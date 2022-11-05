407 BBQ
831 FM 407
Argyle, TX 76226
Popular Items
Plate Meal
1 Meat
Dinner includes 1 Meat Selection and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides. Approx 1/2lb meat ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
2 Meat
Dinner includes 2 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 3/4lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
3 Meat
Dinner includes 3 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 1 lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
Rib Plate
Dinner includes 1/2 Rack Ribs and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Meats
Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting. Lean may include portion of Center
Pulled Pork
Ham
Chopped Brisket
Sausage
Chicken
Smoked Meatloaf
* contains gluten
Smoked Bologna
Whole Brisket Slicing Fee
Sandwiches
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich
Hickory Sausage Sandwich
Hot Link Sandwich
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Smoked 407 Classic Burger
50/50 blend of house ground beef and pork, seasoned and smoked to perfection on our pits. This Beast weighs in at over 1/2lb of meat. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions.
Boss Hawg
Burning Pig
1/2lb ofJalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich with grilled onions, smoked jalapenos, and melted cheese.
Monterrey Pig
Burger made from our 50/50 blend of in house ground Pork & Beef. Served with Grilled Onions, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, on a toasted bun with A1 sauce.
Club Sandwich
Jack Reubie
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sides
Family Meals
Texas Traveler 2.5lb Meat / 4 Sm Side
Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 4 sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. **Chicken & Ribs** can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. **Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering. Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
Jumbo Family Meal 5lb Meat / 3 Qt Side
* Choosing more than 5lb of Meat total, and 3 Qt sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup. ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
Family Meal 2.5lb Meat / 3 Pint Side
* Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 3 Pint sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup. ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.
Whole Meatloaf Meal
Dessert
Keto
Kids Menu
Chili
Dressings
Vac Seal
Holiday Family Meal
Holiday Meal 2.5lb Turkey / 2.5lb Ham
Thanksgiving Meal includes - 2.5lb Turkey Breast / 2.5lb Ham / (4) Family Sides / Family Dressing / 1 QT Turkey Gravy / 1 Bottle BBQ Sauce 24 Rolls. Everything packed in "oven to table" pans for ease of serving. **Add Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, or Family Banana Pudding for $25** * Sweet Potato Casserole contains pecans. If you have an allergy please let us know in comments, and we will prepare yours nut free *** Meals distributed on Tue, 11/22 from 1-5pm and on Wed, 11/23 from 11am-5pm*** We will close promptly at 5pm, and any meal not picked up will be considered forfeited. All Meals & Meats must be prepaid in order to guarantee reservation. Reservations will be made in order received. In the event of any shortage, we will do our best to substitute any product.
Turkey
À la carte
Whole Brisket $27lb avg 6-8lb
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Just a funky little BBQ joint, and doing our thing.
831 FM 407, Argyle, TX 76226