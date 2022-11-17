Restaurant header imageView gallery

404 Coffee

847 Mcdaniel St Sw Unit A

Atlanta, GA 30310

Popular Items

"Midtown" Croissant Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
Pumpkin Spice
"The Underground” Overnight Oats

"Hotlanta" Coffee

Decaf

$3.85+

Regular

$3.85+

Ice Coffee

$4.85+

Americano

$4.85+

"Capital Homes" Hot Cappuccino

$4.85+

"285" Espresso

$1.85+

"85" Americano

$4.85+

Shots of espresso and hot water

Breakfast All Day

"Bankhead" Bacon Egg Cheese Toast

"Bankhead" Bacon Egg Cheese Toast

$6.85

Texas toast, pork bacon, scrambled eggs topped with cheese.

"Buckhead" Quiche

$5.85
"Midtown" Croissant Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

"Midtown" Croissant Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$8.85

Croissant Egg & cheese sandwich with your choice of protein

"Buford HWY" Breakfast Burrito

$6.85
"Cascade" Meatlover Egg Cheese Croissant

"Cascade" Meatlover Egg Cheese Croissant

$15.85

Pork Sausage Patty, Turkey Bacon, Pork Bacon, Chicken Patty and Scrambled egg with cheese on croissant.

Cereal

$2.85

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

"Downtown" Waffle Sandwich

$8.85

Waffle sandwich comes with pork sausages and eggs.

Bagel

$5.00

Frappe

"Falcons" Vanilla Bean

$4.85+

"Atl United" Carmel

$4.85+

"Atl Dream" Mocha Carmel

$4.85+

"Braves" Strawberry

$4.85+

Build My Own Frappe

$4.85+

Frappe Hour

$5.00

Frappe of the month Strawberry Vanilla

$4.85+

Healthy Options

"AUC" Acai Bowl

"AUC" Acai Bowl

$12.00

Organic Açaí top with Bananas, Granola, , Strawberry, raw honey, blueberries, goji berries & Coconut Flakes

"CNN" Almond Butter Toast

"CNN" Almond Butter Toast

$6.00+

Toast with Almond Butter, Banana's, honey and chia seeds

"Outkast" 2 Boiled Egg with lemon pepper

"Outkast" 2 Boiled Egg with lemon pepper

$5.00
"Piedmont Park" Parfait

"Piedmont Park" Parfait

$5.85+

Seasonal Fruit, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Chef's Honey & Granola.

"Lake Lanier" Seaweed Snack

"Lake Lanier" Seaweed Snack

$2.00
"The Underground” Overnight Oats

"The Underground” Overnight Oats

$10.00

Rolled oats, raw honey, pecans & blueberries

"Cleveland Ave" Avocado Toast

"Cleveland Ave" Avocado Toast

$6.00+

Wheat Toast topped with avocado, scrambled eggs, roasted red peppers and seasoning.

"Dunbar" Kale Krunch Salad

"Dunbar" Kale Krunch Salad

$10.00

Raw veggies- kale, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, mixed peppers. Spices- cayenne pepper, turmeric, herbs & garlic blend and Italian blend. Dressing- lemon juice, lime juice, oil and vinegar. Toppings- Dried: onions, beets, sunflower seeds, croutons and cranberries.

Fruit

$1.85+

String Cheese

$1.85

Kind Bar

$2.85

Cheese & Crackers

$2.85

Fruit Cup

$2.85

Latte

"Old Nat" Mocha

$4.85+

"Krog Street" Hazel Nut

$4.85+

"Grant Park" Vanilla

$4.85+

"Auburn Ave" White Chocolate

$4.85+

"East Atlanta After Dark" Dirty Chia

$5.85+

"GA 400" Matcha

$4.85+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.85+

Build your own Latte

$4.85+

Merch

404 Shirts

$20.00

Coffee Candle

$10.00

Sweetwax Candle

$15.00

Green Tin Cups

$15.00Out of stock

Red/Grey Cups

$10.00

Mugs

$10.00

Hot Coco Cup

$15.00Out of stock

Combo Shirt & cups

$50.00

Non-Coffee

"Hawks" Hot Chocolate

$3.85+

"I 75" Chocolate Milk

$3.85+

"I 20" Strawberry Milk

$3.85+

"GA 400" Matcha Latte

$3.85+

"1 6 6" Matcha Frappe

$3.85+

Bottle Water

$2.00+

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

$4.85

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.85+

Housemade Strawberry Lemonade

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.85

12oz

Hot Tea Bag -Rotating Selection

$3.85+

"Stewart Ave" Strawberry Refresher

$3.85+

"Braves" Raspberry Refresher

$3.85+

"The Belt Line" Dragon Fruit Refresher

$3.85+

"Grady" Sea Moss Medicine Tea

$8.85

Gatorade

$2.85

Cup of Ice Water

$2.00

Sweet Eats/Pastries

Cupcakes

$3.85

Daisy Cheese Danish

$3.85

Mo's Banana Bread

$3.85

Muffins

$3.85

"Simpsons Rd" Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$3.85

Butter Croissant

$3.85

Little Miss Muffins (Vegan Options)

$8.00

Glazed Donuts

$3.85

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.85

Smoothies

Made with real fruit

"Pittisburgh" PB & J Gone Bannans

$6.85+

"Marta" Mango Strawberry

$6.85+

"Vine City" Vanilla Chocolate & Strawberry

$6.85+

"Lil 5 Points" Strawberry Bannana

$6.85+

Specialty Drinks

House Specialty Drinks "The 404 Experience"
"ATL" Caramel Macchiato

"ATL" Caramel Macchiato

$6.85+

A Creamy Vanilla Carmel beverage served hot or cold

"Peachtree" Frappe

"Peachtree" Frappe

$8.85

Peach flavored frozen beverage and real peaches

"Chastain" Bloom Tea Hot

"Chastain" Bloom Tea Hot

$8.85

Organic Tea that blooms right before your eyes

"Delta" Lavender Latte

"Delta" Lavender Latte

$8.85

Blackberry, Lavender Latte topped with whip Cream and dried lavender flowers

"Freaknik" Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$8.85

Brown Sugar , Cinnamon, espresso shot & gold flakes

"Memorial Dr" Oreo Frappe

"Memorial Dr" Oreo Frappe

$8.85

Frappe with Oreos topped with Oreos

"MLK" Strawberry Peach Matcha Lemonade

"MLK" Strawberry Peach Matcha Lemonade

$8.85

Fresh Strawberries and Peaches with housemate lemonade and Matcha

"Kandi" Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$8.85

"Grady" Sea Moss Medicine Tea

$8.85

Hot lemon, ginger, coriander, sea moss, cinnamon & clove tea. Topped with a cinnamon stick.

Tea By Granny

Mango 16 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry 16 oz

$5.00

Regular Sweet Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Raspberry

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Chai

"East Atlanta" Chai

$4.85+

Pumpkin Spice Chai

$4.85+

Smith Street ATL Seamoss

Pineapple Sea Moss Gel

$30.00

Mango/Pineapple Sea Moss Gel

$30.00

Unflavored Sea Moss Gel

$25.00

Flavor of the month

$30.00

Add On

1 boiled egg

$2.00

Condiments

$1.00

Whole Milk

$2.85

Almond Milk

$3.85

Oat Milk

$3.85

Coconut Milk

$3.85

Gift Card

$5

$5.00

Catering

Coffee Box

$20.00

96 ounces of fresh brewed coffee.

32 oz Milk

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Hotlanta Coffee

Website

Location

847 Mcdaniel St Sw Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

