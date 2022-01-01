405 Pizza Company imageView gallery

405 Pizza Company

1,174 Reviews

$

2125 Northwest 178th Street

Suite E

Edmond, OK 73012

Order Again

Popular Items

Create your Own
All Meat Pizza
House Salad

Pizza

Create your Own

Build a Beast

$39.99

1/2 Pizza

Specialty Pizza

All Meat Pizza

$12.99+

Supreme pizza

$12.99+

Old School Peperoni

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99+

Veggie

$12.99+

The Hawaiian

$12.99+

The White Pie

$12.99+

Hot Honey Pepperoni

$12.99+

1/2 Special

$12.99+

The Beast

$45.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Drinks

2 Liter

Fountain Drink

$1.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$8.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Melt

$8.50

Peppperoni Melt

$8.50

Sides

Cheese Bread

$8.99+

Ranch Dressing

$0.65+

Garlic Butter

$0.95

Marinara

$0.65

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$18.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99+

Choc Chip Cookie

$7.99+

Specials

Two LG Single/ 1 sm chz Brd

$27.99

$10.99 Large 1 Top

$10.99

Family Deal

$37.99

One SM Cheese Bread $7.99

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2125 Northwest 178th Street, Suite E, Edmond, OK 73012

