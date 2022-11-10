- Home
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
No reviews yet
100 E Fort Macon Rd.
Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
Popular Items
Breakfast Entrees
2 Egg Breakfast
$6.50
eggs and one side
Steak Breakfast
$18.95
hand cut ribeye, with choice of one side and 2 eggs
Pancakes
$7.50
3 pancakes,( meat and eggs are optional)
Waffle
$7.50
one waffle, (meat and eggs are optional)
One Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
$8.50
homemade bis topped with sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak
$11.25
Special Breakfast
$6.95
2 pacakes and 2 eggs (meat and topping are optional
Build Your Own Omelettes
$7.95
Veggie Omelette
$9.75
Western Omelette
$9.95
Kid's Breakfast
$4.50
French Toast
$7.50
Shrimp and Grits
$16.95
14 grilled shrimp, with ole bay and gralic, with sauteed tom, green peppers, onions, bacon over top of grits
FOUR CORNERS SPECIAL
$8.50
One EGG breakfast
$5.75
One bis with sausage gravy/ and side
$8.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
Appetizers
Soup & Salads
Special Lunch Entrees
Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches
Hamburger
$5.25
Cheeseburger
$5.50
Fried Chicken Fillet Sandwich
$5.25
Hot Dog
$2.95
B.L.T
$4.95
Classic Grilled Cheese
$3.25
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$4.25
Grilled Bacon & Cheese
$4.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.75
Reuben Sandwich
$6.75
Sandwich Combo Platters
COMES WITH A SIDE AND A DRINK
Build Your Own Club
$11.95
Sandwich only
$4.95
Build Your Own Sub
$11.95
OVEN TOASTED SUBS OR COLD
Shrimp burger
$5.50
crab cake sandwich
$6.95
pork chop sandwich
$5.50
patty melt
$5.50
Flounder sandwich
$6.50
Gyro only
$8.95
Gyro w/fries
$11.95
SUB Only
$8.95
SUB ONLY
club only
$8.95
Lunch/Dinner Entrees
Hamburger Steak
$12.95
2 Boneless Pork Chops
$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
$12.95
Hot Turkey
$12.95
Hot Roast Beef
$12.95Out of stock
10oz Ribeye
$18.95
Country Fried Steak
$11.95
Chicken Finger Dinner (5)
$11.25
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$12.95
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
$12.95
Chicken Parmesan
$12.95
Shrimp and grits
$16.95
Veggies plate
$7.95
Dessert
Side Orders
FF
$4.50
GB
$2.25
Colls
$2.25
Beets
$2.25
Okra
$2.25
B-peas
$2.25
chips
$1.25
slaw
$2.25
sl. tom
$2.25
home fries
$4.50
grits
doz hushpuppies
$2.95
mp
$2.25
mp with gr
$2.25
SUB SAL
$1.00
SUB SOUP
$1.00
NO SIDE
-$3.00
Apple sauce
$2.25
Sub onions rings
$2.00
S/O onion ring
$7.25
1 pc Crab cake
$5.00
Add 1 PC flounder
$5.99
S/O of scallop
$5.99
1 PC of cod
$4.00
Seafood
Steak & Shrimp dinner
$21.95
Fried Clam Strips dinner
$15.95
Crab Cake dinner
$21.95
Fish & Chips (Cod) basket
$13.95
Fried Flounder dinner
$18.95
Fried Shrimp dinner
$17.95
Fried Oysters dinner
$18.95
Combo two
$19.95
combo three
$21.95
fisher man's platter
$26.95
shrimp and grits
$16.95
scallop dinner
$15.95
AUCE
$19.99
REORDER SHRIMP
small portion
Juice
Sodas / Water
Beer
Milk shakes
wine coolers and more
T-bucket
P-bucket
Toast and jelly
bagel or english muffin
1 pancake or French toast
2 pancakes or French toast
Assorted Danishes
S/O Grits
S/O Home fries
S/O 3 strips of bacon
S/O Ham
S/O patty sausage
S/O Country ham
S/O link sausage
Fruit topping
S/O 1 Egg
slice chz, salsa, sour cream
Oatmeal
S/O smoked sausage
biscuit
S/O slice tomato
s/o gravy
side of CB hash
side order pork chops
side order CFS
fruit bowl
Seafood
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
great food and friendly service
Location
100 E Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
Gallery
