Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House 143 S Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ, 85296

review star

No reviews yet

143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Order Again

Popular Items

MAGIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH
ICED LATTE
TOASTY PRETZEL PLATE

BREAKFAST

LOX BAGEL

$6.94

MAGIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$3.84

PEANUT BUTTER TOAST

$3.44

4oz SIDE MIXED BERRIES

$1.44

SILO CINNAMON ROLL

$4.94

THE WAFFLE YO

$6.74

BAGEL

$3.84

YOGURT PARFAIT

$4.74

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$12.44

Side Tots

$5.44

BOARDS & SNACKS

LIL' MUG OF SALTY NUTZ

$4.44

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.74

HAPPY HUMMUS BOWL

$6.94

TOASTY PRETZEL PLATE

$7.74

BRATS N' TOTS

$7.74

MOUNT TATER

$6.74

MINI RIPPERS (1 option)

$6.94

BRUSCHETTA RIPPERS

$14.84

MEAT N' CHEESE BOARD PLZ

$14.84

SPIN-ARU SALAD

$7.64

GREEK SALAD

$8.44

4S Chicken Bites 1/2 Pound

$8.24

4S Chicken Bites 1 Pound

$14.74

Brat on Bun n' Chips served w/ Gilbert Gold Beer Cheese and Ketchup

$7.44Out of stock

Side Tots

$5.44

Brat and Cheese ONLY

$5.44Out of stock

TOASTERS

BACON SPIN

$8.44

GILBERT CHEESE

$6.74

ITALIAN STALLION

$8.84

SWISS TURK

$8.64

VESPA PANINI

$7.44

G-TOWN GYRO

$8.64

HIGH TIDE

$9.84

LOVE THY NEIGHBOR COMBO

$8.74

VEGGIE SHROOM

$7.44

PIZZA

BACON RANCH PIZZA

$12.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

MEAT LOVA

$14.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$12.00

VESPA WHEEL PIZZA

$12.00

G-TOWN SHIELD Pizza

$16.00

4S BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

4S Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

SWEETS

COOKIE CHOC CHIP

$2.74

COOKIE FROSTED

$2.74

ROOT BEER FLOATIN

$4.44

SILO CINNAMON ROLL Always Heated

$4.94

PECAN AFFOGATO

$6.44

4 Drink Candy (ie Peach Rings)

$2.04Out of stock

4 Drink Candy (ie Peach Rings)

ICED/COLD COFFEE

NITRO COLD BREW

$3.04+

COLD BREW

$2.64+

ICED AMERICANO

$2.84+

ICED LATTE

$3.44+

ICED PUMPKIN LATTE

$3.84+

ICED PEPPERMINT LATTE

$3.84+

ICED MOCHA

$3.84+

ICED DIRTY CHAI

$3.64+

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.84+

ICED CLASSIC MACCHIATO

$3.44+

ICED SEDONA RED VELVET LATTE

$4.44+

ICED THE DUDE

$3.84+

ICED CAMPFIRE MOCHA

$3.84+

ICED HIGLEY HOPPER

$3.84+

ICED ESPRESSO TONIC

$3.84+

ICED ALMOND enJOY

$3.84+

ICED CandyCane Latte

$3.84+

HOT COFFEE

LATTE Hot

$3.44+

AMERICANO Hot

$2.84+

DRIP COFFEE

$2.64+

PUMPKIN LATTE Hot

$3.84+

PEPPERMINT LATTE Hot

$3.84+

MOCHA Hot

$3.84+

CAPPUCCINO Hot

$3.44+

DIRTY CHAI LATTE Hot

$3.64+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO Hot

$4.04+

CLASSIC MACCHIATO Hot

$3.44+

SEDONA RED VELVET LATTE Hot

$4.44+

ESPRESSO SHOT Hot

$1.24+

THE DUDE Hot

$4.44+

CAMPFIRE MOCHA Hot

$4.44+

HIGLEY HOPPER Hot

$4.44+

ALMOND ENJOY Hot

$4.44+

CANDYCANE LATTE HOT

$3.84+

ICED TEA

ICED Arnold Palmer

$3.04+

ICED Chai Latte

$3.44+

ICED Chai Tea (no milk)

