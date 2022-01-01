3UP imageView gallery

3UP

229 Reviews

$$

201 W Main St.

Carmel, IN 46032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Virgin Drink

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

RAIL BITES

Burrata

$13.00

Charcuterie

$25.00

Crackers

$1.00

Crispy Brussels

$9.00

Frites

$9.00

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Rosemary Parm Frites

$10.00

Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Side Sauce

Creamy Spinach Dip

$15.00

Tempura Cauliflower

$13.00

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Tuna Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00Out of stock

KNIFE AND FORK PLATES

3up Sliders

$16.00

Birria Wagyu Tacos

$23.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Filet Sliders

$22.00

Korean Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Monon Sliders

$16.00

Wagyu Steak Sandwich

$12.00

PIZZA

3UP Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Garden Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Thai Pork Belly Pizza

$16.00

DESSERT

Hazelnut Chocolate Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Packages

Rooftop Package

$50.00

Swanky Package

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 W Main St., Carmel, IN 46032

Directions

Gallery
3UP image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
210 W. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Wine & Rind / Kernels Gourmet Popcorn - 254 Veterans Way Suite G
orange starNo Reviews
254 Veterans Way Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Queenies - 351 monon blvd
orange starNo Reviews
351 monon blvd carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Little Cairo
orange starNo Reviews
20 west Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Agave Bar & Grill - Carmel - Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
31 East Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
The GOAT
orange starNo Reviews
220 2nd Street SW Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Wild Eggs - Carmel
orange star4.5 • 4,078
1438 West Main St. Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Anthony's Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 1,934
201 W. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,816
14490 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
orange star4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Caffe Buondi
orange star4.6 • 431
11529 Springmill Rd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Sahm's Ale House Carmel - Village Ale House
orange star4.2 • 384
12819 E New Market St Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston