Holiday Meal 2.5lb Turkey / 2.5lb Ham

$185.00

Thanksgiving Meal includes - 2.5lb Turkey Breast / 2.5lb Ham / (4) Family Sides / Family Dressing / 1 QT Turkey Gravy / 1 Bottle BBQ Sauce 24 Rolls. Everything packed in "oven to table" pans for ease of serving. **Add Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, or Family Banana Pudding for $25** * Sweet Potato Casserole contains pecans. If you have an allergy please let us know in comments, and we will prepare yours nut free *** Meals distributed on Tue, 11/22 from 1-5pm and on Wed, 11/23 from 11am-5pm*** We will close promptly at 5pm, and any meal not picked up will be considered forfeited. All Meals & Meats must be prepaid in order to guarantee reservation. Reservations will be made in order received. In the event of any shortage, we will do our best to substitute any product.