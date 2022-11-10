Restaurant header imageView gallery

4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach

No reviews yet

100 E Fort Macon Rd.

Atlantic Beach, NC 28512

Popular Items

Popular Items

Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Pancakes
Waffle

Breakfast Entrees

2 Egg Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$6.50

eggs and one side

Steak Breakfast

Steak Breakfast

$18.95

hand cut ribeye, with choice of one side and 2 eggs

Pancakes

Pancakes

$7.50

3 pancakes,( meat and eggs are optional)

Waffle

Waffle

$7.50

one waffle, (meat and eggs are optional)

One Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

One Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$8.50

homemade bis topped with sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$11.25
Special Breakfast

Special Breakfast

$6.95

2 pacakes and 2 eggs (meat and topping are optional

Build Your Own Omelettes

$7.95
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$9.75
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$9.95

Kid's Breakfast

$4.50
French Toast

French Toast

$7.50

Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

14 grilled shrimp, with ole bay and gralic, with sauteed tom, green peppers, onions, bacon over top of grits

FOUR CORNERS SPECIAL

FOUR CORNERS SPECIAL

$8.50

One EGG breakfast

$5.75

One bis with sausage gravy/ and side

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.25
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.25
Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.25

potato skins are loaded with cheese and bacon you can get sour cream on the side

dozen hushpuppies

dozen hushpuppies

$2.95

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$2.50+

Chili

$2.75+Out of stock
Chowder

Chowder

$2.50+

House Salad

$4.25+
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Special Lunch Entrees

hamburger steak

hamburger steak

$13.95
spag

spag

$13.95
fish and chips

fish and chips

$13.95

2 pc of cod with slaw and Fries

shrimp basket

shrimp basket

$13.95

oyster basket

$15.95

1pc flounder

$15.95

turkey dinner

$13.95

scallop basket

$15.95

Lunch/Dinner Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.25

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Fried Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$5.25

Hot Dog

$2.95

B.L.T

$4.95

Classic Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Grilled Bacon & Cheese

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.75

Reuben Sandwich

$6.75

Sandwich Combo Platters

COMES WITH A SIDE AND A DRINK

Build Your Own Club

$11.95

Sandwich only

$4.95

Build Your Own Sub

$11.95

OVEN TOASTED SUBS OR COLD

Shrimp burger

$5.50

crab cake sandwich

$6.95

pork chop sandwich

$5.50

patty melt

$5.50

Flounder sandwich

$6.50

Gyro only

$8.95

Gyro w/fries

$11.95

SUB Only

$8.95

SUB ONLY

club only

$8.95

Lunch/Dinner Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

2 Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Hot Turkey

$12.95

Hot Roast Beef

$12.95Out of stock

10oz Ribeye

$18.95

Country Fried Steak

$11.95

Chicken Finger Dinner (5)

$11.25

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.95

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Shrimp and grits

$16.95

Veggies plate

$7.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.95

Cheesecake with Toppings

$5.25

Ice Cream

$3.95

Apple Pie

$3.95

Apple Pie with Ice Cream

$4.95

Limoncello Cake

$4.95

Side Orders

FF

$4.50

GB

$2.25

Colls

$2.25

Beets

$2.25

Okra

$2.25

B-peas

$2.25

chips

$1.25

slaw

$2.25

sl. tom

$2.25

home fries

$4.50

grits

doz hushpuppies

$2.95

mp

$2.25

mp with gr

$2.25

SUB SAL

$1.00

SUB SOUP

$1.00

NO SIDE

-$3.00

Apple sauce

$2.25

Sub onions rings

$2.00

S/O onion ring

$7.25

1 pc Crab cake

$5.00

Add 1 PC flounder

$5.99

S/O of scallop

$5.99

1 PC of cod

$4.00

Seafood

Steak & Shrimp dinner

$21.95

Fried Clam Strips dinner

$15.95

Crab Cake dinner

$21.95

Fish & Chips (Cod) basket

$13.95

Fried Flounder dinner

$18.95

Fried Shrimp dinner

$17.95

Fried Oysters dinner

$18.95

Combo two

$19.95

combo three

$21.95

fisher man's platter

$26.95

shrimp and grits

$16.95

scallop dinner

$15.95

AUCE

$19.99

REORDER SHRIMP

small portion

k-grilled cheese

$4.95

k-spaghetti

$7.50

k-chicken finger kids

$7.50

k-clam strips

$8.75

k-shrimp

$8.75

Juice

Juice

$1.95+

Sodas / Water

Sweetened Tea

Sweetened Tea

$2.25
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mist

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Gallon Sweetened Tea

$4.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

WATER

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Beer

BUDWISER

$3.50

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

COORS LIGHT

$3.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

YUENGLING

$3.50

CORONA

$3.50

MICH ULTRA

$3.50

Doxx amber

$3.50

Doxx

$3.50

Wine

RED

$5.00

WHITE

$5.00

MIMOSA OR BELLINI

$7.00

PARTY SIZE MIMOSA OR BELLINI

$25.00

Milk shakes

Strawberry

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Vanilla

$4.95

milk

chocolate milk

$1.50+

milk

$1.50+

wine coolers and more

wine coolers and more

$3.50

T-bucket

T bucket

$18.00

P-bucket

P bucket

$25.00

Parking

Park 20

$20.00

Park 10

$10.00

Park 15

$15.00

Toast and jelly

toast

$1.95

bagel or english muffin

Bagel

$2.25

English muffin

$2.25

1 pancake or French toast

S/O 1 PC one pancake

$2.75

S/O 1 pc French toast

$2.75

2 pancakes or French toast

S/O 2 pancakes

$4.75

S/O 2 French toast

$4.75

Assorted Danishes

chz Danish

$2.95Out of stock

cherry danish

$2.25

S/O Grits

Small Grits

$1.75

Small Grits with chz

$2.25

Large Grits

$2.50

Large Grits with chz

$3.00

large Grits with chz and bac

$3.50

S/O Home fries

home fries

$4.50

home fries no onion

$4.50

S/O 3 strips of bacon

bacon

$3.50

S/O Ham

ham

$3.50

S/O patty sausage

2 pc of patty sausage

$3.50

1 pc of patty sausage

$1.75

S/O Country ham

1/2 slice

$6.00

whole slice

$7.95

S/O link sausage

s/o link

$3.95

s/o 1 pc of link

$2.00

Fruit topping

blue berry

$2.25

pecan

$2.25

Hawaiian

$2.25

chocolate chips

$2.25

strawberry

$2.25

cherry

$2.25

Apple

$2.25

S/O 1 Egg

one egg

$1.25

slice chz, salsa, sour cream

chz

$0.50

salsa

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

Oatmeal

oatmeal

$3.25

Cereal

$3.25

S/O smoked sausage

smoked sausage

$3.50

biscuit

Bis

$1.25

S/O slice tomato

Slice tom

$2.25

s/o gravy

gravy

$1.25

side of CB hash

CB Hash

$5.95

side order pork chops

s/o pork chops

$4.95

side order CFS

Side CFS

$5.95

fruit bowl

fruit bowl

$4.50

Side Orders (Copy)

apple sauce

$2.25

BEETS

$2.25

BLK PEAS

$2.25

CHIPS

$1.50

COLL

$2.25

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

fried orka

$2.25

GB

$2.25

GRITS

$1.75

HF

$4.50

HUSH PUPPIES

$2.95

MP

$2.25

MP/G

$2.25

no side

SLAW

$2.25

sub salad

$1.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

great food and friendly service

Location

100 E Fort Macon Rd., Atlantic Beach, NC 28512

Directions

