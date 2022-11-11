Main picView gallery

Cork & Batter

3900 West Century Boulevard

Inglewood, CA 90303

Order Again

Starting Lineup

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Sweet Soy Sauce, Lemon, Tajin

Breaded Cheese Curds

$13.00

Hand Cut Mozzarella, Panco, House Marinara

Charred Corn "Ribs"

$10.00

Dynamite aioli, feta cheese, tajin, lime wedge

Whipped Ricotta Dip

$14.00

Za'atar Seasoning, Crispy flatbread, Roasted Tomato

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

Domino crispy rice, smash avocado, marinade tuna, serrano sliced,

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Zesty sauce, Serrano aioli, tajin, lemon wedge

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Hunks

$16.00

C&B Nachos

$12.00

Queso, Cilantro Crema, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Charred Corn, Guacamole, Grilled Chicken

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Extra Bread (Whipped Ricotta)

$4.00

Greens

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, cucumber, watemelon radish, cherry tomato, citrus vinaigrette

Casear Salad

Casear Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Charred Baguette, House Caesar Dressing

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber Diced, Shaved Carrots, Shredded Cheddar, Breadcrumbs, Green Goddess Dressing

C&B Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, mango, cherry tomato, corn strips, tomatillo vinaigrette

Asian Salad

$14.00

Napa cabbage mix, red bell pepper, carrots, roasted almonds, raising, wedge orange, crispy wontons, sesame dressing

Triples

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Provolone, Coleslaw, Pickles, Ranch

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$18.00

Sliced Rib-eye Blend, Peppers, Onions, Queso, Truffle Jus

Mini Smash Burgers

Mini Smash Burgers

$15.00

Rib-eye Blend, Cheddar, Corg Sauce, Pickle

Gourmet Street Tacos

$12.00

Cubano slider

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked pork belly, ham, pickles, mustard spread, provolone cheese

Sandos

BLT Club Sandwich

BLT Club Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Herb Mayonnaise Toasted White Bread

Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Chicken Thigh, Spicy Salsa Verde, Smashed Avocado, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Iceberg Slaw, Brioche Bun

Snobby Burger

$18.00

8 oz Rib-eye Patty, Melted Gouda, Raclette Crisp, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Watermelon Radish, Corg Sauce, Brioche Bun

Above and Beyond

$18.00

Grilled Cheese Triangles

$14.00

Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Parmesan, Poblano Cream

Cali Burger

$12.00

Wagyu patty, cali sauce Shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, sesame seed martin's potato bun

Smoked Pork Belly

Smoked Pork Belly

$18.00Out of stock

Daikon & Carrots pickles, green onions, fresno chili, cilantro, cucumber sliced, sriracha lemon aioli, baguette bun

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Micro Basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil

Truffle Mushrooms Flatbread

Truffle Mushrooms Flatbread

$18.00

Garlic Sauce, Mixed Mushrooms, Peppers, Goat Cheese, Shredded Mozzarella

Aztec Steak Pizza

Aztec Steak Pizza

$18.00

Black Beans Sauce, mozzarella cheese, steak, pico de gallo, avocado diced, serrano aioli, micro cilantro

Pineapple Express Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, roasted Jalapenos, shredded mozarella

Arugula & Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, arugula, prosciutto, cherry tomato, oregano

Entrees

Vegan Primavera

$21.00

Spinach Fettuccini, Roasted Vegetables, Cashew Cream Sauce, Crispy Mushroom

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

24 Hour Brined Herb Roasted Half Chicken, Fried Brussels, Lemon + Caper + White Wine Sauce

Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Fettuccini Pasta, Grilled Shrimp, Roasted Tomato, Shaved Broccolini, White Wine Cream

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Crispy Skin Salmon, Coconut Curry, Balsamic Rice with Grilled Onion and Corn, Broccolini

Steak Frites

$28.00

8oz NY Strip, Chimichurri, French Fries,

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Cod Fish, Dill Tartar Sauce, Waffle Fries

Sides

Loaded Tator Tots

$8.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

House Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Vegetable - Carrot/Celery

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Closers

Warm Ice Cream Bun

$14.00

Purple Yam & Coconut Ice Cream, Black Sesame, Grilled Brown Butter Buns

Bread Pudding

$16.00

Brown Butter Bread, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Market Berries

HOT COFFEES

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Espresso

$2.95+

Latte

$3.85+

House Blend Drip

$2.55+

COLD COFFEES

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Latte

$4.45

TEA

Green Tea

$2.85+

Black Tea

$2.95+

Chamomile Tea

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3900 West Century Boulevard, Inglewood, CA 90303