$3.04+

ICED Tropical Black Tea

$2.84+

ICED Very Berry Tea

$3.24+

ICED Citrus Green

$3.24+

ICED Lakeview Fog

$3.64+

ICED Matcha'Mo Purpose Latte

$3.84+

GROWLER of Berry Tea

$8.44

GROWLER of Tropical Black

$8.44

HOT TEA

HOT Black Tea

$3.24+

HOT Chai Latte

$3.44+

HOT Chai Tea (no milk)

$3.04+

HOT Citrus Green

$3.24+

HOT Lakeview Fog

$3.64+

HOT Matcha'Mo Purpose Latte

$3.84+

HOT Very Berry

$3.24+

RETAIL/COFFEE TO GO

1LB ESPRESSO BLEND

$11.00

1LB ORGANIC RAINFOREST BLEND

$11.00

GROWLER CLEAR (EMPTY) (Copy)

$14.00

COFFEE Cold Brew Growler Fill (nitro is same) (Copy)

$11.00

☆COLD Brew Concentrate Growler Refill☆

$22.00

ICED BLENDED

SALTED CARAMEL Macchiato by TRANSFORM

$4.84+

STRAWBERRY CREAM by TRANSFORM

$4.84+

CARAMEL BLENDED COLD BREW

$3.84+

FROZEN CHAI

$3.84+

ICE BLENDED COLD BREW

$3.24+

MOCHA BLENDED COLD BREW

$3.84+

SEDONA RED VELVET BLENDED

$3.84+

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$3.84+

TRANSFORM Boost Shots HEALTHY DRINKS

Blue Raspberry Dazzler

$4.24+

Mango Millionaire

$4.24+

Grape To See You

$4.24+

Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer

$4.24+

SALTED CARAMEL Macchiato by TRANSFORM

$4.84+

STRAWBERRY CREAM by TRANSFORM

$4.84+

COOLER DRINKS

CLUB SODA

$1.44

COCA-COLA

$2.44

DIET COKE

$2.44

DR. PEPPER

$2.44

GRAPE FANTA

$2.44

ORANGE FANTA

$2.44

RED BULL

$3.44

SF RED BULL

$3.44

SMART WATER

$2.44Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.44

VITAMIN WATER

$2.44

KIDS/SOFT DRINKS

ROOT BEER

$2.64+

LEMONADE

$2.04+

JUICE

$2.04+

ITALIAN SODA

$2.80+

MILK STEAMER

$2.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.44+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.44+

JUST MILK

$2.24+

GLASS OF WATER

PLASTIC CUP OF WATER + STRAW

ICED Arnold Palmer

$3.04+

4S RedBull Energy Drinks

20oz BERRY LOVE

$4.44

20oz PEACH POWER

$4.44

20oz HANG 10

$4.44

20oz WATERMELON SMASH

$4.44

20oz PINEAPPLE CROWN

$4.44

20oz CHERRY LIMEADE BLAST (BLENDED)

$4.44

20oz CUSTOM FLAVOR OPTION

$4.44

☆24oz BERRY LOVE

$5.24

☆24oz PEACH POWER

$5.24

☆24oz HANG 10

$5.24

☆24oz WATERMELON SMASH

$5.24

☆24oz PINEAPPLE CROWN

$5.24

☆24oz CHERRY LIMEADE BLAST (BLENDED)

$5.24

☆24oz CUSTOM FLAVOR OPTION

$5.24

WATER

GLASS of Water

Plastic Cup of Water + Straw

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Home of the Original Patient Pour. We Complete the Craft.

Website

Location

143 S Higley Rd Ste C-101, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Gallery
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image
Four Silos Brewery | Coffee & Beer House image

