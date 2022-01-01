Pizza
40 North Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Casual neighborhood pizza joint specializing in Neapolitan style pizzas and other casual eats.
Location
900 W. 10th St., Austin, TX 78703
