405 Pub & Grill
Laconia, NH 03246
Popular Items
Starters
CHICKEN WINGS
Our fresh pub wings cooked to perfection. Served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki
CHICKEN TENDERS
Fresh cut and breaded jumbo tenders served plain, “house dirty”, buffalo, chipotle, parmesan garlic, bourbon, sweet thai chili, cajun parm garlic, bbq, sweet heat and teriyaki
405 NACHOS
Layers of crispy corn tortilla chips with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, olives, green peppers and jalapenos peppers
MOUNTAIN HIGH ONION RINGS
Hand cut and cooked to perfection, served with a spicy “boom boom” sauce 8.95 | half order 5.95
TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIED MUSHROOMS
Hand battered and deep fried to a golden brown, tossed with truffle butter and parmesan cheese and served with ranch dressing
PRETZELS
Bavarian pretzels baked perfectly, served with beer cheese sauce or queso cheese
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Breaded mozzarella cheese fried to a golden brown served with house-made marinara sauce
405 BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Our delicious house-made dip served with pita points and tortilla chip
WAFFLE FRIES
Perfectly fried, topped with cheese, and baked to perfection topped with your choice of bacon or pulled pork. Please specify in the notes if you want bacon or pulled pork.
ARTICHOKE DIP
A delicious blend of cheese perfectly mixed with spinach and artichokes served with pita chips and tortilla chips
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, tomatoes and green peppers.
SPICY CAULIFLOWER BITES
Hot and spicy cauliflower bites battered and smothered with hot sauce. served with a choice of ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing
Salads
CAESAR SALAD
Grilled chicken, crispy romaine hearts, parmesan cheese & croutons tossed in our caesar dressing
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed in our house-made greek dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheese, red onions, crispy chicken breast, with honey mustard
TUSCAN SALAD
Baby iceberg lettuce with artichoke hearts and roasted tomatoes, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, warm bacon bites and tangy vinaigrette dressing
COBB SALAD
Chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken and avocado
BLEU CHEESE WEDGE
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, red onions, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing
The Burgers
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger grilled to perfection with american cheese
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger with applewood bacon & sharp cheddar
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger, sautéed fresh mushrooms & swiss cheese
BLEU CHEESEBURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger topped with crumbled bleu cheese
FARMHOUSE BURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and an over easy egg
RODEO BURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger topped with an onion ring, cheddar cheese & bbq sauce
JACK DANIELS BURGER
Half pound fresh burger with house made Jack Daniels sauce, cheddar cheese and bacon
PULLED PORK BURGER
Half pound fresh angus burger topped with our pulled pork
TURKEY BURGER
Savory and juicy turkey patty served with choice of cheese on a grilled bulkie roll
IMPOSTER BURGER
Plant-based burger topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Pastas
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Freshly breaded chicken topped with mozzarella & our house marinara, served with your choice of pasta
CREME ROSA
Sweet italian sausage & meatballs, served over your choice of pasta with crema rosa sauce
MAC-N-CHEESE
Our signature cheese sauce, rich & creamy, with buttery crumb topping & bacon bits
LOBSTER MAC-n-CHEESE
Our delicious house made mac-n-cheese topped with lobster meat.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Tender chicken and mushrooms sautéed in a sweet marsala wine sauce served over choice of pasta
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic white wine sauce with roasted tomatoes and spinach served with choice of pasta
BUFFALO MAC N CHEESE
Our house mac n cheese tossed with buffalo chicken chunks
Steakhouse
OUR FAMOUS STEAK TIPS
House marinated steak tips seared perfectly to your liking with choice of two sides
CHICKEN CORDON BLUE
Boneless chicken breast, stuffed with ham, swiss cheese & homemade alfredo sauce served with choice of two sides.
405 GOLDEN FRIED CHICKEN
Hand cut and breaded chicken breast chunks fried to a golden brown, served with french fries & coleslaw
CHICKEN POT PIE
House-made creamy delicious chicken pot pie served with a side of cranberry sauce
From the Sea
BAKED STUFFED HADDOCK– HOUSE FAVORITE!!
Fresh haddock with homemade shrimp, scallop, & lobster seafood stuffing, served with choice of two sides
FISH N’ CHIPS
Fresh fried haddock with french fries & coleslaw
SCALLOP PLATE
Fried, broiled or baked, served with your choice of two sides
SHRIMP PLATE
Fried, broiled or baked, served with your choice of two sides
Sandwich Board
STEAK TIP PRESSED SANDWICH
Our one of a kind house marinated steak tips hand cut & grilled with onions & peppers and american cheese
TURKEY CLUB
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise served on toasted sourdough bread
LOADED STEAK BOMB
Shaved steak cooked to perfection with onions, mushrooms, peppers, pepperoni and american cheese served on a toasted sub roll
TURKEY REUBEN PRESSED SANDWICH
Oven roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing served on grilled marble rye
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Freshly breaded chicken cutlet topped with house-marinara shaved steak cooked to perfection with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pepperoni & cheese served on a toasted sub roll
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy or grilled buffalo chicken & lettuce with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing served in a tortilla wrap
HADDOCK SANDWICH
Freshly fried haddock served on a toasted bulkie roll with lettuce, tomato & side tartar sauce
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Our homemade pulled pork, tossed with bbq sauce, served on a grilled bulkie roll
FISH TACO
Fresh fried haddock served in a warm soft tortilla with lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of tartar sauce or “boom boom” sauce on the side
ULTIMATE BLT CLUB
A delicious two layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted sourdough
REUBEN PRESSED SANDWICH
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing served on grilled marble rye
LOBSTER ROLL
Lobster tossed with a little mayo and served with french fries.
Brick Oven Pizzas & Calzones
Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
THE 405 HOUSE SPECIAL PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni & sausage
MEAT LOVERS PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage and hamburger
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
calzone 13.99 BBQ grilled chicken, caramelized onions & BBQ sauce
MOM’S FAVORITE PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Alfredo sauce, chicken & broccoli
THE RANCH PIZZA
calzone 12.99 Ranch dressing, chicken & bacon
HAWAIIAN PIZZA
calzone 12.99 Ham & pineapple
CHICKEN KABOB PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Feta cheese, chicken, tomato, red onion & house dressing
VEGGIE SUPREME PIZZA
calzone 12.99 Green peppers, onions, mushrooms & broccoli
MEDITERRANEAN PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Spinach, tomato & feta cheese
WHITE PIZZA
calzone 9.99 Mozzarella cheese, no sauce or garlic butter base
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
calzone 13.99 Buffalo chicken & cheese
SAUSAGE PEPPERONI RICOTTA
calzone 13.99
On the Skewer
CHICKEN KABOB
Marinated chicken, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms drizzled with house greek dressing, served over a bed of rice
STEAK KABOB
Marinated steak tips with green pepper, fresh mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served over rice
VEGGIE KABOB
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze served over a bed of rice pilaf
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
