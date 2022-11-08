Restaurant header imageView gallery

42 BBQ Smokehouse + Meat Market

review star

No reviews yet

3613 Shire Blvd #100

Richardson, TX 75082

Popular Items

Brisket 1/2 Pound
Sides Quart
2 Meat Plate

Meats

Brisket 1/2 Pound

$14.00

Turkey 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 Pound

$11.00

Mild House Made Sausage 1/2 Pound

$13.00

Spicy House Made Sausage 1/2 Pound

$13.00
Pork Spare Ribs 1/2 Pound

$12.00
1/2 Chicken

$12.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

House Made Sausage Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00
The Todzilla

$17.00

Plates

2 Meat Plate

$20.00
3 Meat Plate

$28.00

The Old 42

$42.00

1/2 Chicken Plate

$21.00

Spuds

Loaded

$7.00

Loaded with Chopped Brisket

$15.00

Loaded with Turkey

$14.00

Loaded with Sausage

$14.00

Loaded with Pulled Pork

$14.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad with Chopped Brisket

$17.00

Salad with Turkey

$15.00

In a Bowl

Cup of Gumbo

$7.00
Bowl of Gumbo

$13.00

Cup of Brisket Chili

$6.00
Bowl of Brisket Chili

$11.00
Frito Pie

$9.00
The Love Boat

$17.00

Fried Okra (Seasonal)

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Charro Beans

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Pecan Pie Cookies

$4.00

Bulk To-Go

Sides Pints

$9.00

Sides Quart

$17.00

Sides 1/2 Gal

$32.00

Sides Gallon

$58.00

Brisket Chili Pint

$12.00

Brisket Chili Quart

$22.00

Brisket Chili 1/2 Gallon

$42.00

Brisket Chili Gallon

$78.00

Gumbo Pint

$14.00

Chicken and sausage

Gumbo Quart

$26.00

Chicken and sausage

Gumbo 1/2 gallon

$49.00

Chicken and sausage

Gumbo Gallon

$92.00

Chicken and Sausage

Family Packs

'Que For a Few

$75.00

Half pound each of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, sausage and choice 3 sides (pints) with bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Add $2 per half pound of brisket subbed for another meat. Feeds 3-4.

42's Squad Supper

$115.00

Three quarters of a pound each of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, sausage and choice 3 sides (quarts) with bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Add $3 per three quarters of a pound of brisket subbed for another meat. Feeds 5-6.

Mr. Big's Feast

$230.00

One and a half pounds each of brisket, turkey, pulled pork, sausage and choice 6 sides (quarts) with bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Add $6 per each one and a half pounds of brisket subbed for another meat. Feeds 10-12.

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Pepsi Zero

$3.00
Sierra Mist

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Crush Orange

$3.00
Crush Strawberry

$3.00
Tropicana Lemonade

$3.00
Lipton Sweet Tea

$3.00
Lipton Unsweet Tea

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
