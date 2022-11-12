3 QUEENS CARNITAS 3 QUEENS CARNITAS | HOLLISTER

Restaurant header imageView gallery

341 Tres Pinos Rd #101

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNITAS BURRITO BOWL
CARNITAS BURRITO
CHILE VERDE TACO

FAMILIA DINNER PACKS

DINNER PACK #1 (4-6 PEOPLE)

$59.99

for (4-6 people) INCLUDES: - 1-32oz side of Mexican rice 1-32oz side of choice of beans *up charge for refried beans 2 1/2-pounds of carnitas 1-8oz side of salsa (red or green) 1-8oz side of pico de Gallo ( fresh salsa)

DINNER PACK #2 (8-10 PEOPLE)

$129.99

for (8-10 people) INCLUDES: - 2-32oz side of Mexican rice 2-32oz side of choice of beans *up charge for refried beans 4-pounds of carnitas 2-8oz side of salsa (red, green) 1-8oz side of pico de Gallo ( fresh salsa) 1-8oz side of Guacamole 1-8oz side of Curtido (pickled cabbage) 30 pc-side of tortillas 3xperson (flour or corn) *up charge on flour tortillas.

DINNER PACK #3 (15 PERSON)

$229.99

For (15-20 people) - 8 pounds of carnitas 1- Half sheet of rice 1- Half sheet of beans of choice *up-charge on refried beans 3-8oz salsa of choice 1-8oz Guacamole 1-8oz Pickled cabbage (curtido) 1-8oz Side of Limes 1-8oz Side of onion 1-8oz Side of cilantro 60pc- Tortillas of choice 3xperson *upcharge on flour tortillas

CARNITAS BY THE POUND

1 POUND OF CARNITAS

$12.99

1/2 POUND OF CARNITAS

$6.49

DINNER PLATES

CARNITAS PLATE

$13.99

TACO DINNER PLATE

$12.99

3 TACOS CARNITAS SIDE OF RICE SIDE OF BEANS 2-2OZ SIDE OF SALSA

MUY MACHO DINNER PLATE

$16.99

: HERE FOR A LIMITED TIME! +TAMALE CARNITAS +1 BURRITO CHILE VERDE + 1 TACOS CARNITAS + RICE +BEANS (REFRIED) OR (WHOLE)

TACOS

DOUBLE CORN STREET SIZED TORTILLA TOPPED WITH CARNITAS

CARNITAS TACO

$2.49

CARNITAS LOADED TACO

$3.99

FAMILY TACO PLATTER

$27.99

15 STREET SIZE CARNITAS TACOS PLATER WITH A SIDE OF SALSA AND PICO DE GALLO. (NON-HAND MADE CORN TORTILLAS)

NACHOS

CARNITAS NACHOS

$9.99

VEGGIE NACHOS

$6.99

MINI NACHOS

$5.99

NACHO PLATTER

$37.99

CARNITAS NACHO FRIES

$13.99

QUESADILLAS

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$9.99

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$7.99

BURRITOS

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.99

CARNITAS BURRITO BOWL

$9.99

COMBOS

MINI NACHO COMBO

$13.99

CARNITAS MINI NACHO -refried beans -mozzerlla cheese -carnitas -pico de Gallo -guacamole -sour cream -jalapenos 3 CARNITAS TACOS 1 CAN DRINKS OF CHOICE

CARNITAS BURRITO COMBO

$13.99

CARNITAS BURRITO -whole beans -rice -carnitas -pico de Gallo -avocado slices SIDE OF CHIPS 1-4oz side of salsa 1-CAN DRINK OF CHOICE

TORTAS

TORTA CARNITAS

$10.99

DINNER PLATES

CHILE VERDE PLATE

$13.99

CHILE VERDE PAIRED WITH A SIDE OF MEXICAN RICE WHOLE BEANS AND A SIDE OF TORTILLAS CORN/FLOUR *UP CHARGE ON FLOUR TORTILLAS/REFRIED BEANS

CHILE VERDE TACO PLATE

$9.99

3 STREET SIZED CORN TORTILLA TOPPED WITH CHILE VERDE AND A SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA,BEANS AND RICE

TACOS

CHILE VERDE TACO

$2.99

BURRITO

CHILE VERDE BURRITO

$10.99

CHILE VERDE BURRITO BOWL

$10.99

NACHOS

CHILE VERDE NACHOS

$9.99

MINI CHILE VERDE NACHOS

$7.99

QUESADILLAS

CHILE VERDE QUESADILLA

$10.99

TORTAS

CHILE VERDE TORTA

$10.99

CHILE VERDE (BY THE POUND)

