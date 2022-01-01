400 Rabbits
72 Reviews
$$
975 RABBIT RD
SANIBEL, FL 33957
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Daily features
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
crispy corn tortillas, salsa roja, salsa verde
Queso we good?
creamy cheese sauce, with crispy tortillas
Nacho Ordinary Nachos
crispy corn tortillas, salsa roja, queso fresco, pickled shallot, cilantro
Hand Crafted Guacamole
avocado, onion, garlic, cilatro, lime served with chips
Sweet Tamale Corn Cakes
house-made corn cakes, corn salsa verde, south of the border crema
Soups
Salads
Tacos
Ancho Chicken Tacos
grilled thighs, ancho garlic marinade, onion, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Thai Chicken Tacos
grilled chicken thighs, ancho garlic marinade, asian slaw, peanut sauce, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Gringo Chicken Tacos
grilled thighs, ancho garlic marinade, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Carne Asada Queso Azul Tacos
grilled sirloin, blue cheese, corn lime-cilantro vinaigrette, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Carne Asada Traditional Tacos
grilled sirloin, onion & cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Fried Grouper Tacos
masa crusted, flash fried, sesame slaw topping, sriracha aioli, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Grilled Grouper Tacos
grilled grouper, guacamole, corn pico, chipotle ailoi, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Blackened Grouper Tacos
blackened grouper, guacamole, corn pico, chipotle ailoi, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Ground Beef Tacos
classic ground beef taco and seasoning, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, flour tortilla, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
masa crusted-crispy, sweet chili garlic, sriracha, cilantro slaw, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Fried Avocado Tacos
potato chip crusted, roasted corn pico, lime-chipotle aioli, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Chorizo & Potato Tacos
Chorizo, potato, cheddar cheese, onions, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Birria Tacos
pan seared, slow roasted short rib, cheddar cheese, served with consommé, served with saffron rice & charro beans
Burritos
Ancho Chicken Burrito
rolled with ancho chicken thighs, beans & rice served with lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese on the side
Carne Asada Burrito
rolled with grilled sirloin beans & rice served with lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese on the side
Vegetable Burrito
corn, black beans, broccoli, tomato, saffron rice, potato, bell peppers, onions; topped with enchilada sauce, cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Burrito Bowl
Ancho Chicken Bowl
grilled chicken thighs, saffron rice, beans; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)
Carne Asada Bowl
grilled sirloin, saffron rice, beans; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)
Vegetable Bowl
corn, black beans, broccoli, tomato, saffron rice, potato, bell peppers, onions; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)
Fajitas
Americano
Single Cheeseburger
served with french fries 6oz patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, toasted brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger
served with french fries 2 - 6oz patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, toasted brioche bun
Fish & Chips
hand dipped beer battered grouper, served with fries & coleslaw
Sides
Charro Beans
Elote Corn Bites
Fried Broccoli
Saffron Rice
Fries
Chips
homemade crispy corn tortillas
Side Salsa Roja
homemade salsa with red tomato base
Side Salsa Verde
homemade salsa with green tomatillo base
Side Guacamole
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime
Side Queso
creamy cheese sauce with cotija & chihuahua cheese
Side Pico De Gallo
Black Beans
Kids Menu
I Don't Care/Hot Dog
all beef vienna hot dog with french fries
I Wanna Go Home/ KIDS Cheeseburger
cheeseburger with french fries
I'm Bored/Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla with french fries
Whatever/Chicken Tender
chicken tenders with french fries
I'm Not Hungry/KIDS Taco
ground beef taco on a flour tortilla, lettuce and shredded cheese with french fries
Kid Dessert
ice cream dessert of the day
Fries
Beverage
Desserts
Churros Sundae
warm pastry tossed with cinnamon & sugar, chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream
Key Lime Pie
paper fig kitchen’s signature dessert
Jarritos float
two scoops of vanilla ice cream and your choice of jarritos
Specialty Ice cream
Warm cookie skillet
cookie topped with vanilla ice cream
Whole key lime pie
paper fig kitchen’s signature dessert
Choco Taco
tasty ice cream dessert taco
Single Cookie
House Margaritas
Blurred Limes
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice
Passion On The Beach
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, soy, fresh lime juice, mint, passion fruit puree
Mangonificent
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, mango puree
Italian Rabbit
cazadores blanco tequila, amaretto, agave, fresh lime juice
Jalapeno Business
jalapeno tequila, agave, pineapple puree, fresh lime juice
Pinalita
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut
Purple Haze
reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, blackberry puree
Pretty Fly For A Cacti
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, prickly pear puree
"Hare" of the dog
cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, lychee puree
Strawberry
Tequila Mockingbird
lunazul anejo tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, with gran gala liqueur
Specialty Drinks
Eternally Grapefruit
cazadores blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, topped with soda
Blood Moon
cazadores blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, topped with prosecco
Full Mezcal Jacket
400 conejos mezcal, fresh lime juice, agave, soy
Chupacabra
400 conejos mezcal, pineapple puree, fresh lime juice, agave
Michelada Locas
Merchandise
T-Shirt: "Tequila May Not Be The Answer, But It's Worth A Shot"
T-Shirt: "If You're Going To Be Salty, Bring The Tequila
T- Shirt: "Feed Me Tacos And Tell Me I'm Pretty"
T-Shirt: Tie Dye Bunny Logo
Hat
Shot Glass
Pepper Nectar
Silipint Cup
Cazadores Cup
Ladies Tank Top
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
975 RABBIT RD, SANIBEL, FL 33957