419 Glenwood

419 Glenwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Meat & Cheese Board

Meat & Cheese Board

$25.00Out of stock

A combination of 2 slices of each meat & cheese we offer

Extra Bread

Small Plates

Burrata

$13.00

Baked Meatball

$14.00

Corndogs

$10.00

Pimento Croquettes

$10.00

Potato, Jamon, Manchego Cheese

Filet Sliders

$18.00

Brioche Toast, Filet, Caramelized Onion, Quail Egg, Micro Radish

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Served with Chimichurri Sauce

Sweet fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Extra Oyster

$2.00

Extra Focaccia

$1.50

open Wine

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

AMB Honeysuckle

$6.00

Mich ultra

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Red Oak

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$7.00Out of stock

W W Crazy Genius

$17.00

Wicked Weed Fruit Burst

$6.00

AMB Southern Apple Cider

$6.00

Draft Beer

Hibernian Two Can Lager

$4.00

R&D Seven Saturdays

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

WW Pernicious

$7.00

Yuengling Flight

$7.00

Red by the Glass

Lucignano Chianti Fiorentini 2019

$10.00

Three Contra Costa Zinfandel 2019

$10.00

Zorzal Gran Terroir Malbec 2018

$12.00

Sangria

$38.00

White by the Glass

Hager Matthias Gruner Veltliner 2020

$12.00

Von Buhl Dry Riesling 2019

$12.00

Morgadio Albarino 2020

$15.00

Sparkling by the Glass

Mont Marcal Brut Reserva (Cava) 2018 GLS

$9.00

Wine On Tap

Rose' on Tap

$10.00

Prosecco on Tap

$10.00

Sherry on Tap

$12.00

Red by the Bottle

Talley Pinot Noir '17

$62.00

Talley Pinot Noir '18

$60.00

Revello Barolo

$82.00

Chianti BTL

$28.00

Zinfandel BTL

$28.00

Malbec BTL

$32.00

Caymus BTL

$135.00

White by the Bottle

Albarino

$40.00

Bouchard PF WB

$65.00

Gruner Btl

$36.00

Matthiasson Chardonnay

$43.00

Notorious Pink

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$40.00

Reisling Btl

$36.00

Sancerre Blanc

$56.00

Triennes Rose

$36.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$48.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Voirin-Jumel BTL

$75.00

Domaine Chandon Rose Split

$13.00

Berlucchi Franciacorta Brut Method Classico Cuvée '61 NV

$68.00

Berlucchi Franciacorta Brut Rosé Cuvée 61 NV

$75.00

Mas de Daumas Gassac Rosé Frizant 2019

$55.00

Lombard Champagne Premier Cru Extra Brut NV

$70.00

Domaine de la Louvetrie Atmosphères Brut NV

$40.00

Moët & Chandon

$110.00

Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut NV

$120.00

Dom Pérignon Brut

$325.00

Mont Marcal BTL (Cava) 2018

$25.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$52.00

Le Grand Courtage Split x2

$20.00

Le Grand Courtage Split Single

$11.00

Verdi Sparkling Split x2

$16.00

Verdi Split Single

$9.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Botanical Specialty Cocktails

Phoenix Down

$13.00

Give it a Chai

$14.00

El Vuelo

$14.00

4th Street Flip

$15.00

Highly Refined Pirate

$13.00

This Ain't A Surfin' Movie

$15.00

Botanical Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Botanical Negroni

$13.00

Botanical 4 Roses Old Fashion

$14.00

Don't Kill My Vibe

$15.00

GnT Tree

$65.00

Bad Cat!

$15.00

Carolina Cooler

$10.00

Bacardi Say Less

$10.00

Chandon Garden Spritz

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmo

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00Out of stock

Screwdriver

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Negroni

$11.00

Aviation

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Corpse Revivor #2

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

L.I.T.

$14.00

Last Word

$12.00

Daiquri

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

NA Drinks

Soda Water

$2.00

Aquafina

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

EMPLOYEE Red Bull

$2.00

Life Water

$3.00

EMPLOYEE Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktails

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
