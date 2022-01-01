Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

40 North Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

900 W. 10th St.

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Bibb Salad

$12.40

Farro Salad

$12.40

Kale Salad

$12.40

Romaine Salad

$12.40

Side Salad

$4.00

Small Plates

Labneh

$11.40

Cauliflower

$10.40

Crispy Potato

$9.40

Flatbread

$5.40

Marinated Olives

$8.40Out of stock

Sandwich

Burger

$14.40Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.40

Chicken Parm

$14.40

'Shroom Burger

$14.40Out of stock

Pizza

Pizza Marinara

$12.40

Margherita di Bufala

$19.40

Margherita Pizza

$15.40

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.40

Funghi Pizza

$19.40

The Barbe Pizza

$19.40

Hot Honey Pizza

$19.40

Pickle Pizza

$17.40

Napoletana (Anchovy)

$16.40

Boquerón Pizza

$17.40Out of stock

Combo Pizza

$19.40Out of stock

Summer Corn Pizza

$18.40Out of stock

Broccoli Rabe

$18.40

Merguez and Potato

$19.40

Desserts

Panna Cotta

$8.40

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$8.40Out of stock

Zeppole

$8.00

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey

$9.95

Dough Ball

Dough Ball

$3.50

Dipping Sauces

Hot Honey

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Truffle

$5.00

Tuscan Butter Anchovy

$5.00

Marinara

$2.00

All Three Dipping Sauces

$10.00

Yellowbird Habanero

$0.75

Calabrian Chili Aioli

$0.75

Dijon Aioli

$0.75

Black Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Beer/Cider

ABW Flavor Country

$4.50

ABW Pearl Snap Can

$4.50

ABW Peacemaker

$7.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Round of Beer-Kitchen

$5.00

St. Elmo's Carl

$4.50

Grafter Rose

$19.00

Texas Keeper No 1

$16.00

Zilker Heavenly Daze

$7.50

Zilker Parks and Rec

$7.50

Zilker Marco

$7.50

Hi Sign Shamus

$7.50

Altstadt Amber

$7.50

Wine-Bottle

Crisp apple, pear, white peach in a refreshingly acidic balanced wine with minerals on the front and dry citrus on the finish.

LeLarge Pugeot Chamagne

$120.00

Scarpetta (Prosecco)

$40.00

90% Glera, 10% Chardonnay white flower, underripe peach, crisp, perfect mousse, perfect prosecco

Scarpetta Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Franz Erz (Veltliner)

$36.00

Kamptal, Austria 100% Grüner Veltliner green, savory, crisp, pronounced salinity, chuggable

Domaine Ciranga (Sauv. Blanc)

$46.00

Slovenia 100% Sauvignon Blanc bright grapefruit, killer minerality and acid, unwavering salinity

Matthiasson (Chardonnay)

$46.00

Napa, California 100% Chardonnay Golden Delicious apples, yellow peaches, musk melon, and honey on the nose and through to the palate, the medium acidity is balanced by pleasant fleshiness, finishing very clean with a hint of minerality.

Viognier

$38.00

Soft, dry, semi-bold French white, with citrus and peach notes, and slightly mineral.

Gaspard Sauv Blanc

$48.00

Queen of the Sierra

$48.00

Ercole Bianco

$38.00

Foris Pinot Gris

$36.00

Müller-Thurgau Pur

$52.00

Ground Effect (Cab Sauv)

$48.00

Santa Ynez, California 100% Cabernet Sauvignon black and blue fruit, good tannins, eucalyptus, perfect acidity

Ercole Barbera

$38.00

Piedmont, Italy 100% Barbera deep red fruit, plums, tomato leaf, earthy and profound

Pas de Probleme

$38.00

Very red fruit with cherry and red currant. Jam with a little vanilla and oaky finish.

Shebang-House Red

$34.00

Californian Red Blend classic aromas of strawberry compôte, fresh fig, dried cranberries and spicy notes. The palate has a juicy core, refreshing acidity, well integrated tannins with a luxurious texture and generous finish

Les Lunes Cabernet

$52.00

Clovis

$36.00

Playful and approachable red, with Shiraz and Merlot grapes. Light bodied and fruit forward.

Brezo Mencia

$36.00

Middle of the road Spanish red, dry and acidic. Red fruit and black fruit notes, with a nice earthiness.

Iruai Giallo

$54.00

Lorenza (Rose)

$48.00

Lodi, California 40% Grenache, 30% Carignan, 25% Mourvedre, 5% Cinsault tart strawberry, good minerality, crisp, Provençal style rose coming outta Cali!

d'Abruzzo Rosato

$50.00

Zillamina Rose

$36.00

Zanasi Lambrusco-Grasparossa

$34.00

Intense aromas of violet petals, fresh red fruit - strawberries, raspberries. Off dry with nice acidity and a little bit of tannin, as expected from the Lambrusco Grasparossa grape. Nice mouthfeel, very drinkable.

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Mirgin Brut Rose

$52.00

Cappelletti Spritz Kit

$45.00

Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$54.00

Wine-Glass

Scarpetta Prosecco

$14.00

90% Glera, 10% Chardonnay white flower, underripe peach, crisp, perfect mousse, perfect prosecco

Scarpetta Sparkling Rose

$14.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Foris Pinot Gris

$12.00

Franz Etz Veltliner

$12.00

Kamptal, Austria 100% Grüner Veltliner green, savory, crisp, pronounced salinity, chuggable

Gaspard Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Viognier

$13.00

Soft, dry, semi-bold French white, with citrus and peach notes, and slightly mineral.

