A map showing the location of 4 us cafe and bakery 5310 orient roadView gallery

4 us cafe and bakery 5310 orient road

No reviews yet

5310 orient road

Tampa, FL 33610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Menu

Drinks

Water

$2.17

Juice

$2.17

Specialty Drink

$4.99

Coke Products

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Appetizer

Philly CheeseSteak EggRoll

$10.99

two eggrolls w/ onions and peppers w/ provolone cheese

Salmon EggRoll

$11.99

two eggrolls with salmon,spinach and cheese

Fried Lobster Bites

$18.99

Fried Lobster Pieces

Fried Onion Rings

$5.99

Circle pieces of nions covered in our special batter

Fried Okra

$5.99

Pieces of okra covered in our special batter

Crab Cakes

$14.99

Two Pieces of Crab Cakes

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$12.99

15 Wings

$18.99

20 Wings

$23.99

Pasta

Lobster Pasta

$27.99

Salmon Pasta

$21.99

Shrimp Pasta

$21.99

Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Alfredo Pasta

$19.99

Lunch & Dinner

CheeseBurger

$10.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Chicken Tender

$9.99

Philly CheeseSteak

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Fried Seafood Basket

$16.99

Chicken & Waffles

$18.99

Catfish Sandwich

$6.99

Lamb Chops

$28.99

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.99

Dessert

Red Velvet

$6.99

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Food

2 for 27 Chicken and Waffles

$27.00

Wednesday Drinks

2 for 1 4 Us Punch

$10.00

House Wine

$2.00

Bar Menu

Specialty Cocktails

Feeling Peachy

$12.00

4 Us Punch

$10.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Blue Lagoon

$11.00

Off White

$10.00

Rum Running

$11.00

Me, Hennessy & You

$12.00

Want a Blowjob

$12.00

Orang-U-Happy

$12.00

4 The Gang

$13.00

Drop It Like It'z Hot

$12.00

Black Magic

$12.00

Fench Connection

$12.00

Bae It's Breezy

$11.00

Just Keep Swimming

$15.00

Mi Casa We Go

$12.00

Hulk

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Johnny Vegas

$11.00

Long Island

$9.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

Tito's

Grey Goose

Absolute

Smirnoff

Well Rum

Malibu Rum

Jameson

Makers Mark

Crown Royal

Crown Apple

Well Tequila

Casmigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Don Julio1942

DonJulio Reposaso

DonJulio Blanco

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Hennessey

Courvoisier

Dussee

Grand Marnier

Baileys

Hypnotic

Beer & Seltzers

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Seltzer

$5.00

Wine

House Wine

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Hookah

Hookah

$25.00

Hookah

$30.00

Hookah

$35.00

Hookah

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5310 orient road, Tampa, FL 33610

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

