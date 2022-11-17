40 North at Alphabet City 40 W North Ave

40 North at Alphabet City imageView gallery
40 North at Alphabet City

review star

No reviews yet

40 W North Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Dessert

Coeur a la Creme

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Affogato

$6.00

Alphabet Scoop

$4.00

Plating Fee

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Baklava

$3.00Out of stock

Sunday's Sunday Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Tasting Menu

Christmas Eve Package

$45.00

Beet Hummus

Chevre

Fattoush

Falafel

Chicken

Leg of Lamb

Kanafeh

Warm Roasted Peaches

Tasting a La Carte

Beet Hummus

$10.00

Chevre

$12.00

Fattoush

$14.00

Falafel

$22.00

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Lamb Leg

$35.00

Kanafeh

$6.00

Roasted Peaches

$6.00

Old Style Platters

Falafel

$24.00

Trout

$30.00

Chicken

$32.00

Duck Leg

$32.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$52.00

Lamb Cut- Specify

$38.00Out of stock

Braised Lamb

$38.00

Cocktails

Bloody

$10.00

Yellow Raincoat

$12.00

Fennel 75

$11.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

First Day Out

$13.00

Rise N' Cider

$12.00

Fresh Peach Bellini

$13.00Out of stock

Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Navy Strength Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Pear'd with Flowers

$12.00Out of stock

Erik the Pink

$13.00Out of stock

Goldfinch

$13.00

Happy Drinks

HH Calcarius

$8.00

HH Grechetto

$8.00

HH Old Thunder

$5.00

HH Hop Farm Lazy Cheetah- 12 oz

$5.00

HH Brew Gentlemen

$5.00

HH Threadbare

$5.00

HH New Fangled Old Fashioned

$7.00

HH Cannonball

$9.00

HH TINDERSTICKS

$4.00

FLAG

Soups and Salads

Borscht

$10.00

Pumpkin Soup

$8.00

Three Green Salad

$12.00

Beet And Yogurt

$12.00

Last Days Of Summer Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches and Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Falafel

$14.00

Smash Burger

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lamb Wrap

$15.00

Sides

Slaw

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Lunch Dessert

Coeur a la Creme

$10.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Baklava

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 W North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