Queen of the Sierra

$15.00

Ercole Bianco

$12.00

Shebang Red Blend

$11.00

Californian Red Blend classic aromas of strawberry compôte, fresh fig, dried cranberries and spicy notes. The palate has a juicy core, refreshing acidity, well integrated tannins with a luxurious texture and generous finish

Ground Effect Cab

$15.00

Santa Ynez, California 100% Cabernet Sauvignon black and blue fruit, good tannins, eucalyptus, perfect acidity

Clovis

$12.00

Playful and approachable red, with Shiraz and Merlot grapes. Light bodied and fruit forward.

Ercole Barbera

$13.00

Piedmont, Italy 100% Barbera deep red fruit, plums, tomato leaf, earthy and profound

Pas de Probleme

$13.00

Very red fruit with cherry and red currant. Jam with a little vanilla and oaky finish.

Brezo Mencia

$12.00

Middle of the road Spanish red, dry and acidic. Red fruit and black fruit notes, with a nice earthiness.

Lorenza Rose

$15.00

Lodi, California 40% Grenache, 30% Carignan, 25% Mourvedre, 5% Cinsault tart strawberry, good minerality, crisp, Provençal style rose coming outta Cali!

Cirelli d'Abruzzo Rosato

$16.00

Zillamina Rose Spain

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coca Cola Can

$2.50

Diet Coke Can

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50

Boylan Cream Soda

$3.50

Boylan Diet Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Richard's Rainwater

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

French Press

French Press

$4.00

TLV Event Wine List

Abraham-Bottle Red

$54.40

Abraham-Glass Red

$11.40

David and Goliath- Bottle Red

$76.40

David and Goliath- Glass Red

$15.40

David's Slingshot-Bottle Red

$72.40

David's Slingshot-Glass Red

$13.40

Elijah-Bottle Red

$76.40

Elijah-Glass Red

$16.40

Judea-Bottle White

$48.40

Judea-Glass White

$12.40

Mare Nostrum- Bottle Red

$90.40

Mare Nostrum-Glass Red

$25.40

Mare-Bottle Red

$54.40

Mare-Glass Red

$13.40

Paradise- Bottle Red

$54.40

Paradise-Glass Red

$11.40

Sea of Galilee- Glass Red

$15.40

Sea of Galilee-Bottle Red

$76.40

Transfiguration-Bottle White

$48.40

Transfiguration-Glass White

$12.40

Black Tulip-Glass Red

$25.40

Black Tulip-Bottle Red

$90.40

Frozen

Peach Bellini Frozen

$12.00

T Shirt-New

T-Shirt Black

$20.00

T-Shirt White

$20.00

T-Shirt Grey

$20.00

T-Shirt w/ Pocket Blue

$25.00

T-Shirt No Pocket Blue

$22.00

T-Shirt Natural

$25.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$7.00

Burger

Burger

$7.00

Beer

Coors Banquet

$2.00

Red Wine

Ground Effect Cab Sauv

$12.00

Agostino Pavia Grignolino

$9.00

La Gemella Barbera D' Alba

$10.00

Gia Lange

$8.00

Danjean Berthoux Pinot Noir

$10.00

SheBang Red-House

$6.00

White Wine

Lioco Soco Chardonnay

$12.00

Vallevo Pecorino

$10.00

Franz Etz Gruner Veltliner

$8.00

Terradora Falanghina

$9.00

La Fleur Belle Vigne-House White

$6.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Rose

Lorenza

$11.00

Dessert WIne

Rare Wine Co. Bual Madeira

$11.00

Sparkling Wine-Glass

Sassetti Spumante Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Barbolini Lambrusco

$9.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$5.00

Bubbles

Pierre Paillard Champagne

$55.00

Barbolini Lambrusco (Bottle)

$22.00

Prosecco (Bottle)

$20.20

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Reverse $4 Drafts

Live Oak Pilz

$4.00

Weihenstephaner

$4.00

Hi-C

$4.00

H&G Zoe

$4.00

Flavor Country

$4.00

Pearl Snap

$4.00

Plates

Fingerling

$12.40

Grits

$13.40

Ricotta Pancakes

$8.40

Beignets

$6.40

Pizza

Brunch Pizza

$18.40

Bubbles-Bottle

Sassetti Rose

$24.00Out of stock

Barbolini Lambrusco

$22.00

Prosecco

$20.00

Pierre Paillard Champagne

$55.00

OJ

$1.00

French Press

French Press

$4.00

Pizzas

Marinara

Margherita

Pepperoni

Barbe

Hot Honey

Mushroom

Dandelion

Porchetta

Eggplant

Kale

Dessert

Panna Cotta

Dinner For 2 (Wine By the Glass)

Dinner For 2 (By The Glass)

$50.00

Dinner For 2 (Bottle)

Dinner for 2 (Bottle)

$75.00

Dinner For 4 (Bottle)

Dinner for 4 (Bottle)

$100.00

Add A Guest

Add A Guest

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual neighborhood pizza joint specializing in Neapolitan style pizzas and other casual eats.

Website

Location

900 W. 10th St., Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
40 North Pizza image
40 North Pizza image
40 North Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
800 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Favorite Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
801 W 6th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - W. 6th St - Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. 6th. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Rainey St - Trailer
orange starNo Reviews
96 Rainey St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Spartan Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,480
1007 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2530 Guadalupe Street Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 5,204
401 W 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
orange star4.7 • 1,168
900 Red River Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Austin - 6th & Congress
orange star4.6 • 945
522 Congress Ave #100 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston