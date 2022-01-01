3rd Place Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
The place work and your home. Your 3rd place!
Location
26741 Portola Pkwy, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avila's El Ranchito - 26771 Portola Pkwy
No Reviews
26771 Portola Pkwy Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant
La Casita Olvera - Lake Forest - 41 Auto Center Drive
No Reviews
41 Auto Center Drive Lake Forest, CA 92610
View restaurant
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
4.6 • 1,578
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Forest
WaBa Grill - WG0068 - Foothill Ranch
4.7 • 2,053
26771 Portola Parkway Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
4.6 • 1,578
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurant