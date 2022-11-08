Main picView gallery

3J's Cafe 317 Market St

review star

No reviews yet

317 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Sunday Morning in a Bowl
Turkey Club

Cold Drinks

Orange Juice

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$2.00

San Pelligrino Sparking Water

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Fresh Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Delicious Chocolate Milk

Americano (Iced)

$5.00

Latte (Iced)

$5.50

Chai Latte (Iced)

$6.50

Matcha Latte (Iced)

$7.00

Tea (Iced)

$3.00

Unsweetened Black Tea Only

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Apple Cider

$4.00

Cold Apple Cider from local orchards

Hot Cider

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Coffee (Hot)

$3.00

Americano (Hot)

$4.00

Latte (Hot)

$4.50

Chai Latte (Hot)

$5.50

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$6.00

Tea (Hot)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Coffee (Hot) Large TAKE OUT ONLY

$4.00

TAKE OUT ONLY

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider from local orchards

Sweet Starts

Seasonal Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Granola, local yogurt, and seasonal fruit (please ask our servers)

Pancakes

$10.00

Three House-made buttermilk pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

$14.00

Three House-Made Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with Nutella and Topped with Whipped Cream

Fried Chix And Pancakes

Fried Chix And Pancakes

$16.00

House-Made Pancakes, Buttermilk-Fried Chicken, and a White Maple Sausage Gravy

Muffins of the Day

$3.50Out of stock

Freshly Baked House Made Muffins. (Ask Server for Flavor)

Chicken And Waffles

$16.00

Classic chicken and waffle with smokey maple butter syrup.

Salads

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.00

House-Made Chicken Salad Stuffed Inside of Two Avocado Halves Nn a Bed of Spring Mix

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Spicy)

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Spicy)

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado, and Shredded Cheddar Tossed in Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches / Wraps

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

The Sandwich comes with 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, a Choice of Meat on a Choice of Bread or a Wrap

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

2 Fried Eggs, American Cheese, Pork Bacon, and 3J’s Sauce on a Kismet Everything Bagel

3J's Philly Muffin Sandwich

$11.00

2 Fried Eggs, Local Cheddar and Turkey Sausage, Avocado, and 3J’s Sauce on a Merzbacher's Philly Muffin

Chick 'n' Eggs Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, an Over Easy Egg, Arugula, Pickles, and 3J’s Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk-Fried Chicken on a Brioche Bun Topped with Pickles and 3J’s Sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Sourdough Toast, Smashed Avocado, and Sliced Tomato.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$9.00

Toasted Sourdough, Smashed Fresh Avocado, Sliced Tomato and Topped with Premium Smoked Salmon.

Lox Bagel

$9.00

Toasted Everything Bagel with Premium Smoked Salmon, Sliced Tomato, Onions, Cucumber and Cream Cheese

The Super Smashed Burger

The Super Smashed Burger

$16.00

Double Angus Beef Patties with Melted Pepperjack, Bacon Jam, Gochujang Aioli, and Arugula served with Fries or Salad

3J's BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Arugula, and on Sourdough

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Croissant

$12.00

Local Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Applewood Smoked Turkey, Springmix, Tomato and Mayo on a Toasted Croissant.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Local, Free Range Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Spring Mix and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast with Celery, Onion and Mayo, Topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Croissant

Bowl & Platters

Sunday Morning in a Bowl

$12.00

Warm Quinoa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro Aioli on a Bed of Arugula Topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Protein, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro Aioli on Corn Tortillas

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$14.00

Two House-Made Biscuits Smothered in Gravy and Served with Two Eggs Your Way.

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Baby Kale, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sundried Tomatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Tofu.

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.00

Build Your Own Omelette. Served with Your Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or a Salad and Sourdough Toast Choose any Combination of 3 of The Following Ingredients (+1.50/Extra Ingredients)

2 Eggs your Way

$12.00

2 Eggs (Any Style), Pork Bacon, Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Sourdough toast, and Breakfast Potatoes.

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes

$9.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Melted Cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Sides

3 Mini Pancakes

$5.00

Toast

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

A Bowl of Seasonal Fruit Cup.

2 Eggs

$3.50

2 Fried Eggs cooked your way

Side Salad

$4.00

A Bowl of Fresh Side Salad with Honey Vinaigrette.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Scrapple

$5.00Out of stock

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00

A bowl of our Soup of the day (Please ask our server)

Special Menu

Belgian French Toast

$11.50

Local Challah Bread French Toast Topped with Sliced Strawberries and Powdered Sugar.

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Local Challah Bread French Toast Layered and Drizzled with Nutella

Muffins of the Day

$3.50Out of stock

Freshly Baked House Made Muffins. (Ask Server for Flavor)

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

3 Eggs cooked your way, 8oz sous vide Steak, fresh home potatoes, and a slice of toasted sourdough bread. Note: Steak is cooked to medium

Homemade Tomato Bisque Soup & Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sourdough Bread, and Cheddar Cheese, served with a cup of Tomato Bisque Soup.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sourdough Bread and Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Burger / Beyond Meat Cheese Burger

$12.00

Classic Cheese Burger with Arugula, Tomatoes, and Pickles served with either Fresh Cut Fries or Side Salad with Honey Vinaigrette. We have Plant Base Beyond Meat Patties as an option.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Beans and Choice of Cheese and Meat

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Spinach, Kale, Caramelized Onions, Tofu, Vegan Cheese amd Side of Vegan Aioli.

Pumpkin Spiced Pancake with Pecan Syrup

$13.00

3 Stacks of Fluffy Pumpkin Pancakes with Warm Pecan Syrup

Sweet Starts

Seasonal Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Granola, local yogurt, and seasonal fruit (please ask our servers)

Pancakes

$10.00

Three House-made buttermilk pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

$14.00

Three House-Made Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with Nutella and Topped with Whipped Cream

Fried Chix And Pancakes

Fried Chix And Pancakes

$16.00

House-Made Pancakes, Buttermilk-Fried Chicken, and a White Maple Sausage Gravy

Muffins of the Day

$3.50Out of stock

Freshly Baked House Made Muffins. (Ask Server for Flavor)

Chicken And Waffles

$16.00

Classic chicken and waffle with smokey maple butter syrup.

Salads

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.00

House-Made Chicken Salad Stuffed Inside of Two Avocado Halves Nn a Bed of Spring Mix

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Spicy)

Buffalo Chicken Salad (Spicy)

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Avocado, and Shredded Cheddar Tossed in Ranch Dressing

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

The Sandwich comes with 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, a Choice of Meat on a Choice of Bread or a Wrap

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

2 Fried Eggs, American Cheese, Pork Bacon, and 3J’s Sauce on a Kismet Everything Bagel

3J's Philly Muffin Sandwich

$11.00

2 Fried Eggs, Local Cheddar and Turkey Sausage, Avocado, and 3J’s Sauce on a Merzbacher's Philly Muffin

Chick 'n' Eggs Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, an Over Easy Egg, Arugula, Pickles, and 3J’s Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk-Fried Chicken on a Brioche Bun Topped with Pickles and 3J’s Sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Sourdough Toast, Smashed Avocado, and Sliced Tomato.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$9.00

Toasted Sourdough, Smashed Fresh Avocado, Sliced Tomato and Topped with Premium Smoked Salmon.

Lox Bagel

$9.00

Toasted Everything Bagel with Premium Smoked Salmon, Sliced Tomato, Onions, Cucumber and Cream Cheese

The Super Smashed Burger

The Super Smashed Burger

$16.00

Double Angus Beef Patties with Melted Pepperjack, Bacon Jam, Gochujang Aioli, and Arugula served with Fries or Salad

3J's BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Arugula, and on Sourdough

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Croissant

$12.00

Local Sharp Cheddar, Sliced Applewood Smoked Turkey, Springmix, Tomato and Mayo on a Toasted Croissant.

Turkey Club

$12.00

Local, Free Range Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Mayo, Spring Mix and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Antibiotic-Free Chicken Breast with Celery, Onion and Mayo, Topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Croissant

Bowl & Platters

Sunday Morning in a Bowl

$12.00

Warm Quinoa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro Aioli on a Bed of Arugula Topped with a Sunny Side Up Egg.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Protein, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro Aioli on Corn Tortillas

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$14.00

Two House-Made Biscuits Smothered in Gravy and Served with Two Eggs Your Way.

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Baby Kale, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Sundried Tomatoes, Diced Tomatoes, and Tofu.

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.00

Build Your Own Omelette. Served with Your Choice of Breakfast Potatoes or a Salad and Sourdough Toast Choose any Combination of 3 of The Following Ingredients (+1.50/Extra Ingredients)

2 Eggs your Way

$12.00

2 Eggs (Any Style), Pork Bacon, Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, Sourdough toast, and Breakfast Potatoes.

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes

$9.00

Breakfast Potatoes, Melted Cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream.

Sides

3 Mini Pancakes

$5.00

Toast

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

A Bowl of Seasonal Fruit Cup.

2 Eggs

$3.50

2 Fried Eggs cooked your way

Side Salad

$4.00

A Bowl of Fresh Side Salad with Honey Vinaigrette.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

Bacon

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Scrapple

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you're in the mood for a cozy and comfortable place to enjoy a meal, this is the place for you. The food is delicious and hearty, there's always something new and exciting on the menu which often changes seasonally. The service is friendly and attentive with all of your needs taken care of from start to finish at any time of day or night! Come check it out soon!

Location

317 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lamberti Pizza & Market
orange star4.5 • 187
707 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
National Mechanics
orange star4.6 • 971
22 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Freebyrd Chicken - Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
111 South Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
50 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Kick Axe Throwing - Philly
orange starNo Reviews
232 Market St Philadelphia,, PA 19106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston