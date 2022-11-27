4 Eggs & Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Vietnamese

4 Eggs & Pizza Victoria Court

56 Reviews

$$

1221 State St #10

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho large - Vietnamese
Banh Mi Vietnamese
Pho small - Vietnamese

Personal Pizza 8"

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

8" Combo

8" Combo

$11.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

8" BCR

8" BCR

$11.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

8" Five Meat

8" Five Meat

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

8" Three Meat

8" Three Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

8" Ham & Pineapple

8" Ham & Pineapple

$11.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

8" Pesto Chicken

8" Pesto Chicken

$11.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

8" Spinach Alfredo

8" Spinach Alfredo

$11.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

8" Cheese (CYO)

8" Cheese (CYO)

$7.99

8" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.

Medium Pizza 12"

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

12" Combo

12" Combo

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

12" BCR

12" BCR

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

12" Five Meat

12" Five Meat

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

12" Three Meat

12" Three Meat

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

12" Ham & Pineapple

12" Ham & Pineapple

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

12" Pesto Chicken

12" Pesto Chicken

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

12" Spinach Alfredo

12" Spinach Alfredo

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

12" Cheese (CYO)

12" Cheese (CYO)

$12.99

12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.

Gluten Free Rice Crust 10"

10" BBQ Chicken GF

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo GF

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Combo GF

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

10" BCR GF

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Buffalo Chicken GF

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

10" Five Meat GF

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

10" Three Meat GF

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

10" Ham & Pineapple GF

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Pesto Chicken GF

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

10" Spinach Alfredo GF

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

10" Veggie GF

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Cheese (CYO) GF

$12.99

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust 10"

10" BBQ Chicken CL

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo CL

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Combo CL

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

10" BCR CL

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Buffalo Chicken CL

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

10" Five Meat CL

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

10" Three Meat CL

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

10" Ham & Pineapple CL

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Pesto Chicken CL

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

10" Spinach Alfredo CL

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

10" Veggie CL

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Cheese (CYO) CL

$12.99

Lunch Items

Pho small - Vietnamese

Pho small - Vietnamese

$10.96

Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.

Pho large - Vietnamese

Pho large - Vietnamese

$12.96

Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.

Banh Mi Vietnamese

Banh Mi Vietnamese

$11.96

Banh mi bread with cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and house sauces.

Rice Plate Vietnamese

Rice Plate Vietnamese

$13.96

Marinated grilled chicken, jasmine rice. pickled daikon mix and mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.96

1/4 pound smashburger with onions topped with American cheese served on a Brioche bun with house sauce. Served together with a mixed green salad and house vinaigrette.

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$8.96

Our traditionally cooked cheeseburger minus the house sauce, topped with BBQ sauce and Gruyere cheese. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.96

Our traditionally cooked smashburger topped with 2 slices of bacon. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

The Spicy Cheeseburger

The Spicy Cheeseburger

$10.96

Our traditional cheeseburger topped with a fried over medium egg and marinated jalapeños. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

The Works Cheeseburger

The Works Cheeseburger

$12.96

Our traditional cheeseburger topped with over medium egg, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Veggie Burger

$11.96

Veggie burger with tomato, lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, house sauce, served on a gluten free bun.

Chicken Tenders Meal

$8.96

3 Chicken tenders with french fries

Choripan Sandwich

Choripan Sandwich

$13.96

Argentine Chorizo sausage sandwich. Grilled sausage with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, and special sauce on a banh mi bread.

Appetizers

8" Breadsticks

8" Breadsticks

$5.96

Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.

12" Breadsticks

12" Breadsticks

$10.96

Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.

Garlic Bread

$4.96

Two thick slices of sourdough bread.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.96

Garlic bread topped with cheese.

Spinach Alfredo Dip

Spinach Alfredo Dip

$11.96

Spinach Alfredo sauce with artichoke hearts, 5 Cheese blend served with cheesy breadsticks.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.96
Spring rolls

Spring rolls

$7.96

Veggie spring rolls

Chicken Tenders App

Chicken Tenders App

$6.96

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.96

Romaine lettuce with mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and cheese

1/2 Chef Salad

1/2 Chef Salad

$8.96

Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.96

Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.96

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.96

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.96

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.96

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Family Green Salad

$21.96

Family size of our green salad. Feeds four

Family Caesar Salad

$19.96

Family size of our Caesar salad. Feeds four

Personal Pizza 8"

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

8" Combo

8" Combo

$11.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

8" BCR

8" BCR

$11.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

8" Five Meat

8" Five Meat

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

8" Three Meat

8" Three Meat

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

8" Ham & Pineapple

8" Ham & Pineapple

$11.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

8" Pesto Chicken

8" Pesto Chicken

$11.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

8" Spinach Alfredo

8" Spinach Alfredo

$11.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$11.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

8" Cheese (CYO)

8" Cheese (CYO)

$7.99

8" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.

Medium Pizza 12"

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

12" Combo

12" Combo

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

12" BCR

12" BCR

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

12" Five Meat

12" Five Meat

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

12" Three Meat

12" Three Meat

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

12" Ham & Pineapple

12" Ham & Pineapple

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

12" Pesto Chicken

12" Pesto Chicken

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

12" Spinach Alfredo

12" Spinach Alfredo

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

12" Cheese (CYO)

12" Cheese (CYO)

$12.99

12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.