1/2 LBS CHILE VERDE

$7.49

1 POUND CHILE VERDE

$13.99

SALSA

RED SALSA

$0.50+

GREEN SALSA

$0.50+

CHILI OIL SALSA

$0.75+

SPICY

CURTIDO

$0.75+

PICKLED CABBAGE

PICO DE GALLO

$0.50+

GUACAMOLE

$7.99+

TORTILLAS

CORN TORTILLA

$0.99+

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.99+

FLOUR TORTILLAS

BEANS

WHOLE BEANS

$10.99+

REFRIED BEANS

$11.99+

RICE

MEXICAN STYLE RICE

$6.99+

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

KIDS MEALS

KIDS QUESADILLA MEAL

$5.99

1 FLOUR CHEESE QUESADILLAA PAIRED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND REFRIED BEANS

KIDS TACO MEAL

$5.99

1 CARNITAS TACO ON A CORN TORTILLA SIDE OF RICE AND REFRIED BEANS

AGUA FRESCA

DAIRY AGUA FRESCA OF THE DAY

$5.75+

DAIRY BEVERAGE OF THE DAY - DIFFERENT FLAVORS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY YOU CAN CHECK OUR IG STORIES DAILY TO STAY IN THE LOOP! @3QUEENSCARNITAS

NON-DAIRY AGUA FRESCA OF THE DAY

$4.25+

hand crafted drinks blended with fresh fruit daily! - DIFFERENT FLAVORS AVAILABLE EVERY DAY CHECK OUT OUR INSTAGRAM STORIES TO STAY IN THE LOOP! @3QUEENSCARNITAS

BARRILITO

$15.00

AGUA FRESCA PACK

$19.99+

OUR PRE MADE CONCENTRATE SYRUP CHOOSE BETWEEN OUR MOST POPULAR FLAVORS OR CREAT YOUR OWN!

JUGS

$20.00+

CAN DRINKS

DR PEPPER

$2.25

MANZANITA

$2.25

SQUIRT

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

SUNKIST ORANGE SODA

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

COKE

$2.25

COKE ZERO

$2.25

MINI COKE

$1.50

GLASS BOTTLE (Mexican sodas)

COKE

$3.99+

MEXICAN COKE

SPRITE

$3.99+

MEXICAN SPRITE

JARRITOS

$3.99

MANZANITA

$3.99

APPLE SODA

BOTTLE DRINKS

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

SNAPPLE

$3.99

SEASONAL HOT DRINKS

MEXICAN COFFEE (HOT)

$2.50+

ATOLE

$4.00+

APPLE CIDER

$4.00+

GUMMIES

PEACH RINGS

$3.99

CHAMOY GUMMY WORM

$3.99

CHAMOY GUMMY BEARS

$3.99

ROCKALETAS CHAMOY (LOLIPOPS)

$2.99

TRADITIONAL MEXICAN DESSERTS

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.99

RICE PUDDING MADE FRESH WITH WHOLE MILK AND JASMINE RICE. TOPPED WITH GROUND CINNAMON

GELATINAS DE MOSAICO

$3.99

TRY OUR DELICIOUS AUTHENTIC CREAMY HOUSE MADE GELATIN. (CONTAINS DAIRY)

TRES LECHES MINI CAKE

$4.99

CHOCO-FLAN MINI CAKE

$6.99

FRESA FLAN

$6.99

CHEESECAKE

ORIGINAL CHEESECAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$4.99

CHIPS

HOT (SPICY)

$1.99

NON SPICY

$1.99

BOTTLE BEER

XX

$4.25

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

PACIFICO

$4.99

VICTORIA

$4.99

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$4.99

COORS LIGHT

$4.99

BUD LIGHT

$4.99

CAN BEER

MODELO

$2.99

MICHELADAS

CLASSIC MICHELADA

$8.00

"LA CURA CRUDAS"

$15.00

YOUR CHOICE OF BEER GARNISHED WITH: celery shrimp orange lime and beef jerky

GOMICHELAS

$8.00

SWEET/SOUR

MICHELAGUAS

$15.00

CHILE VERDE COMBO

CHILE VERDE MINI NACHO COMBO

$13.99

CHILE VERDE BURRITO COMBO

$13.99

CARNITAS COMBO

CARNITAS MINI NACHO COMBO

$13.99

CARNITAS BURRITO COMBO

$13.99

BURRITOS

BEAN AND CHEESE

$5.99

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.99

RICE+BEAN+CHEESE

$5.99

VEGGIE BURRITO BOWL

$8.99

TORTA

VEGGIE TORTA

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$8.99

NACHOS

VEGGIE NACHOS

$7.99

SWEET TAMALES

STRAWBERRIES AND CREAM

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

SAVORY TAMALE

CHEESY JALAPENO TAMALE

$3.00

CARNITAS TAMALE (CHILE COLORADO)

$3.00

TAMLES BY THE DOZEN

DOZEN TAMALES

$30.00

12 PIECE OF OUR HOUSE MADE TAMALES (SAVORY OR SWEET)

TAMALE PARTY TRAY

SWEET TAMALE PARTY TRAY

$60.00

24 PIECE PARTY STYLE TAMALE TRAY. PICK YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR!

FOODIE FRIDAY NIGHTS

QUESABIRRIAS PLATTER

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

carnitas restuarant

Location

341 Tres Pinos Rd #101, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

