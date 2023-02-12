A map showing the location of 4118 Kitchen & Bar 64 Highland PlazaView gallery

4118 Kitchen & Bar 64 Highland Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

64 Highland Plaza

Highlands, NC 28741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sodas

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Fruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Half / Half Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

64 Highland Plaza, Highlands, NC 28741

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant - 30 Dillard Road
orange starNo Reviews
30 Dillard Road Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
Blue Bike Cafe - 423 N 4th St.
orange starNo Reviews
423 N 4th St. Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
The Bridge at Mill Creek - 445 N 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
445 N 4th St Highlands, NC 28741
View restaurantnext
Blue Hound Barbecue - 7420 Dillard Rd
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Dillard Rd Scaly Mountain, NC 28775
View restaurantnext
Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
orange starNo Reviews
127 Hwy 64E Cashiers, NC 28717
View restaurantnext
Slabtown Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
45 Slabtown Rd Cashiers, NC 28717
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Highlands
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston