400 Rabbits

72 Reviews

$$

975 RABBIT RD

SANIBEL, FL 33957

Popular Items

Hand Crafted Guacamole
Nacho Ordinary Nachos
Queso we good?

Daily features

mixed greens, tomato, corn, gorgonzola, carrots, black beans with chipotle raspberry dressing

Ceviche

$15.00

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

crispy corn tortillas, salsa roja, salsa verde

Queso we good?

Queso we good?

$16.00

creamy cheese sauce, with crispy tortillas

Nacho Ordinary Nachos

Nacho Ordinary Nachos

$13.00

crispy corn tortillas, salsa roja, queso fresco, pickled shallot, cilantro

Hand Crafted Guacamole

Hand Crafted Guacamole

$16.00

avocado, onion, garlic, cilatro, lime served with chips

Sweet Tamale Corn Cakes

Sweet Tamale Corn Cakes

$15.00

house-made corn cakes, corn salsa verde, south of the border crema

Soups

Island Gazpacho

Island Gazpacho

$7.00

tomato, peppers, red onion, jalapeno, extra virgin olive oil

Soup of the day

$7.00

Salads

The Islander

The Islander

$9.00+

chopped romaine, black beans, bacon, cotija, corn, cilantro, honey-garlic dressing

Tacos

Ancho Chicken Tacos

Ancho Chicken Tacos

$18.00

grilled thighs, ancho garlic marinade, onion, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Thai Chicken Tacos

Thai Chicken Tacos

$18.00

grilled chicken thighs, ancho garlic marinade, asian slaw, peanut sauce, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Gringo Chicken Tacos

$18.00

grilled thighs, ancho garlic marinade, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Carne Asada Queso Azul Tacos

Carne Asada Queso Azul Tacos

$23.00

grilled sirloin, blue cheese, corn lime-cilantro vinaigrette, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Carne Asada Traditional Tacos

Carne Asada Traditional Tacos

$23.00

grilled sirloin, onion & cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Fried Grouper Tacos

Fried Grouper Tacos

$22.00

masa crusted, flash fried, sesame slaw topping, sriracha aioli, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Grilled Grouper Tacos

$22.00

grilled grouper, guacamole, corn pico, chipotle ailoi, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Blackened Grouper Tacos

$22.00

blackened grouper, guacamole, corn pico, chipotle ailoi, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Ground Beef Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$15.00

classic ground beef taco and seasoning, lettuce, tomato, cotija cheese, flour tortilla, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

masa crusted-crispy, sweet chili garlic, sriracha, cilantro slaw, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Fried Avocado Tacos

Fried Avocado Tacos

$17.00

potato chip crusted, roasted corn pico, lime-chipotle aioli, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Chorizo & Potato Tacos

$15.00

Chorizo, potato, cheddar cheese, onions, cilantro, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Birria Tacos

$20.00

pan seared, slow roasted short rib, cheddar cheese, served with consommé, served with saffron rice & charro beans

Burritos

Ancho Chicken Burrito

Ancho Chicken Burrito

$18.00

rolled with ancho chicken thighs, beans & rice served with lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese on the side

Carne Asada Burrito

$22.00

rolled with grilled sirloin beans & rice served with lettuce, tomato, and cotija cheese on the side

Vegetable Burrito

$15.00

corn, black beans, broccoli, tomato, saffron rice, potato, bell peppers, onions; topped with enchilada sauce, cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side

Burrito Bowl

Ancho Chicken Bowl

Ancho Chicken Bowl

$18.00

grilled chicken thighs, saffron rice, beans; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$23.00

grilled sirloin, saffron rice, beans; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)

Vegetable Bowl

Vegetable Bowl

$16.00

corn, black beans, broccoli, tomato, saffron rice, potato, bell peppers, onions; topped with cheddar & cotija cheese; served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole on the side (enchilada sauce by request)

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

served with flour tortillas, grilled onions & peppers, saffron rice, and charro beans

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$26.00

served with flour tortillas, charro beans, saffron rice, grilled onions & peppers

Americano

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$12.00

served with french fries 6oz patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, toasted brioche bun

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

served with french fries 2 - 6oz patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, toasted brioche bun

