NA Full Life Lager

This is everything you’ve come to expect from Full Life, but with less than .5% ABV. Meant for pure enjoyment, this “beer flavored beer” was created by our brewing team to serve as the perfect shift beer. We’re not asking you to haul bags of grain or spend time on the canning line, but to simply appreciate our crew’s hard work as you kick back with a refreshing cold one. | ABV: <.5%