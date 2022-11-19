4&20 Bakers Bakery Cafe 307B Mims Road
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
4&20 Bakers Bakery & Cafe specializes in designer filled cupcakes as well as an assortment of other wicked good treats. The cafe offers artisan flatbreads, paninis, soups and salads. Are you looking for a food truck for your next event? The wood fired pizza food truck provides freshly made pizza, pastas, salads and more!
Location
307b Mims Road, Sylvania, GA 30467
Gallery
