4&20 Bakers Bakery Cafe 307B Mims Road

review star

No reviews yet

307b Mims Road

Sylvania, GA 30467

Holy Grail
Big Pepperoni
6ct Peanut Butter Buckeye

Artisan Flatbreads

Garden Party (V)

$8.59

Allstar vegetable medley of garden vegetables with creamy mozzarella.

Big Pepperoni

$8.39

Big pepperoni style.

Chipotle Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, spinach, red onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with a chipotle drizzle.

Holy Grail

$8.59

Alfredo sauce base with chicken, spinach, mushrooms, basil and mozzarella topped with an Alfredo drizzle.

Alabama Slammer

$8.99

BBQ pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cheddar topped with an Alabama white sauce drizzle.

Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Paninis

Italian Grilled Cheese & Veggies

$5.29

Grilled provolone filled with sauted garden vegetables.

Black & Bleu

$6.29

Roast beef, red onion, bleu cheese, spinach and horseradish aioli.

Cuban

$5.89

Ham, capicola, swiss cheese, dill pickle and zesty brown mustard.

Meatball Marinara

$5.89

House meatballs, house marinara, parmesan and mozzarella.

Muffuletta

$6.29

Capicola ham, pepperoni, mortadella, olive salad, mozzarella & provolone.

Combos/ Family Meals

Flatbread Combo

$12.00

Combo includes Flatbread, Super Food Salad, Drink and Dessert.

Panini Combo

$10.00

Combo includes Panini, Super Food Salad, Drink and Dessert.

Family Flatbread

$35.75

Choice of 3 Flatbreads, a pint of Super Food Salad & Choice of 6 Mini Cupcakes or Cookie Dough Truffles.

Family Panini

$28.95

Choice of 3 Paninis, a pint of Super Food Salad & Choice of 6 Mini Cupcakes or Cookie Dough Truffles.

Family Flatbread & Panini

$38.25

Choice of 2 Paninis & 2 Flatbreads, a pint of Super Food Salad & Choice of 6 Mini Cupcakes or Cookie Dough Truffles.

Kids special

$7.00

Choice of Grilled Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza panini, Super Food Salad, Apple Juice and Mini Cupcake.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Salads

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.49

Southern classic chicken salad with mayo, relish, eggs & love served on a croissant.

Chicken Salad Plate

$6.89

Salad greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onion, dill pickle and our classic chicken salad.

Classic Chicken Salad

$7.99+

Southern classic chicken salad with mayo, relish, eggs & love.

House Salad

$4.79

Salad greens topped with cherry tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage & cheddar cheese.

Greek Salad

$5.79

Salad greens topped with Greek olives, feta cheese, red onion & cherry tomatoes. Served with Greek dressing.

Sides

Super Food Salad

$2.49+

Kale, red onion, carrots, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds tossed in a creamy dressing.

Chips

$1.29

Drinks

Coffee

$1.49+

Locally roasted coffee.

Soft Drinks

$1.49

Tea

$1.49+

Juice

$1.49+

Milk

$1.49

Water

$1.49

Lemonade

$2.75+

Saturday Brunch served 8am-2pm.

Saturday Wake N Bake Flatbreads

$7.59+

Delicious breakfast flatbreads in a variety of flavors.

French Toast Panini

$3.79+

French toast breakfast sandwich in a variety of flavors.

Breakfast Panini

$3.79+

Breakfast paninis in a variety of flavors.

Dessert Combos

Cupcake Combo

$4.20

Your choice of cupcake with a small coffee.

Designer Filled Cupcakes

Black Velvet

Black Velvet

$3.79Out of stock

Black Velvet cupcake with Raspberry center.

Lemon Blueberry

$3.79

Lemon Blueberry cupcake with Lemon Curd filling

Chocolate Guinness Bomb

Chocolate Guinness Bomb

$3.79

Guinness chocolate cake with Chocolate Guinness Ganache filling & Irish Cream frosting.

Cookie Dough (V)

Cookie Dough (V)

$3.79

Cupcake with Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough filling.

Strawberry Lemonade (V)

Strawberry Lemonade (V)

$3.79

Yellow cupcake with Strawberry Lemon filling.

Chocolate Raspberry (GF)

$3.79

Chocolate cupcake with Raspberry filling.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.79

Banana cupcake with house vanilla pudding filling.

Henn &coke

Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.79

Designer Cupcakes

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.50

Red Velvet cake topped with cream cheese & buttercream frosting.

14 Carrot Cake

$3.50

Moist carrot cake topped with cream cheese & buttercream frosting.

Flourless Chocolate (GF)

$3.50

Rich & dense. No flour added.

Assorted Cupcakes

6ct Assorted Cupcakes

$19.50

12ct Assorted Cupcakes

$39.00

Sweet Treats

Brownie

$3.00

Turtle Brownie (GF)

$3.85

Mixed Berry Square (GF)

$3.25Out of stock
6ct Peanut Butter Buckeye

6ct Peanut Butter Buckeye

$4.00

Banana Cakewich

$2.50

Two slices of our moist banana cake filled with cream cheese buttercream frosting.

Edible Cookie Dough Truffles

$0.75+

Lady Fingers

$4.00

Cakes

1/4 Sheet Cake

$40.00Out of stock

Assorted cupcake flavored cakes.

9" Round Cake

$35.00Out of stock

Assorted cupcake flavored cakes.

Half 9" Round Cake

$19.99Out of stock

Assorted cupcake flavored cakes.

1/2 Sheet Cake

$70.00Out of stock

Pies

Mini Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

9" Dutch Apple Pie

$20.00Out of stock

9" Pumpkin Pie

$20.00Out of stock

9" Sweet Potato Pie

$20.00Out of stock

9" Lemon Meringue Pie

$20.00Out of stock

9" Blueberry Pie

$20.00Out of stock

9" Pecan Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Saturday Brunch Treats served 8am-2pm

Mini Muffin

$2.00

Almond Coffee Cake

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

4&20 Bakers Bakery & Cafe specializes in designer filled cupcakes as well as an assortment of other wicked good treats. The cafe offers artisan flatbreads, paninis, soups and salads. Are you looking for a food truck for your next event? The wood fired pizza food truck provides freshly made pizza, pastas, salads and more!

Website

Location

307b Mims Road, Sylvania, GA 30467

Directions

Banner pic
4&20 Bakers Bakery Cafe image

