

32 oz Growler Fill

64 oz Growler Fill

Gallon Growler Fill

Keg

Keg Shell Deposit

$50.00

Keg Pump Deposit

$60.00

Keg Tub Deposit

$10.00

1/2 BBL Keg

1/6 BBL Keg

At Cost Keg

$30.00

CHARITY

Charity Wheel

Charity Wheel Spin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are one of Florida's largest independent breweries based on Community, Family & Beer.

Website

Location

222 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TROPHY FISH
orange star4.4 • 266
2060 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Meanchi's Peruvian Inspired Sandwiches - Par Bar St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
2253 1st Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
The Job Site Custom Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2063 Central Ave St. Petersberg, FL 33713
View restaurantnext
Good Intentions - 1900 First Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
1900 First Ave S Saint Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
LALA - St. Pete
orange starNo Reviews
2324 Central Ave Saint Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext
Lost & Found - 2420 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2420 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Petersburg

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Petersburg
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (9 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston