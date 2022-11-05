Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

407 BBQ

976 Reviews

$$

831 FM 407

Argyle, TX 76226

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat
Sausage
Sliced Brisket

Plate Meal

***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

1 Meat

$20.00

Dinner includes 1 Meat Selection and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides. Approx 1/2lb meat ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

2 Meat

$23.00

Dinner includes 2 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 3/4lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

3 Meat

$26.00

Dinner includes 3 Meat selections and 2 sides - approx 1 lb meat *You may substitute baked potato for 2 sides based on availability ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

Rib Plate

$26.00

Dinner includes 1/2 Rack Ribs and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.

Meats

Sliced Brisket

$14.50+

We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting. Lean may include portion of Center

Pulled Pork

$10.50+

Ham

$10.50+

Chopped Brisket

$14.50+

Sausage

$5.50+

Chicken

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$10.50+

* contains gluten

Smoked Bologna

$9.00+

Whole Brisket Slicing Fee

$10.00

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are not sauced. Sauce is provided on the side.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Ham Sandwich

$11.50

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Jalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hickory Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock
Smoked 407 Classic Burger

Smoked 407 Classic Burger

$10.00

50/50 blend of house ground beef and pork, seasoned and smoked to perfection on our pits. This Beast weighs in at over 1/2lb of meat. Served with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions.

Boss Hawg

$13.00
Burning Pig

Burning Pig

$12.00

1/2lb ofJalapeno Cheese Sausage Sandwich with grilled onions, smoked jalapenos, and melted cheese.

Monterrey Pig

$12.00

Burger made from our 50/50 blend of in house ground Pork & Beef. Served with Grilled Onions, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, on a toasted bun with A1 sauce.

Club Sandwich

$12.50

Jack Reubie

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Fried Okra

$4.00+

Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Fried Brussels

$4.00+

Fries

$4.00+

Baked Beans

$4.00+

Cream Corn

$4.00+

Elotes Street Corn

$4.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00+

Potatoes

Potato

Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.

Family Meals

* Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 3 Pint sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup. ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

Texas Traveler 2.5lb Meat / 4 Sm Side

$68.00

Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 4 sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. **Chicken & Ribs** can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. **Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering. Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

Jumbo Family Meal 5lb Meat / 3 Qt Side

$150.00

* Choosing more than 5lb of Meat total, and 3 Qt sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup. ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

Family Meal 2.5lb Meat / 3 Pint Side

$78.00

* Choosing more than 2.5lb of Meat total, and 3 Pint sides, may cause your order to not be fulfilled. ** Chicken & Ribs can be requested below in comment section, and fulfilled at time of pick up as availability allows. Additional charges will be billed upon pickup. ***Turkey temporarily not available for online ordering.*** Please call restaurant to verify current pricing and availability.

Whole Meatloaf Meal

$40.00

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.25+

Side Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Grandma's Banana Pudding

$4.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$4.25

Homemade Apple Cobbler

$4.25

Turtle Brownie

$4.50

Keto

Keto Bowl

$14.50

Reduced portion of Meat on a bed of Romaine, topped with Bacon and Melted Cheese. Served with Avocado wedge and 1 Side.

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Meat Meal

$9.00

Slider Boat Kids Meal

$5.50

Slider Boat W/ Side Kids Meal

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Side

$8.50

Chili

Housemade Chili loaded with our Smoked Brisket

Frito Chili Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Med Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Small Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Fries / Nachos

Fries

Nachos

Queso

Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Gal Tea - Sweet

$8.00

Gal Tea - Unsweet

$8.00

Gal - Lemonade

$8.50

1/2 Gal Tea - Sweet

$4.00

1/2 Gal Tea - Unsweet

$4.00

1/2 Gal Tea- Sweet Peach

$4.50

1/2 Gal Tea- Unsweet Peach

$4.50

1/2 Gal Lemonade

$4.50

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce - 6oz cup

$3.00

BBQ Sauce - 20 oz bottle

$8.00

Rolls

Single Roll

$0.50

6 rolls

$3.00

12 rolls

$6.00

24 rolls

$12.00

Dressings

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Russian Dressing

$0.50

Side of Aioli

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Cheese (2oz. cup)

$0.50

Vac Seal

Vac Seal Fee

$4.00

Frozen Raw

Pork Breakfast Sausage

$5.00

Avg log 1.5lb - 2lb

Fresh

Smoked Chicken Salad - Pint

Smoked Chicken Salad - Pint

$15.00

Subject to Availability

Beef Tallow - Pint

Beef Tallow - Pint

$10.00

Available Daily - Beef Tallow (Rendered Beef Fat) for a deep rich flavor. Use in place of butter or oil in cooking.

Holiday Family Meal

Holiday Meals will be available for pick up on 11/24/21. All Holiday Meals must be prepaid at time of ordering.
Holiday Meal 2.5lb Turkey / 2.5lb Ham

Holiday Meal 2.5lb Turkey / 2.5lb Ham

$185.00

Thanksgiving Meal includes - 2.5lb Turkey Breast / 2.5lb Ham / (4) Family Sides / Family Dressing / 1 QT Turkey Gravy / 1 Bottle BBQ Sauce 24 Rolls. Everything packed in "oven to table" pans for ease of serving. **Add Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, or Family Banana Pudding for $25** * Sweet Potato Casserole contains pecans. If you have an allergy please let us know in comments, and we will prepare yours nut free *** Meals distributed on Tue, 11/22 from 1-5pm and on Wed, 11/23 from 11am-5pm*** We will close promptly at 5pm, and any meal not picked up will be considered forfeited. All Meals & Meats must be prepaid in order to guarantee reservation. Reservations will be made in order received. In the event of any shortage, we will do our best to substitute any product.

Ham

1/4 Ham 3lb avg

$45.00

3lb avg

1/2 Ham 6lb avg

$80.00

6lb avg

Spiral Ham

Spiral Ham

$75.00

9lb Avg

Slicing Fee

$10.00

Turkey

Turkey Breasts are sold by weight. You will have $45 Pre-Order hold fee. This fee will be deducted from your final bill at time of pick up after meats are weighed. You have until 12/15/21 to change or cancel order. Any cancellations after 12/15/21 will result in loss of Pre-Order deposit. ***All Meats distributed on 12/23, unless Special Arrangements have been made***

Half Turkey Breast 3.5lb avg

$70.00

Slicing Fee

$10.00

À la carte

Served in Loaf Pans so you can go from Fridge to Oven to Table.

Take Home Sweet Potato Casserole*

$15.00

Take Home Sweet Potato Casserole - (No Nuts)

$15.00

Take Home Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Take Home Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Take Home Cornbread Dressing (8 servings)

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Banana Pudding Family Size

$25.00

Serves 8-10

QT - Turkey Gravy

$15.00

Whole Brisket $27lb avg 6-8lb

Briskets avg 6-8lb. Deposit hold will be deducted from your final bill after weighing. Briskets delivered chilled unless other arrangements are made. If you prefer warm, then please indicate in notes.

Whole Brisket (deposit hold) $27lb avg 6-8lb

$45.00

Briskets avg 6-8lb. Deposit hold will be deducted from your final bill after weighing. Briskets delivered chilled unless other arrangements are made. If you prefer warm, then please indicate in notes.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Just a funky little BBQ joint, and doing our thing.

Website

Location

831 FM 407, Argyle, TX 76226

Directions

