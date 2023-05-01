412 Public House

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kids

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.00

One 4 oz patty with American cheese on a toasted slider roll with fries

Hamburger Slider

$7.00

One 4 oz patty on a toasted slider roll with fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted Texas toast with American cheese and fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Two fried hand-breaded chicken tenders and fries

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Linguine noodles tossed with either alfredo or marinara sauce. Add chicken $3

Steak Tips

$10.00

Sliced steak with house fries

Liquor/Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Prohibition Sour

$12.00

A prohibition era whiskey sour made with bulleit or bulleit rye and egg white served neat

Patio Dreams

$9.00

Celebrating the outdoors with a lively and fruity combination of Malibu rum, banana, pineapple, and cranberry juice

Bartender's Choice Margarita

$10.00

Our house specialty margarita served daily with a twist ~ ask your server for today's flavor... With espolon anejo tequila

Aunt Ginny

$11.00

A fresh take on a classic gin cocktail made with nolet's gin infused with lemon, cranberry juice, and simple syrup

Lavender Fields

$11.00

A refreshing kettle one vodka cocktail made with lavender, blueberry, lemon, mint, and topped with soda water

Ketel One Botanical Spritzer Flights

$18.00

A potpourri of some of your favorite garden flavors

Beer Flights

$10.00

Enjoy 4 of our craft beers on one of our beautiful flight boards

The 412

$12.00

Bourbon

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$6.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$21.00

WhistlePig 12 year

$23.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Russells 10 Yr

$11.00

Old Soul

$8.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Elijah Barrell Proof

$16.00

Elijah Toasted

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.00

Larceny Barrell Proof

$15.00

Infinity Barrell

$18.00

Infinity Dovetail

$21.00

Angels Envy

$18.00

Angels Envy Rye

$22.00

Willett

$20.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Empress

$8.00

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Tanqueray Orange

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Nolet

$9.00

Rum

Barton Rum

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Myers

$7.00

Appleton

$9.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$8.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio Primavera

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$11.00

21 Seeds

$8.00

Vodka

Tito's

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Absolut

$8.00

Cat Head

$7.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$5.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$7.00

Scotch

Chivas

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glennlivet

$10.00

Glennfiddich

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker High Rye

$11.00

Macallan

$16.00

General Cocktails

Honeysuckle Lemonade

$8.00

Margarita

$6.00

Old fashioned

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$6.00

Spiced Cherry Old Fashion

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

The Dublin

$10.00

Nutty Old Fashion

$8.00

Rosemary Lemonade

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

debutante

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Barrel Proof Old Fashion

$16.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$5.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Traditional Mojito

$7.00

Gin Gimlet

$6.00

Gin Martini

$6.00

The Revolver

$12.00

Tequilla Spritzer

$10.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00

Apple Tini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

The Empress

$12.00

Negroni

$10.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Bailey's & Coffee

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bartender Marg

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

French 75

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Pom Tini

$9.00

Dark And Stormy

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$9.00

Gin Fizz

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Loaded Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Disarronno

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

E&J

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

St Germain

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jager

$7.00

Tequila DBL

DBL Casamigos

$18.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

DBL Espolon Anejo

$14.40

DBL Montezuma

$9.00

DBL Patron

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Primavera

$39.60

DBL Don Julio 1942

$57.60

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$19.80

DBL 21 Seeds

$14.40

Gin DBL

DBL New Amsterdam Gin

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.20

DBL Empress

$14.40

DBL Plymouth Gin

$14.40

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.20

DBL Tanqueray Orange

$12.60

DBL Beefeater

$14.40

DBL Tanqueray

$12.60

DBL Nolet

$16.20

Rum DBL

DBL Barton Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$12.60

DBL Malibu

$12.60

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.80

DBL Myers

$12.60

DBL Appleton

$16.20

Vodka DBL

DBL Tito's

$16.20

DBL Ketel One

$16.20

DBL Grey Goose

$19.80

DBL Absolut

$14.40

DBL Cat Head

$12.60

DBL New Amsterdam Vodka

$9.00

DBL Belvedere

$21.60

DBL Cathead Honeysuckle

$12.60

Scotch DBL

DBL Chivas

$14.40

DBL Dewars

$14.40

DBL Glennlivet

$18.00

DBL Glennfiddich

$21.60

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$14.40

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$21.60

DBL Johnny Walker High Rye

$19.80

Bourbon DBL

DBL Woodford Reserve

$21.60

DBL Bulliet

$14.40

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.40

DBL Elijah Craig Small Batch

$16.20

DBL Maker's Mark

$16.20

DBL Basil Hayden's

$21.60

DBL Jim Beam

$12.60

DBL Kentucky Gentleman

$10.80

DBL Old Forester

$12.60

DBL Jefferson Reserve

$30.60

DBL Jeffersons Ocean

$37.80

DBL WhistlePig 12 year

$41.40

DBL Wild Turkey Longbranch

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.20

DBL Crown Royal

$14.40

DBL Crown Apple

$14.40

DBL Crown Peach

$14.40

DBL Gentleman Jack

$16.20

DBL Jameson

$14.40

DBL Russells 10 Yr

$19.80

DBL Old Soul

$14.40

DBL Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$21.60

DBL Basil Hayden Toast

$21.60

DBL Skrewball

$12.60

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.60

DBL Elijah Barrell Proof

$28.80

DBL Elijah Toasted

$28.80

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$14.40

DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$28.80

DBL Larceny Barrell Proof

$27.00

DBL Infinity Barrell

$32.40

DBL Infinity Dovetail

$37.80

DBL Angels Envy

$32.40

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$39.60

DBL Willett

$36.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$10.80

Cordials DBL

DBL Amaretto

$7.20

DBL Disarronno

$14.40

DBL Peach Schnapps

$7.20

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Sour Apple Schnapps

$7.20

DBL Baileys

$9.00

DBL E&J

$14.40

DBL Midori

$14.40

DBL St Germain

$12.60

DBL Campari

$12.60

DBL Aperol

$12.60

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.40

Wines

Bottled Wine

House Cab Bottle

$22.00

McManis Merlot bottle

$28.00

Prisoner Red Blend bottle

$90.00

Toad Hollow Chard Bottle

$27.00

Unshackled Cab bottle

$40.00

Unshackled Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Prisoner Cab Bottle

$90.00

Orin Swift 8 Years

$130.00

Caymus

$160.00

Duckhorn Cab

$125.00

Duckhorn Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$110.00

Duckhorn Discussion

$250.00

Twomey

$140.00

Torbreck

$320.00

Prisoner Saldo Zin

$90.00

Prisoner Derange

$180.00

Jayson Red

$120.00

Angels Ink Bottle

$30.00

Z Brown Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Z Brown Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Trivento Malbec

$39.00

The Pact by Faust

$240.00

House Wines

Cabernet

$6.00

champagne

$5.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Sav Blanc

$6.00

GLS Red

Angels Ink pinot noir

$8.00

katherine

$9.00

Paringa shiraz

$8.00

Trivento Malbec

$10.00

Unshackled Cab

$10.00

Unshackled Red Blend

$10.00

Z Brown Red Blend

$8.00

Z Brown Pinot Noir

$8.00

McManis Merlot

$8.00

St Sulpice Bordeaux

$9.00

Prisoner Cab

$18.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

GLS White

Kenwood Chardonnay

$8.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$7.00

Placido Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Roscato Moscato

$8.00

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Rose

Chloe Rose

$8.00

Villa Rose

$8.00

Beer

Bottle/Can

Bud Light Bottle

$3.75

Coors Light Bottle

$3.75

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.00

Guiness Can

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.75

PBR can

$2.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Guiness Bottle

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Bottle

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Yuengling Can

$3.00

Draft

Ultra

$4.00

Back 40 Bama Mosa

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Volcano Sauce Sour

$7.00

Kings Calling Trop Wheat

$6.00

Duclaw Porter

$7.00

Brocks Gap Shandy

$6.00

Snake Handler

$8.00

Truck Stop Honey

$6.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$7.00

Cider Boys Cider

$6.00

Sloop IPA

$7.00

Flight/Board

DRAFT FLIGHTS

$10.00

FLIGHT BOARD

$10.00

Merchandise

Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00

Over Sized T-Shirt

$23.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Other Merch

Pint Glass

$8.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coffee

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our focus is bringing a unique dining experience to Cullman, AL through high-quality ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, juicy burgers, mouthwatering steaks, fresh seafood, and an atmosphere made for memories.

Website

Location

412 2nd Ave SE, Cullman, AL 35055

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

