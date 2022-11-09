Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
1,550 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are now offering Curbside pickup with our online menu. You can also call us at 541-779-4455. Thank you thinking of us. For Delivery options please find us on DoorDash or GrubHub.
Location
126 W Main St, Medford, OR 97501
Gallery