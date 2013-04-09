Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

40 Below Public House

review star

No reviews yet

415 1st Street W

Havre, MT 59501

Popular Items

Smokey Jo
Gimme The Cluckin'
Kids Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic and BBQ Served with side of carrot and celery sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. (add a side of fries for $3)

Chinese Pork

Chinese Pork

$10.00

Chinese BBQ Pork served with spicy mustard and sesame seeds.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten Cheesy mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch.

Nut's and Brussels

Nut's and Brussels

$12.00

Allergies: Dairy, Nut Fried Brussels sprouts tossed with a sweet and spicy citrus sauce, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and candied walnuts. (GF)

Pickle Dippers

Pickle Dippers

$9.00

Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Capsaicin Crispy fried pickles served with our 40 Below House Sauce.

Pretzel Nibblers

Pretzel Nibblers

$9.00

16 Pretzel bites served with a choice of dipping sauce-beer cheese, whiskey gravy or marinara sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00
Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried spicy cheese curds served with spicy siracha mayo.

Super Nacho - FULL ORDER

Super Nacho - FULL ORDER

$20.00
Super Nacho - HALF ORDER

Super Nacho - HALF ORDER

$12.00

Tater Tots

Fully Loaded Totchos

Fully Loaded Totchos

$15.00

Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy, Alcohol Taco seasoned ground beef with house made beer cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, black olives, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and green onions. (GF)

Mexican Street Tots

Mexican Street Tots

$15.00

Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy Elote spiced roasted corn, cotija and parmesan cheese, zesty cilantro crema and pickled red onions. (GF)

Not Your Routine Poutine

Not Your Routine Poutine

$15.00

Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy, Alcohol, Egg Whisky gravy, bacon bits, caramelized onions, melty cheese, chives with a sunny side up egg.

Tutto Tots

Tutto Tots

$15.00

Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy Pizza flavored tater tots tossed in Italian seasoning with a savory marinara sauce, crispy pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, basil and banana peppers. (GF)

Burgers

40 Below Burger

40 Below Burger

$15.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Egg A grilled ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, fried pickles and our 40 Below House sauce on a toasted potato bun. 40 Below Sauce: Mayo, Ketchup, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Minced Banana Peppers and Minced Dill Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Beach Burger

$16.00
Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$18.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Egg A ground bison and beef patty, on a toasted brioche bun with a Worcestershire glaze, creamy havarti cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and a fried egg.

Blackened Moo

Blackened Moo

$15.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Alcohol, Mushroom Blackening spiced beef patty smothered in a blue cheese sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms with bacon on a toasted potato bun.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00
Smokey Jo

Smokey Jo

$15.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium A grilled ground beef patty topped with a smokey BBQ sauce, ranch, bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted potato bun. Smokey BBQ Sauce: BBQ Sauce and Liquid Smoke

Sandwiches

BLTS

BLTS

$13.00

Allergies: Gluten, Egg Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts with a whole grain mustard mayo on buttery toasted white bread.

Buffalo Meets Chicken

Buffalo Meets Chicken

$15.00

Our signature Cluckin Sandwich tossed in Buffalo Sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Gimme The Cluckin'

Gimme The Cluckin'

$15.00

Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Capsacian Crispy fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our Cluck Sauce. Cluck Sauce: Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Yellow Mustard, Honey and Lemon

Grilled Chicken Bacon Cheddar

Grilled Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon and melted Cheddar served on a bed of fresh spring mix with Ranch dressing on a hoagie bun and topped with diced tomatoes.

Hardwood Smoked Philly

Hardwood Smoked Philly

$16.00

Hardwood Smoked Pit Beef with grilled onions and a colorful blend of bell peppers topped with swiss cheese, seasoned with a pepper blend, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Allergens: Gluten, Capsaicin, Allium, Dairy

Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich

Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

This festive chicken sandwich is packed full of fall flavors, including cinnamon, cloves, ginger, along with the sweetness of mango and a hint of jalapeno. Served on a hoagie with spring mix, bell peppers, red onions and topped with havarti cheese.

Pesto Ham Sammy

$15.00

Soup & Salads

Bowl 40 Below Cheeseburger Soup

Bowl 40 Below Cheeseburger Soup

$8.00

A hearty house made beef soup filled with a blend of American cheese and beef. Topped with tots, shredded cheddar and a pair of our beer battered pickles.

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg A classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, Cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and a wedge of lemon. (GF w/o croutons)

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce served with ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese, hard boiled egg, black olives, diced carrot, celery, tomatoes, red onion and your choice of dressing.

Cup 40 Below Cheeseburger Soup

$5.00

A hearty house made beef soup filled with a blend of American cheese and beef. Topped with tots, shredded cheddar and a pair of our beer battered pickles.

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$4.00
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.00

A bed of romaine lettuce topped with all the favorite Mexican toppings. Seasoned Beef, Cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, olives, jalapenos, sour cream, served with our house made Pico and tortilla chips.

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.

Pepperoni And Mushroom Flatbread

Pepperoni And Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Garlic, Mushrooms Pepperoni, mushrooms, whiskey caramelized onions, slow roasted garlic, olives, mozzarella and red sauce.

Sausage and Artichoke Flatbread

Sausage and Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Garlic Italian sausage, banana peppers, artichokes, slow roasted garlic, mozzarella and red sauce.

Vegetable Flatbread

Vegetable Flatbread

$13.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Mushrooms Colored bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichokes, basil, mozzarella and red sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten 100% 80-20 beef patty, American or cheddar cheese on a burger bun.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Allergies: Gluten, Egg

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Allergies: Dairy, Gluten

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Sides

2 Slices of Bacon

$2.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Carrot and Celery Sticks

$3.00

Chicken Fried

$5.00

Chicken Grilled

$5.00

Egg

$1.00

Fries Cajun

$5.00

Fries Cajun Sweet Potato

$5.00

Fries French

$5.00

Fries Sweet Potato

$5.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Tater Tots Cajun

$5.00

Sauces

40 Below House Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Cilantro Crema

$1.00

Cluck Sauce

$1.00

Cranberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Pomme Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo

$1.00

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Sweet and Spicy Citrus Sauce

$1.00

Whiskey Gravy

$1.00

Worcestershire Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Funday Sundae

$5.00

Elvis Cheesecake

$8.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Cherry Creme, Henry Weinhard's

$4.00

Bottled Orange Cream, Henry Weinhard's

$4.00

Bottled Root Beer, Henry Weinhard's

$4.00

Bottled Vanilla Creme, Henry Weinhard's

$4.00

Can-7 Up

$3.00

Can-7 Up Zero

$3.00

Can-Coke

$3.00

Can-Diet Coke

$3.00

Can-Ginger Ale

$3.00

Can-Mt Dew

$3.00

Can-Pepsi

$3.00

Can-Pepsi, Diet

$3.00

Can-Sprite

$3.00

Can-Squirt

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade, Huckleberry

$3.50

Lemonade, Peach

$3.50

Lemonade, Raspberry

$3.50

Lemonade, Strawberry

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Red

$4.50

Roy Roger's

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00

Tea, Hot

$3.00

Tea, Peach

$3.50

Tea, Raspberry

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

Virgin Caesar

$5.50

Water

All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 1st Street W, Havre, MT 59501

Directions

Gallery
40 Below Public House image
40 Below Public House image

