- Home
- /
- Havre
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- 40 Below Public House
40 Below Public House
No reviews yet
415 1st Street W
Havre, MT 59501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Parmesan Garlic and BBQ Served with side of carrot and celery sticks and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. (add a side of fries for $3)
Chinese Pork
Chinese BBQ Pork served with spicy mustard and sesame seeds.
Mozzarella Sticks
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten Cheesy mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch.
Nut's and Brussels
Allergies: Dairy, Nut Fried Brussels sprouts tossed with a sweet and spicy citrus sauce, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese and candied walnuts. (GF)
Pickle Dippers
Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Capsaicin Crispy fried pickles served with our 40 Below House Sauce.
Pretzel Nibblers
16 Pretzel bites served with a choice of dipping sauce-beer cheese, whiskey gravy or marinara sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Spicy Cheese Curds
Fried spicy cheese curds served with spicy siracha mayo.
Super Nacho - FULL ORDER
Super Nacho - HALF ORDER
Tater Tots
Fully Loaded Totchos
Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy, Alcohol Taco seasoned ground beef with house made beer cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, black olives, cilantro, pickled jalapenos and green onions. (GF)
Mexican Street Tots
Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy Elote spiced roasted corn, cotija and parmesan cheese, zesty cilantro crema and pickled red onions. (GF)
Not Your Routine Poutine
Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy, Alcohol, Egg Whisky gravy, bacon bits, caramelized onions, melty cheese, chives with a sunny side up egg.
Tutto Tots
Allergies: Allium, Garlic, Capsacian, Dairy Pizza flavored tater tots tossed in Italian seasoning with a savory marinara sauce, crispy pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, basil and banana peppers. (GF)
Burgers
40 Below Burger
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Egg A grilled ground beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, fried pickles and our 40 Below House sauce on a toasted potato bun. 40 Below Sauce: Mayo, Ketchup, Worcestershire, Tabasco, Minced Banana Peppers and Minced Dill Pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Beach Burger
Bison Burger
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Egg A ground bison and beef patty, on a toasted brioche bun with a Worcestershire glaze, creamy havarti cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and a fried egg.
Blackened Moo
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Alcohol, Mushroom Blackening spiced beef patty smothered in a blue cheese sauce, whiskey caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms with bacon on a toasted potato bun.
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Mushroom Swiss
Smokey Jo
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium A grilled ground beef patty topped with a smokey BBQ sauce, ranch, bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese on a toasted potato bun. Smokey BBQ Sauce: BBQ Sauce and Liquid Smoke
Sandwiches
BLTS
Allergies: Gluten, Egg Bacon, lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts with a whole grain mustard mayo on buttery toasted white bread.
Buffalo Meets Chicken
Our signature Cluckin Sandwich tossed in Buffalo Sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Gimme The Cluckin'
Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Capsacian Crispy fried chicken breast served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our Cluck Sauce. Cluck Sauce: Mayo, BBQ Sauce, Yellow Mustard, Honey and Lemon
Grilled Chicken Bacon Cheddar
Grilled Chicken, Bacon and melted Cheddar served on a bed of fresh spring mix with Ranch dressing on a hoagie bun and topped with diced tomatoes.
Hardwood Smoked Philly
Hardwood Smoked Pit Beef with grilled onions and a colorful blend of bell peppers topped with swiss cheese, seasoned with a pepper blend, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Allergens: Gluten, Capsaicin, Allium, Dairy
Mango Chutney Chicken Sandwich
This festive chicken sandwich is packed full of fall flavors, including cinnamon, cloves, ginger, along with the sweetness of mango and a hint of jalapeno. Served on a hoagie with spring mix, bell peppers, red onions and topped with havarti cheese.
Pesto Ham Sammy
Soup & Salads
Bowl 40 Below Cheeseburger Soup
A hearty house made beef soup filled with a blend of American cheese and beef. Topped with tots, shredded cheddar and a pair of our beer battered pickles.
Bowl Chicken Tortilla
Caesar Salad
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg A classic Caesar salad with chopped romaine lettuce, Cesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons and a wedge of lemon. (GF w/o croutons)
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce served with ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese, hard boiled egg, black olives, diced carrot, celery, tomatoes, red onion and your choice of dressing.
Cup 40 Below Cheeseburger Soup
A hearty house made beef soup filled with a blend of American cheese and beef. Topped with tots, shredded cheddar and a pair of our beer battered pickles.
Cup Chicken Tortilla
Taco Salad
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with all the favorite Mexican toppings. Seasoned Beef, Cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, olives, jalapenos, sour cream, served with our house made Pico and tortilla chips.
Flatbread
BBQ Chicken
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Egg Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, mozzarella and red sauce drizzled with BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.
Pepperoni And Mushroom Flatbread
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Garlic, Mushrooms Pepperoni, mushrooms, whiskey caramelized onions, slow roasted garlic, olives, mozzarella and red sauce.
Sausage and Artichoke Flatbread
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Garlic Italian sausage, banana peppers, artichokes, slow roasted garlic, mozzarella and red sauce.
Vegetable Flatbread
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Capsacian, Mushrooms Colored bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, artichokes, basil, mozzarella and red sauce.
Kids Menu
Sides
Sauces
40 Below House Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar Dressing
Cilantro Crema
Cluck Sauce
Cranberry Vinaigrette
Jalapeno Ranch
Marinara Sauce
Pico De Gallo
Pomme Mayo
Ranch
Sour Cream
Sriracha Mayo
Stone Ground Mustard
Sweet and Spicy Citrus Sauce
Whiskey Gravy
Worcestershire Sauce
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Bottled Cherry Creme, Henry Weinhard's
Bottled Orange Cream, Henry Weinhard's
Bottled Root Beer, Henry Weinhard's
Bottled Vanilla Creme, Henry Weinhard's
Can-7 Up
Can-7 Up Zero
Can-Coke
Can-Diet Coke
Can-Ginger Ale
Can-Mt Dew
Can-Pepsi
Can-Pepsi, Diet
Can-Sprite
Can-Squirt
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Lemonade, Huckleberry
Lemonade, Peach
Lemonade, Raspberry
Lemonade, Strawberry
Liquid Ice
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull Red
Roy Roger's
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tea, Unsweetened
Tea, Hot
Tea, Peach
Tea, Raspberry
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Caesar
Water
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
415 1st Street W, Havre, MT 59501