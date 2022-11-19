Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Steakhouses

405 Pub & Grill

819 Reviews

$$

delivering to 405 Pub & Grill

Laconia, NH 03246

CHICKEN WINGS
LOADED STEAK BOMB
OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS

Starters

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.99

Our fresh pub wings cooked to perfection. Served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

Fresh cut and breaded jumbo tenders served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki

405 NACHOS

$7.99+

Layers of crispy corn tortilla chips with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, green peppers and jalapenos peppers

MOUNTAIN HIGH ONION RINGS

$6.99+

Hand cut and cooked to perfection, served with a spicy “boom boom” sauce 8.95 | half order 5.95

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIED MUSHROOMS

$8.99

Hand battered and deep fried to a golden brown, tossed with truffle butter and parmesan cheese and served with ranch dressing

PRETZELS

$7.99Out of stock

Bavarian pretzels baked perfectly, served with beer cheese sauce or queso cheese

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a golden brown served with house-made marinara sauce

405 BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.99

Our delicious house-made dip served with pita points and tortilla chip

WAFFLE FRIES

$8.99

Perfectly fried, topped with cheese, and baked to perfection topped with your choice of bacon or pulled pork. Please specify in the notes if you want bacon or pulled pork.

ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.99

A delicious blend of cheese perfectly mixed with spinach and artichokes served with pita chips and tortilla chips

QUESADILLA

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, tomatoes and green peppers.

SPICY CAULIFLOWER BITES

$8.99

Hot and spicy cauliflower bites battered and smothered with hot sauce. served with a choice of ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Grilled chicken, crispy romaine hearts, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in our caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed in our house-made greek dressing

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese, red onions, crispy chicken breast, with honey mustard

TUSCAN SALAD

$12.99

Baby iceberg lettuce with artichoke hearts and roasted tomatoes, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, warm bacon bites and tangy vinaigrette dressing

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and avocado

BLEU CHEESE WEDGE

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing

The Burgers

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

Half pound fresh angus burger grilled to perfection with american cheese

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$13.99

Half pound fresh angus burger with applewood bacon & sharp cheddar

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

Half pound fresh angus burger, sautéed fresh mushrooms & swiss cheese

BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$13.99

Half pound fresh angus burger topped with crumbled bleu cheese

FARMHOUSE BURGER

$14.99

Half pound fresh angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and an over easy egg

RODEO BURGER

$13.99

Half pound fresh angus burger topped with an onion ring, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce

JACK DANIELS BURGER

$13.99

Half pound fresh burger with house made Jack Daniels sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon

PULLED PORK BURGER

$14.99Out of stock

Half pound fresh angus burger topped with our pulled pork

TURKEY BURGER

$10.99

Savory and juicy turkey patty served with choice of cheese on a grilled bulkie roll

IMPOSTER BURGER

$13.99

Plant-based burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Pastas

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$15.99

Freshly breaded chicken topped with mozzarella & our house marinara, served with your choice of pasta

CREME ROSA

$15.99

Sweet italian sausage & meatballs, served over your choice of pasta with crema rosa sauce

MAC-N-CHEESE

$14.99

Our signature cheese sauce, rich & creamy, with buttery crumb topping & bacon bits

LOBSTER MAC-n-CHEESE

$24.99

Our delicious house made mac-n-cheese topped with lobster meat.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.99

Tender chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a sweet marsala wine sauce served over choice of pasta

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.99

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce with roasted tomatoes and spinach served with choice of pasta

BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE

$16.99

Our house mac n cheese tossed with buffalo chicken chunks

Steakhouse

OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS

$18.99

House marinated steak tips seared perfectly to your liking with choice of two sides

CHICKEN CORDON BLUE

$16.99

Boneless chicken breast, stuffed with ham, swiss cheese & homemade alfredo sauce served with choice of two sides.

405 GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.95

Hand cut and breaded chicken breast chunks fried to a golden brown, served with french fries & coleslaw

CHICKEN POT PIE

$13.99

House-made creamy delicious chicken pot pie served with a side of cranberry sauce

From the Sea

BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK– HOUSE FAVORITE!!

$19.99

Fresh haddock with homemade shrimp, scallop, & lobster seafood stuffing, served with choice of two sides

FISH N’ CHIPS

$14.99

Fresh fried haddock with french fries & coleslaw

SCALLOP PLATE

$24.99

Fried, broiled or baked, served with your choice of two sides

SHRIMP PLATE

$24.99

Fried, broiled or baked, served with your choice of two sides

Sandwich Board

STEAK TIP PRESSED SANDWICH

$14.99

Our one of a kind house marinated steak tips hand cut & grilled with onions & peppers and american cheese

TURKEY CLUB

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread

LOADED STEAK BOMB

$12.99

Shaved steak cooked to perfection with onions, mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and american cheese served on a toasted sub roll

TURKEY REUBEN PRESSED SANDWICH

$12.99

Oven roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing served on grilled marble rye

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99

Freshly breaded chicken cutlet topped with house-marinara shaved steak cooked to perfection with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pepperoni & cheese served on a toasted sub roll

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.99

Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken & lettuce with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing served in a tortilla wrap

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$12.99

Freshly fried haddock served on a toasted bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato & side tartar sauce

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

Our homemade pulled pork, tossed with bbq sauce, served on a grilled bulkie roll

FISH TACO

$12.99

Fresh fried haddock served in a warm soft tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of tartar sauce or “boom boom” sauce on the side

ULTIMATE BLT CLUB

$11.99

A delicious two layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough

REUBEN PRESSED SANDWICH

$12.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing served on grilled marble rye

LOBSTER ROLL

$21.99

Lobster tossed with a little mayo and served with french fries.

Brick Oven Pizzas & Calzones

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.99

BUILD YOUR OWN CALZONE

$9.99

Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

THE 405 HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni & sausage

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and hamburger

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 BBQ grilled chicken, caramelized onions & BBQ sauce

MOM’S FAVORITE PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Alfredo sauce, chicken & broccoli

THE RANCH PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 12.99 Ranch dressing, chicken & bacon

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 12.99 Ham & pineapple

CHICKEN KABOB PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Feta cheese, chicken, tomato, red onion & house dressing

VEGGIE SUPREME PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 12.99 Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & broccoli

MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Spinach, tomato & feta cheese

WHITE PIZZA

$7.99+

calzone 9.99 Mozzarella cheese, no sauce or garlic butter base

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99 Buffalo chicken & cheese

SAUSAGE PEPPERONI RICOTTA

$11.99+

calzone 13.99

On the Skewer

CHICKEN KABOB

$14.99

Marinated chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms drizzled with house greek dressing, served over a bed of rice

STEAK KABOB

$17.99

Marinated steak tips with green pepper, fresh mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served over rice

VEGGIE KABOB

$12.99

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze served over a bed of rice pilaf

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
