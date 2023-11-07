The Charles Restaurant & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Charles Restaurant & Bar provides a seasonally inspired menu that features the highest quality foods and an incredible beverage selection. Exhibiting a contemporary feel while maintaining a relaxed southern charm, come join us for good food, crafted cocktails and iconic spirits and drinks.
Location
417 E Charles Street, La Plata, MD 20646
Gallery