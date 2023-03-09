Restaurant header imageView gallery

4-Ways Dairy Barn 819 State St

review star

No reviews yet

819 State St

Eldorado, IL 62930

Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$1.42

Small Tea

$1.42

Small Slushie

$2.20

Small Slush Freeze

$3.15

Small Slush Float

$3.15

Small Shake

$4.11

Small Malt

$4.43

Small Water

$0.55

Small Float

$3.85

Small 4th Freeze

$5.14

Small Specialty Shake

$4.53

Small Yogurt Shake

$4.53

Small Specialty Yogurt Shake

$5.18

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.85

Medium Tea

$1.86

Medium Slushie

$2.85

Medium Slush Freeze

$4.10

Medium Slush Float

$4.10

Medium Shake

$4.71

Medium Malt

$5.28

Medium Water

$0.63

Medium Float

$5.28

Medium 4th Freeze

$6.18

Medium Specialty Shake

$5.18

Medium Yogurt Shake

$5.23

Medium Specialty Yogurt Shake

$5.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.13

Large Tea

$2.46

Large Slushie

$3.67

Large Slush Freeze

$5.32

Large Slush Float

$5.32

Large Shake

$5.65

Large Malt

$6.42

Large Water

$0.72

Large Float

$6.18

Large 4th Freeze

$7.21

Large Specialty Shake

$6.22

Large Yogurt Shake

$6.92

Large Specialty Yogurt Shake

$6.91

X-Large Fountain Drink

$2.71

X-Large Tea

$3.40

X-Large Slushie

$5.06

X-Large Shake

$7.07

X-Large Malt

$8.14

X-Large Water

$0.77

X-Large Float

$7.57

Ice Cream

Brownie Delight

$5.71

Banana Split

$5.71

Parfait

$5.71

Sugar Cone

$2.33

Waffle Cone

$4.04

Dipped Waffle Cone

$4.50

Dipped Sugar Cone

$2.50

Baby Ice Cream Cone

$0.72

Baby Ice Cream Cup

$1.08

Baby Ice Cream Sundae

$1.19

Baby Dipped Cone

$0.86

Small Concrete

$4.94

Small Ice Cream Cone

$2.75

Small Ice Cream Cup

$2.75

Small Ice Cream Sundae

$3.85

Small Dipped Cone

$3.09

Small Specialty Concrete

$5.43

Medium Concrete

$5.71

Medium Ice Cream Cone

$3.22

Medium Ice Cream Cup

$3.22

Medium Ice Cream Sundae

$4.28

Medium Dipped Cone

$3.61

Medium Specialty Concrete

$6.28

Large Concrete

$7.14

Large Ice Cream Cone

$3.86

Large Ice Cream Cup

$3.86

Large Ice Cream Sundae

$5.42

Large Dipped Cone

$4.37

Large Specialty Concrete

$7.85

Take Home

Bag of Ice

$2.85

Pint Ice Cream

$4.28

Pint Dole

$6.88

Pint Yogurt

$4.85

Pint Specialty Ice Cream

$4.71

Pint Specialty Yogurt

$5.34

Pint Yogurt Concrete

$5.15

Pint Ice Cream Concrete

$4.50

Quart Ice Cream

$5.85

Quart Dole

$10.45

Quart Yogurt

$8.04

Quart Specialty Ice Cream

$6.44

Quart Specialty Yogurt

$8.84

Quart Yogurt Concrete

$8.50

Quart Ice Cream Concrete

$6.25

6in Concrete Cake

$20.01

6in Dairy Barn Cake

$14.29

8in Concrete Cake

$37.22

8in Dairy Barn Cake

$32.56

9in Concrete Cake

$42.72

9in Dairy Barn Cake

$37.26

Dole

Dole Float

$6.88

Dole Sugar Cone

$2.57

Dole Waffle Cone

$4.04

Baby Dole Cone

$1.21

Baby Dole Cup

$1.41

Small Dole Cone

$3.96

Small Dole Cup

$3.96

Small Dole Sundae

$5.49

Medium Dole Cone

$4.71

Medium Dole Cup

$4.71

Medium Dole Sundae

$6.12

Large Dole Cone

$5.69

Large Dole Cup

$5.69

Large Dole Sundae

$7.43

Yogurt

Yogurt Sugar Cone

$2.68

Yogurt Waffle Cone

$4.64

Baby Yogurt Cup

$1.08

Baby Yogurt Cone

$0.94

Small Yogurt Cup

$3.05

Small Yogurt Cone

$3.05

Small Yogurt Concrete

$4.88

Small Yogurt Sundae

$4.22

Small Specialty Yogurt Concrete

$5.43

Medium Yogurt Cup

$3.62

Medium Yogurt Cone

$3.62

Medium Yogurt Concrete

$5.56

Medium Yogurt Sundae

$4.71

Medium Specialty Yogurt Concrete

$6.28

Large Yogurt Cup

$4.38

Large Yogurt Cone

$4.38

Large Yogurt Concrete

$6.92

Large Yogurt Sundae

$5.71

Large Specialty Yogurt Concrete

$7.61

Novelties

Dairy Bar

$2.42

6 Dairy Bars

$13.75

12 Dairy Bars

$26.10

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

6 Ice Cream Sandwich

$11.33

12 Ice Cream Sandwich

$21.48

Drumstick

$3.14

6 Drumsticks

$17.83

12 Drumsticks

$33.80

Cluster Bar

$2.85

6 Cluster Bars

$16.21

12 Cluster Bars

$30.73

Mr. Malty

$2.56

6 Mr. Malty

$14.59

12 Mr. Malty

$27.64

Turtle Cluster Bar

$3.14

6 Turtle Cluster Bars

$17.83

12 Turtle Cluster Bars

$33.80

Pecan Cluster Bar

$3.14

6 Pecan Cluster Bars

$17.83

12 Pecan Cluster Bars

$33.80

S'mores Bar

$3.14

6 S'mores Bars

$17.83

12 S'mores Bars

$33.80

Other

Iced Coffee

$3.94

Frozen Latte

$5.23

Nachos

$3.50
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Soft serve ice cream, shakes, concretes, dole soft serve & much more!

819 State St, Eldorado, IL 62930

