4118 Kitchen & Bar 64 Highland Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
64 Highland Plaza, Highlands, NC 28741
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
No Reviews
30 Dillard Road Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurant
Blue Hound Barbecue - 7420 Dillard Rd
No Reviews
7420 Dillard Rd Scaly Mountain, NC 28775
View restaurant