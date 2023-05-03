4 us cafe and bakery 5310 orient road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5310 orient road, Tampa, FL 33610
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tally Ho Bar and Grille - 7402 N 56th St #902
No Reviews
7402 N 56th St #902 Tampa, FL 33605
View restaurant
Tazz Takeout - 3745 North 50th Street
No Reviews
3745 North 50th Street Tampa, FL 33619
View restaurant
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
4.6 • 67
8904 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant