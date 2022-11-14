Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brewers at 4001 Yancey

1 Review

$$

4001 A Yancey Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Shareables

Brisket Meatballs

Brisket Meatballs

$12.00

Served with our Homemade Bengali Marinara and Pecorino

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Pile of pickles. Tossed in your choice of sauce: mild, medium or hot.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Chopped Parsley with a Roasted Garlic Sauce

Korean BBQ Brussels

$12.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan Ranch and Scallions

Smoked Chicken Nachos

Smoked Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Charred Corn, Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Lettuce, Marinated Red Onions, White BBQ Crema

Smoked Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Tossed in 2XIPA BBQ Sauce and a Side of Fries

Victory Pretzel

Victory Pretzel

$9.00

Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard

Spicy Beef Empanadas

$13.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Bacon/Pepper 2X Burger

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Hop Devil Mustard on a Potato Bun

Classic Smash Cheeseburger

Classic Smash Cheeseburger

$13.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce, potato bun

Cuban

$13.00

Roast pork, honey ham, swiss cheese, IPA pickles, yellow mustard, crispy bread.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shredded Lettuce, Lake Shore Fog Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Indian Street Burrito

$14.00
Smoked Carnitas Tacos

Smoked Carnitas Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Shredded Cabbage, Barrel Aged Hot Sauce Crema, Pickled Onions, Corn Tortillas with Tomato Rice

Victory Cheesesteak

Victory Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie

Entrees

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$16.00
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

potatoes, carrots, peas, mushrooms, Pumking gravy

Korean Chili Bowl

$15.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$19.00

crispy fries, green salad, steak sauce-butter

Pizza

Meathead 12"

Meathead 12"

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage sprinkled with Pecorino

Meathead 16"

Meathead 16"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage sprinkled with Pecorino

Mushroom 12"

Mushroom 12"

$14.00

Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula and Marinated Onions

Mushroom 16"

Mushroom 16"

$19.00

Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Arugula and Marinated Onions

Pepperoni 12"

Pepperoni 12"

$13.00

red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

Pepperoni 16"

Pepperoni 16"

$18.00

red sauce, mozz, romano, parsley

The Grind 12"

The Grind 12"

$13.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella sprinkled with Pecorino and Oregano

The Grind 16"

The Grind 16"

$18.00

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella sprinkled with Pecorino and Oregano

3 Cheese & Bacon 12"

$14.00

3 Cheese & Bacon 16"

$19.00

Roasted Brussels 12"

$14.00

Roasted Brussels 16"

$19.00

Greens

Smoked Pulled Chicken Cobb

Smoked Pulled Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pickled Eggs, Diced Tomatoes with Bacon Balsamic Viniagrette

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.00

Winter Chopped Salad

$14.00

Kids/Desserts

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Full size Burger made simply delishious

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Homemade Pizza Dough and Red Sauce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Classic Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Nilla Wafers and Homemade Whipped Cream

Apple Cider Hand Pies

$9.00

N/A Bev IN

Apple Juice 8oz

$2.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee Decaf

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice 8oz

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

MM Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Juice 8oz

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Tonic Water Btl

$2.00

Topo Chico 12oz Btl

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Brewers at 4001 Yancey! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

Website

Location

4001 A Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

Directions