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

hand dipped beer battered grouper, served with fries & coleslaw

Sides

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$5.00
Elote Corn Bites

Elote Corn Bites

$7.00
Fried Broccoli

Fried Broccoli

$6.00
Saffron Rice

Saffron Rice

$5.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Chips

Chips

$3.00

homemade crispy corn tortillas

Side Salsa Roja

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

homemade salsa with red tomato base

Side Salsa Verde

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

homemade salsa with green tomatillo base

Side Guacamole

Side Guacamole

$4.00

avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, lime

Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.00

creamy cheese sauce with cotija & chihuahua cheese

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Kids Menu

I Don't Care/Hot Dog

I Don't Care/Hot Dog

$8.00

all beef vienna hot dog with french fries

I Wanna Go Home/ KIDS Cheeseburger

I Wanna Go Home/ KIDS Cheeseburger

$8.00

cheeseburger with french fries

I'm Bored/Quesadilla

I'm Bored/Quesadilla

$8.00

cheese quesadilla with french fries

Whatever/Chicken Tender

Whatever/Chicken Tender

$8.00

chicken tenders with french fries

I'm Not Hungry/KIDS Taco

I'm Not Hungry/KIDS Taco

$8.00

ground beef taco on a flour tortilla, lettuce and shredded cheese with french fries

Kid Dessert

Kid Dessert

$3.00

ice cream dessert of the day

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Beverage

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Fiji water

$4.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Desserts

Churros Sundae

Churros Sundae

$10.00

warm pastry tossed with cinnamon & sugar, chocolate sauce, dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

paper fig kitchen’s signature dessert

Jarritos float

Jarritos float

$10.00

two scoops of vanilla ice cream and your choice of jarritos

Specialty Ice cream

Specialty Ice cream

$5.00
Warm cookie skillet

Warm cookie skillet

$11.00

cookie topped with vanilla ice cream

Whole key lime pie

Whole key lime pie

$35.00

paper fig kitchen’s signature dessert

Choco Taco

Choco Taco

$4.00

tasty ice cream dessert taco

Single Cookie

$3.00

House Margaritas

Blurred Limes

Blurred Limes

$9.75

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice

Passion On The Beach

Passion On The Beach

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, soy, fresh lime juice, mint, passion fruit puree

Mangonificent

Mangonificent

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, mango puree

Italian Rabbit

Italian Rabbit

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, amaretto, agave, fresh lime juice

Jalapeno Business

Jalapeno Business

$10.25

jalapeno tequila, agave, pineapple puree, fresh lime juice

Pinalita

Pinalita

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$10.25

reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave, blackberry puree

Pretty Fly For A Cacti

Pretty Fly For A Cacti

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, prickly pear puree

"Hare" of the dog

"Hare" of the dog

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, lychee puree

Strawberry

$10.25

Tequila Mockingbird

$14.00

lunazul anejo tequila, agave, fresh lime juice, with gran gala liqueur

Specialty Drinks

Cazadoras tequila Pineapple juice Sour mix & Club Soda

Eternally Grapefruit

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, topped with soda

Blood Moon

$10.25

cazadores blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, topped with prosecco

Full Mezcal Jacket

$10.25

400 conejos mezcal, fresh lime juice, agave, soy

Chupacabra

$10.25

400 conejos mezcal, pineapple puree, fresh lime juice, agave

Michelada Locas

$7.25

Merchandise

T-Shirt: "Tequila May Not Be The Answer, But It's Worth A Shot"

T-Shirt: "Tequila May Not Be The Answer, But It's Worth A Shot"

$25.00
T-Shirt: "If You're Going To Be Salty, Bring The Tequila

T-Shirt: "If You're Going To Be Salty, Bring The Tequila

$25.00
T- Shirt: "Feed Me Tacos And Tell Me I'm Pretty"

T- Shirt: "Feed Me Tacos And Tell Me I'm Pretty"

$25.00
T-Shirt: Tie Dye Bunny Logo

T-Shirt: Tie Dye Bunny Logo

$25.00
Hat

Hat

$18.00
Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$7.00
Pepper Nectar

Pepper Nectar

$9.00
Silipint Cup

Silipint Cup

$25.00

Cazadores Cup

$4.00

Ladies Tank Top

$22.00
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

975 RABBIT RD, SANIBEL, FL 33957

Directions

