3rd Place Coffee

26741 Portola Pkwy

Lake Forest, CA 92610

Coffee

Coffee of the day

$2.75+

Iced Coffee of the Day

$2.75+

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Pour over

$5.00

The purest way to enjoy a cup of coffee, the highest quality water poured over the highest quality beans.

Single Origin Pour Over

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00+

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Other Beverage

Apple

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Dasani

$2.50

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Splash

$2.75+

Refill

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Ice Tea Refill

$1.00

Bagels

Bagel w/butter

$3.00

As simple as it gets, a bagel with butter on it.

Bagel w/cream cheese

$4.00

The classic bagel and cream cheese combo

Elvis

$7.00

Elvis would have loved this bagel with peanut butter and bananas

American

$4.00

Who doesn't love this American tradition PB&J

California

$6.50

Thats right we pickle these onions in house

Philly

$5.00

Garden

$7.00

Something fresh to start the day

Smoked Salmon

$10.00

This is the house favorite

Baja

$6.00

Sort of a mexican twist on the bagel

Bagel w/bacon, egg and cheese

$6.00

This is not a breakfast "sandwich" with bacon

Bagel w/sausage, egg and cheese

$6.00

This is not a breakfast "sandwich" with sausage

Vegan Lovers Bagel

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burrito w/sausage

$8.00

Two scrambled eggs, pork sausage, potatoes and cheese served with salsa

Breakfast burrito w/bacon

$8.00

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes and cheese served with salsa

Breakfast burrito vegan

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito - No Meat

$8.00

Breakfast burrito w/chorizo

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.00

Brochacho Burrito

$10.00

Yogurt

Greek Yogurt w/ Berries and Almonds

$5.00

Greek Yogurt w/ Granola

$5.00

Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs w/Cheese

$3.50

Scrambled Eggs w/Sausage

$4.50

Scrambled Eggs w/Bacon

$4.50

Scrambled Eggs w/Poblano and Red Pepper

$4.50

Lunch

Santa Fe

$8.50

Bagel w/turkey, poblano, roasted red pepper, American cheese, santa fe spread with potato chips or potato salad

Classic Turkey

$9.00

Bagel w/turkey, smoked provolone, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, avocado with potato chips or potato salad

Mexican Fruit Salad

$6.00

Hawaiian Fruit Salad

$6.00

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Tiramasu

$4.00

Coffee Desserts

Affogado

$5.00

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.75

Banana

$3.75

Chocolate

$3.75

Apple Cinnamon

$3.75

Bran

$3.75

Cranberry Orange

$3.75

Baked Goods

Brownies

$4.00

Cookies

$1.25

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Lemon Square

$4.00

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Croissant

$4.00

Raspberry Square

$3.50

Blueberry Square

$4.00

Bananas

Bananas

$1.00

!2 oz bag

Frequency

$15.00

Script Checks

5 Dollar Checks

$5.00

10 Dollar Checks

$10.00

20 Dollar Checks

$20.00

50 Dollar Checks

$50.00

100 Dollar Checks

$100.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

The place work and your home. Your 3rd place!

Location

26741 Portola Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92610

Directions

