4 Eggs & Pizza Victoria Court
56 Reviews
$$
1221 State St #10
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Personal Pizza 8"
8" BBQ Chicken
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
8" Combo
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
8" BCR
Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
8" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.
8" Five Meat
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
8" Three Meat
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
8" Ham & Pineapple
Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.
8" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.
8" Spinach Alfredo
Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.
8" Veggie
Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.
8" Cheese (CYO)
8" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
Medium Pizza 12"
12" BBQ Chicken
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
12" Combo
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
12" BCR
Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.
12" Five Meat
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
12" Three Meat
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
12" Ham & Pineapple
Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.
12" Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.
12" Spinach Alfredo
Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.
12" Cheese (CYO)
12" crust with choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and your choices of toppings.
Gluten Free Rice Crust 10"
10" BBQ Chicken GF
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo GF
Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Combo GF
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
10" BCR GF
Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Buffalo Chicken GF
Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.
10" Five Meat GF
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
10" Three Meat GF
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
10" Ham & Pineapple GF
Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.
10" Pesto Chicken GF
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.
10" Spinach Alfredo GF
Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.
10" Veggie GF
Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.
10" Cheese (CYO) GF
Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust 10"
10" BBQ Chicken CL
Southwestern chicken marinated in sweet BBQ sauce, topped with 5 cheese blend and red onions
10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo CL
Garlic Alfredo sauce topped with chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Combo CL
Combination of pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
10" BCR CL
Ranch sauce topped with chicken, bacon, green onions, and your choice of fresh, baked or sun-dried tomatoes.
10" Buffalo Chicken CL
Buffalo chicken topped with ranch and green onions.
10" Five Meat CL
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
10" Three Meat CL
Pepperoni, ham, and sausage.
10" Ham & Pineapple CL
Smoked ham and pineapple with a choice of tomato or Alfredo sauce.
10" Pesto Chicken CL
Pesto sauce topped with chicken and 5 Cheese blend.
10" Spinach Alfredo CL
Spinach Alfredo sauce with a 5 Cheese blend.
10" Veggie CL
Mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, and onions on a tomato or Alfredo sauce.
10" Cheese (CYO) CL
Lunch Items
Pho small - Vietnamese
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
Pho large - Vietnamese
Low carbs & high protein. Fresh ingredients, gluten free and NO MSG. Fresh and cooked meat with rice noodles, green/white onions, and cilantro are in the soup. Bean sprouts, jalapeno and Thai basil served on the side.
Banh Mi Vietnamese
Banh mi bread with cucumber, carrots, daikon, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, and house sauces.
Rice Plate Vietnamese
Marinated grilled chicken, jasmine rice. pickled daikon mix and mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger
1/4 pound smashburger with onions topped with American cheese served on a Brioche bun with house sauce. Served together with a mixed green salad and house vinaigrette.
BBQ Cheeseburger
Our traditionally cooked cheeseburger minus the house sauce, topped with BBQ sauce and Gruyere cheese. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our traditionally cooked smashburger topped with 2 slices of bacon. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.
The Spicy Cheeseburger
Our traditional cheeseburger topped with a fried over medium egg and marinated jalapeños. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.
The Works Cheeseburger
Our traditional cheeseburger topped with over medium egg, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with a mixed green salad with house vinaigrette.
Veggie Burger
Veggie burger with tomato, lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, house sauce, served on a gluten free bun.
Chicken Tenders Meal
3 Chicken tenders with french fries
Choripan Sandwich
Argentine Chorizo sausage sandwich. Grilled sausage with lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, and special sauce on a banh mi bread.
Appetizers
8" Breadsticks
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
12" Breadsticks
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
Garlic Bread
Two thick slices of sourdough bread.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic bread topped with cheese.
Spinach Alfredo Dip
Spinach Alfredo sauce with artichoke hearts, 5 Cheese blend served with cheesy breadsticks.
French Fries
Spring rolls
Veggie spring rolls
Chicken Tenders App
Salads
Green Salad
Romaine lettuce with mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, croutons, and cheese
1/2 Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, julienne ham and pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, cheese.
1/2 Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.
Family Green Salad
Family size of our green salad. Feeds four
Family Caesar Salad
Family size of our Caesar salad. Feeds four
Appetizers
Spinach Alfredo Dip
Spinach Alfredo sauce with artichoke hearts, 5 Cheese blend served with cheesy breadsticks.
Garlic Bread
Two thick slices of sourdough bread.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Garlic bread topped with cheese.
8" Breadsticks
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
12" Breadsticks
Sourdough topped with garlic butter and cheese.
French Fries
Chicken Tenders App
Spring rolls
Veggie spring rolls
Vita Coco
Bottled Water
Tropicana
Milk
Coffee
Regular Coffee
Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee. Baker’s chocolate, sweet graham cracker and aromatic, cedar-like wood to accompany rich smokiness in both flavor and aroma.
Decafffeinated Coffee
Mr. Espresso oak wood roasted coffee. Baker’s chocolate, sweet graham cracker and aromatic, cedar-like wood to accompany rich smokiness in both flavor and aroma.
Tea
Korean Boseong Green Tea
Boseong Green Tea is a Korean tea from a sustainable farm hand-picked in early spring. This process of picking only the fine, small tips very early in spring is called, Woojeon. It produces delicate but incredibly rich tea. Sweet and oily with notes of macadamia nuts, orchids, and sweet green peas.
English Black Tea
Lavender Chamomile
Pure Leaf Tea (Unsweetened)
Lipton Brisk Lemon Tea
Domestic Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
International cuisine and sourdough pizza. The number 4 represents 4 continents where our breakfast, lunch and dinner items come from.
1221 State St #10, Santa Barbara, CA 93101