Gluten Free Rice Crust 10"

10" BBQ Chicken GF

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo GF

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Combo GF

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

10" BCR GF

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Buffalo Chicken GF

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

10" Five Meat GF

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

10" Three Meat GF

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

10" Ham & Pineapple GF

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Pesto Chicken GF

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

10" Spinach Alfredo GF

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

10" Veggie GF

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Cheese (CYO) GF

$12.99

Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust 10"

10" BBQ Chicken CL

$19.99

Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo CL

$19.99

Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Combo CL

$19.99

Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

10" BCR CL

$19.99

Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.

10" Buffalo Chicken CL

$19.99

Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.

10" Five Meat CL

$19.99

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

10" Three Meat CL

$19.99

Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.

10" Ham & Pineapple CL

$19.99

Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Pesto Chicken CL

$19.99

Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.

10" Spinach Alfredo CL

$19.99

Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.

10" Veggie CL

$19.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.

10" Cheese (CYO) CL

$12.99

Appetizers

Spinach Alfredo Dip

Spinach Alfredo Dip

$11.96

Spinach Alfredo sauce with artichoke hearts, 5 Cheese blend served with cheesy breadsticks.

Garlic Bread

$4.96

Two thick slices of sourdough bread.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.96

Garlic bread topped with cheese.

8" Breadsticks

8" Breadsticks

$5.96

Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.

12" Breadsticks

12" Breadsticks

$10.96

Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.96
Chicken Tenders App

Chicken Tenders App

$6.96
Spring rolls

Spring rolls

$7.96

Veggie spring rolls

Dinner Items

Pho small - Vietnamese

Pho small - Vietnamese

$10.96

Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.

Pho large - Vietnamese

Pho large - Vietnamese

$12.96

Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.

Banh Mi Vietnamese

Banh Mi Vietnamese

$11.96

Banh mi bread with cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and house sauces.

Choripan Sandwich

Choripan Sandwich

$13.96

Argentine Chorizo sausage sandwich. Grilled sausage with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, and special sauce on a banh mi bread.

Rice Plate Vietnamese

Rice Plate Vietnamese

$13.96

Marinated grilled chicken, jasmine rice. pickled daikon mix and mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.96

1/4 pound smashburger with onions topped with American cheese served on a Brioche bun with house sauce. Served together with a mixed green salad and house vinaigrette.

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$8.96

Our traditionally cooked cheeseburger minus the house sauce, topped with BBQ sauce and Gruyere cheese. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.96

Our traditionally cooked smashburger topped with 2 slices of bacon. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

The Spicy Cheeseburger

The Spicy Cheeseburger

$10.96

Our traditional cheeseburger topped with a fried over medium egg and marinated jalapeños. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

The Works Cheeseburger

The Works Cheeseburger

$12.96

Our traditional cheeseburger topped with over medium egg, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.

Veggie Burger

$11.96

Veggie burger with tomato, lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, house sauce, served on a gluten free bun.

Chicken Tenders Meal

$8.96

3 Chicken tenders with french fries

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.96

Romaine lettuce with mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and cheese

1/2 Chef Salad

1/2 Chef Salad

$8.96

Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.96

Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$5.96

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.96

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.96

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.96

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Family Green Salad

$21.96

Family size of our green salad. Feeds four

Family Caesar Salad

$19.96

Family size of our Caesar salad. Feeds four

Kombucha

Ginger Lemon

$2.46

Red Raspberry

$2.46

Vita Coco

Coconut water

$2.49

Bottled Water

Smartwater 20oz

$2.99

12oz Can Beverages

12oz Coke Products

$1.46

12oz Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.46

12oz Pepsi Products

$1.46

Naked Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.46

Red Machine

$3.46

Orange Juice (Copy)

$3.46Out of stock

Tropicana

Apple

$2.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.99

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee. Baker’s chocolate, sweet graham cracker and aromatic, cedar-like wood to accompany rich smokiness in both flavor and aroma.

Decafffeinated Coffee

$2.99

Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee. Baker’s chocolate, sweet graham cracker and aromatic, cedar-like wood to accompany rich smokiness in both flavor and aroma.

Tea

Korean Boseong Green Tea

$2.49

Boseong Green Tea is a Korean tea from a sustainable farm hand-picked in early spring. This process of picking only the fine, small tips very early in spring is called, Woojeon. It produces delicate but incredibly rich tea. Sweet and oily with notes of macadamia nuts, orchids, and sweet green peas.

English Black Tea

$2.49

Lavender Chamomile

$2.49

Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.29

Lipton Brisk Lemon Tea

$1.49

Domestic Beer

Firestone 805

$6.00

Import Beer

Heineken

$6.00

lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

International cuisine and sourdough pizza. The number 4 represents 4 continents where our breakfast, lunch and dinner items come from.

Website

Location

1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
4 Eggs & Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Savoy Cafe & Deli
orange star4.5 • 564
24 W. Figueroa St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - Santa Barbara
orange starNo Reviews
515 State St Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1324 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Altos Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 271
318 N Milpas St Santa Barbara, CA 93103
View restaurantnext
Farmer Boy
orange star4.5 • 774
3427 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara

Kyle's Kitchen - Santa Barbara
orange star4.5 • 3,609
791 Chapala Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Los Agaves - De La Vina
orange star4.5 • 3,046
2911 De La Vina St Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
orange star4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Stella Mare's
orange star4.6 • 2,133
50 Los Patos Way Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurantnext
Santo Mezcal - 119 State Street
orange star4.6 • 1,291
119 State Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Barbara
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston