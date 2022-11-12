Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

3 Sons Thai Kitchen

40 Reviews

$$

178 Eagle Rock Ave

Roseland, NJ 07068

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
See Eww
Vegetable Spring Rolls

Starter

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$9.95

The most popular street snack! marinated grilled pork on skewers served with spicy roasted rice chili lime dipping sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$8.95

Tender squid in batter served with chili dipping sauce.

Blanket Shrimp

Blanket Shrimp

$8.95

Crispy marinated shrimp rolls served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Lemongrass Wings

Lemongrass Wings

$8.95

lemongrass & kaffir lime leaves marinated overnight and served with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Sate

Chicken Sate

$7.95

Grilled turmeric marinated chicken skewers with cucumber salad and tangy peanut dipping sauce.

Crispy Chicken Dumpling

Crispy Chicken Dumpling

$8.95

Served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Steamed Chicken Dumpling

Steamed Chicken Dumpling

$8.95

Served with garlic ginger soy sauce.

Red Curry Fish Cakes *

Red Curry Fish Cakes *

$7.95

Medium spice red curry paste fish cakes mixed with string bean and kafir lime leaf served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Chive Dumpling

Chive Dumpling

$7.95

Veggie lover! pan seared chives pancake served with ginger garlic soy sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$7.95

Glass noodle, carrot, cabbage, and mushroom in egg roll wrappers. served with sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Curry Puffs (New) !!

$10.95

Our new delicious vegetarian starter !! Stuffed with potatoes, onion, carrots, and curry powder. Served with sweet & sour cucumber salad.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup *

Tom Yum Soup *

$5.95

Mild spice and sour soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime, mushroom, baby corn, onion and tomato.

Tom Kha Soup *

Tom Kha Soup *

$6.95

Lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime, mushroom, red & yellow onion, and tomato in coconut cream soup

Woonsen Soup

Woonsen Soup

$6.95

Thai traditional clear broth soup with mung bean noodle, napa cabbage, cilantro and scallion, chinese celery, mushroom and carrot.

Thai Salad/Yum

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$9.95

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot, and peanut in fresh chili lime juice on a bed of lettuce.

3 Sons Yum Yum

3 Sons Yum Yum

$14.95

shrimp, thai sweet pork sausage, squid, red onion, cilantro, carrot, tomato, lettuce, and steamed egg noodle in chili lime juice.

Seafood Woonsen

Seafood Woonsen

$14.95

Shrimp, New Zealand mussel, squid, mung bean noodle, red onion, scallion, tomato, carrot, chinese celery and cilantro in chili lime juice.

Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$13.95

Grilled beef sirloin, tomato, red onion, carrot, cilantro, scallion, lettuce in chili lime dressing.

Crispy Duck Salad

Crispy Duck Salad

$14.95

Our best selling salad !! crispy duck tossed with mild spice chili lime dressing, red onion, pineapple, apple, bell pepper, and tomato on a bed of lettuce.

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir fried thin rice noodle, egg, beanspout, scallion, sweet radish, beancurd,and peanut in homemade tamarind sauce

Woonsen Pad Thai

Woonsen Pad Thai

$14.95

Stir fried mung bean low calories noodle in pad thai sauce

See Eww

See Eww

$13.95

Stir fried hand-cut flat noodle, chinese broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce.

Lad Na

Lad Na

$13.95

Another most popular street food. flat rice noodle, chinese broccoli, fermented soybean in gravy sweet soy sauce.

Basil Kee Mao

Basil Kee Mao

$13.95

Spicy stir fried hand-cut flat rice noodle, onion, tomato, bell pepper, chili, fresh peppercorn, wild ginger and thai basil.

SukothaiTomYum Noodle Soup

SukothaiTomYum Noodle Soup

$13.95

famous thai tomyum noodle soup with thin rice noodle ,sliced chicken & minced chicken, bean-spout, green bean, crushed peanut, scallion, cilantro.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.95

Slow cooked Chicken drum stick in the chicken broth, minced chicken balls, rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, and cilantro.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.95

five spices strew home cooking duck, egg noodle, bean spout,scallion, cilantro and crispy garlic.

Fried Rice

3 Sons Fried Rice

3 Sons Fried Rice

$16.95

Our popular fried rice with sweet thai pork sausage, chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, carrots, peas, and tomatoes.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$17.95

The King of thai fried rice. real lump crabmeat, tomato, onion, scallion, and egg.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Classic fried rice with tomato, peas, onion, scallion, carrot, and egg.

Green Curry Basil Fried Rice *

Green Curry Basil Fried Rice *

$13.95

Green curry paste fried rice, thai basil, bell pepper, onion, and egg.

Pineapple fried Rice

Pineapple fried Rice

$14.95

Flavorful fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, scallion, raisins, peas, carrot, and egg.

Sauteed

Gra Prao Moo Sab

Gra Prao Moo Sab

$14.95

The most favorite sauteed dish. minced pork, onion, bell pepper, green bean, and thai basil in chili garlic sauce.

Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$13.95

Onion, bell pepper, and thai basil in chili garlic sauce.

Pad Garlic

$13.95

Sauteed garlic with mixed vegetable in garlic sauce.

Pad Ginger

Pad Ginger

$13.95

Sauteed fresh ginger, onion, scallion, carrot, celery, babycorn in brown sauce.

Pad Cashew

Pad Cashew

$13.95

Sautéed onion, bell pepper, scallion, celery, cashew nuts in our brown sauce.

Curry

Red Curry **

Red Curry **

$15.95

Bamboo Shoot, bell pepper, and thai basil in red curry coconut cream.

Green Curry **

Green Curry **

$15.95

Eggplant, bell pepper, and thai basil in green curry coconut cream.

Panang Curry **

Panang Curry **

$15.95

Green beans, peas in thick salty and sweet red curry coconut cream with kaffir lime flavor.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.95

Potato, carrot, onion, and cashew nuts in sweet and mild curry coconut cream.

Gang Paa ***

Gang Paa ***

$15.95

Bell pepper, basil, mushroom, string bean, carrot, baby corn, wild ginger, mushroom and fresh peppercorn in spicy curry broth W/O coconut cream.

Chef Specialty

MaMa Kha Moo

MaMa Kha Moo

$21.95

Our mom rich, juicy, and tender thai style braised pork shank slowed and simmered for 3 hours in her special sweet-salty sauce (GF). Served with steamed Chinese broccoli , jasmine rice and spicy-sour chili sauce (on side). It’s a comfort foods, it’s a favorite street food and it’s so delicious!

3 Sons Volcano

3 Sons Volcano

A MUST try ! Your choice of a crispy chicken, shrimp, tofu, duck, and filet fish in our chef special sweet and sour sauce served on steamed broccoli, carrot, and Napa cabbage

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$25.95

Crispy duck and steamed mixed vegetable in chili tamarind sauce.

Seafood Pad Cha***

Seafood Pad Cha***

$26.95

Sauteed seafood, wild ginger, fresh peppercorn, onion, bell pepper, basil and stringbean with spicy chili paste.

Salmon Panang **

$24.95

Filet salmon, kirfir lime leaf, bell pepper, and snow pea in panang curry cream sauce.

Ginger Fish

Ginger Fish

$22.95

Tilapia, ginger, scallion, onion, chinese celery, and mushroom in garlic ginger sauce.

Seafood Suki Hang

Seafood Suki Hang

$22.95

Sauteed shrimp, calamari, woonsen noodle, napa cabbage, chinese celery, scallion and egg in home made spicy red bean curd suki sauce.

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Fried vanilla ice cream with chocolate drizzle.

3 Sons fried Banana

$7.95Out of stock

Served with honey and vanilla ice cream.

Sweet coconut rice and mango (seasonal)

$7.95
Thai Coconut custard and sweet coconut rice

Thai Coconut custard and sweet coconut rice

$7.95Out of stock

Thai Tea Ice Cream

$7.95Out of stock

Home made Thai Tea Ice cream topped with a thai tea Oreo cookie.

Side

Jasmine brown rice

$3.00
Riceberry Rice

Riceberry Rice

$4.00

Sweet Coconut Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Steamed Noodle

$4.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Chicken nuggets and fries

$7.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Coconut Curry Sauce

$6.00

Drink

Boba Drink

$5.95

Hot Thai Tea (NEW)

$4.95

Hot Thai Coffee (NEW)

$4.95

HOT Jasmine Matcha Green Tea Lattè (NEW)

$4.95

Large Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Large Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95
Large Mango Fruit Smoothie

Large Mango Fruit Smoothie

$5.95

Made with 100% Mango fruit. (No artificial/natural flavoring)

Lychee Iced Tea w/lychee fruit ( NO Dairy)

$5.95

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

lychee Juice

$4.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water (Perrier)

$3.00

Spring Water

$2.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Free delivery* with $75 minimum order.

Location

178 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, NJ 07068

Directions

3 Sons Thai Kitchen image

