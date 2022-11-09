Restaurant header imageView gallery

3rd Base 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Popular Items

Popular Items

Crispy Wings
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Seasoned Waffle Fries

Starting Lineup

3rd Base Nachos

$18.00

Cheese Steak Fries

$16.00

Chicken Poppers

$16.00

Chipotle Hummus DIP

$12.00

Crispy Wings

$15.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Lemon Artichokes

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Greens

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Casear Salad

$14.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Earth Bowl

$18.00

Triples

Grilled Cheese Triangles

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

$18.00

Mini Smash Burgers

$17.00
Gourmet street carnitas tacos

Gourmet street carnitas tacos

$15.00

Corn tortillas, carnitas, red Pickle onions, salsa verde, micro cilantro as garnish.

Gourmet street veggie tacos

Gourmet street veggie tacos

$15.00

Corn tortillas, brown rice, red quinoa, celery, carrots, broccolini, cilantro garlic, shallots, fried chef mushrooms, thai spicy sauce.

Gourmet street steak tacos

Gourmet street steak tacos

$17.00

Warm corn tortillas, Guacamole, Fajita Steak, Pico de Gallo, Ranchero Salsa wedge lime, micro cilantro

Gourmet street chicken tacos

Gourmet street chicken tacos

$15.00

Corn Tortilla, Sliced Achiote Chicken, Caramelize Onions Serrano Aioli, Micro Cilantro as Garnish

Gourmet street birria tacos

Gourmet street birria tacos

$15.00

Mini Corn Tortilla, Shredded Mozzarella, Birria Beef Onion Cilantro Watermelon Radish, Consume, Limes Wedges, Micro Cilantro as Garnish

Gourmet street fish tacos

Gourmet street fish tacos

$17.00

corn tortilla, coleslaw, mango salsa, dynamite aioli, micro cilantro, wedge limes,

Gourmet street shrimp tacos

Gourmet street shrimp tacos

$17.00

Corn tortilla, coleslaw, lemon aioli, pico de gallo, micro cilantro as garnish

Sandos

Chipotle Hummus Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken BLT

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$18.00

Sleazy Burger

$18.00

Black Mamba Burger

$20.00

Signature Wagyu Burger

$26.00

Above and Beyond

$18.00

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$17.00

Mushrooms Flatbread

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Entrees

Vegan Primavera

Vegan Primavera

$21.00

Garlic, Diced Shallot Onions, Zucchini, Mix Bell Peppers, Broccolini, Cherry Tomato, Vegan Cashew Sauce, Spinach, Fried Mushrooms as Garnish,

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Sides

Tator Tots

$8.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$14.00

House Fries

$7.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Vegetable - Carrot/Celery

$5.00

Side Steak

$9.00Out of stock

Closers

Warm Ice Cream Bun

$14.00

Bread Pudding

$16.00

Pumpkin Cheescake

$14.00Out of stock

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Got to 3rd Base

Location

1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

