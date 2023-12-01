423 Main 423 South Main Street
423 South Main Street
Rochester , MI 48307
423 Main Food Menu
Starters
- Chips & Guac$5.95
authentic guacamole served with fresh tortilla chips & salsa
- Chips & Queso$4.95
southwest queso served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa
- MexiCali Ceviche$9.95
Diced Shrimp, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Topped with Sliced Avocado. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Spinach Dip$8.95
spinach, artichoke hearts, gralic and cheese medley. served with flour tortilla chips.
- Tenderloin Steak Bites$12.95
tenderloin steak tips served with sauteed onions, fresh pita, & zip sauce.
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.95
served with traditional or horseradish cocktail sauce & lemon wedge
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
- Mediterranean Duo$14.95
your choice of classic hummus, spicy hummus, or tzatziki. served with fresh pita, cucumbers, carrots, celery, kalamata olives and grape tomatoes.
- Classic Sliders$7.95
(3) steakburger sliders topped with american cheese, grilled, onion, and pickles
- Mediterranean Sliders$8.95
- southwest egg rolls$13.95
- fajita quesadilla$7.95
flour tortilla, shredded cheese, grilled peppers & onions. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa & guacamole
- carne asada fries$10.95
topped with tender marinated carne asada (steak), shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa verde, black beans
- super nacho$10.95
topped with shredded cheese, and southwest queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa verde, black or pinto beans
- Cowboy Caviar$7.95Out of stock
black beans, roasted corn, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, jalapeño southwest citrus seasoning. served with fresh tortilla chips.
Salads
Pizza & Flatbreads
La Cantina
423 Burgers
Handheld's
Land & Sea
Sides & Ala Carte
- french fries$4.95
- truffle fries$8.95
- garlic fries$6.95
- sweet potato fries$6.95
- waffle fries$6.95
- potato wedges$6.95
- redskin potatoes$5.95
- onion rings$6.95
- cole slaw$3.95
- veggies$4.95
- soup$4.95+
- guac (4oz)$2.50
- garlic$2.95
- hummus$2.95
- rice$3.95
- beans$3.95
- Side salad house$3.95
- Side ceaser$3.95
- side queso
- tortilla chips$3.95
- chicken$6.00
- steak$7.00
- salmon$7.00
Kids Menu
Buffet Party
Desserts
423 Drink Menu
Beverage
Beer
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Bells Seasonal$6.50
- Bells Two Hearted$6.50
- Blakes Seasonal$6.50
- Sam Adams Seasonal$4.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Old Detroit$6.50
- Miller Light$4.00
- Labatt$4.00
- M-43$8.50
- Atwater Seasonal$6.50
- Kona Big Wave$6.50
- Griifin Claw$6.50
- Coors$4.00
- Carlsberg$6.50
- Modelo$4.00
- Corona can$4.50
- Labatt can$4.50
- Labatt Lt can$4.50
- Labatt Na can$4.50
- Mic Ultra can$4.50
- Miller Lt can$4.50
- Heineken can$4.50
- Stella Artois can$4.50
- GUinness can$4.50
- Modelo can$4.50
- White Claw$5.50
- White Claw -Vodka Seltzer$5.50
- High Noon_vodka$5.50
- High Noon-Teq.$5.50
- Bud can$4.50
- Budlight can$4.50
- Coors can$4.50
- PBR can$4.50
- Hop Slam$7.50
- Nutrl$5.00
- Corona btl$4.50
- Corona Lt btl$4.50
- Labatt LT btl$4.50
- Labatt btl$4.50
- Labatt NA btl$4.50
- PBR btl$4.50
- Modelo btl$5.50
- Stella Artois btl$5.50
- Heineken btl$5.50
- Heineken 00 btl$4.50
- Angry Orchard btl$5.50
- BUd light btl$4.50
- Bud btl$4.50
- Mic Ultra btl$4.50
- Miller btl$4.50
- Coors btl$4.50
Wine
- Placido Pinot Grigio
- Canyon Sauv. Blanc
- Grand Traverse Reisling
- Rosehaven Rose
- KJ Chardonnay
- Barefoot Moscato
- Canyon Chardonnay
- Wycliff Sparkling
- Nobilo
- Chateau Ste. Gewürztraminer
Lush style Gewürztraminer presents a sumptuous array of stone fruit and florals with a gentle dusting of clove.
- Prosecco Split$9.00
- Bonanza Cabernet Sauv.
- Clos De Bois Pinot Noir
- Canyon Cabernet
- Canyon Merlot
- Caymus Cabernet Sauv.$125.00
- Decoy Merlot
- Duckhorn Cabernet Sauv.
- Quilt Cabernet Sauv.
- Ruffino Chianti
- Drumheller Cab
Cocktails
- LOADED Bloody's$12.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bottomless Mimosa
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Cucumber Mint Mule$10.00
- Lizzys Lemonade$10.00
- Peachy Keen Tea$10.00
- Salty Grapefruit Rose$10.00
- Adult Juice Box$10.00
- Mojito$10.00
- aperol spritz$9.50
- Old Fashion$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- skinny marg$11.00
- Agave Nectar Marg$10.00
- sweet n spicy marg$11.00
- paloma$11.00
- coconut daquiri$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Bourbon Smash$11.00
- blackberry bourbon smash$12.00
- georgia mule$12.00
- kentucky mule$12.00
- Liberator Gin Fizz$10.00
- watermelon gin fiz$12.00
- Salted Karmel White Russian$10.00
- Skrewed Up Irish Coffee$10.00
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
- Lizzy's Strawberry Lemonade$8.50
- Cucumber Mint Mule$8.50
- Peachy Keen Tea$9.00
- Salty Grapefruit$8.50
- Liberated Gin Fizz$9.00
- Agave Nectar Margarita$10.00
- Bourbon Smash$9.00
- Pamatini$7.50
- Adult Capri Sun$9.00
- Appletini$9.50
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Cosmo$9.50
- Espresso Martini$10.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$9.50
- Long Island (Top Shelf)$11.25
- Long Island$9.50
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Chip Martini$10.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$8.50
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$9.00
- Spanish Coffee$11.00
- Sparkling Bellitini$9.50
- P And O Tini$11.00
- irish coffee$11.00
Martinis
Vodka
- Titos$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Belvedere$8.00
- Absolute$7.50
- Absolute Apple$7.50
- Absolute Citron$7.50
- Absolute Mandarin$7.50
- Kettle 1$9.00
- Kettle 1 Grapefruit$9.50
- Kettle 1 Peach$9.50
- Kettle 1 Cucumber$9.50
- Stoli$8.00
- Stoli Blueberry$8.00
- Stoli Raspberry$8.00
- Stoli Peach$8.00
- Stoli Vanilla$8.00
- Stoli Strawberry$8.00
- Stoli Citrus$8.00
- Stoli Salted Karamel$8.00
- Stoli Orange$8.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Ciroc Apple$8.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$8.00
- Ciroc Coconut$8.00
- Ciroc Peach$8.00
- Ciroc Passion$8.00
- Ciroc Red Berry$8.00
- Ciroc Watermelon$8.00
- Ciroc Summer Citrus$8.00
- Deep Eddy's$7.50
- Deep Eddy's lemon$7.50
- Deep eddy's lime$7.50
- Deep Eddy's grpfrt$7.50
Tequila
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- Patron$11.00
- Hornitos$7.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Tanteo$9.50
- Tanteo Jalepeno$10.00Out of stock
- Tanteo Habanero$10.00
- Padre Blanco$20.00
- Padre Resposado$24.00
- Padre Anejo$28.00
- Claz Azul$39.00
- Milagro$8.00
- Casa Azul$49.00
Whiskey/ Bourbon/ Scotch
- Crown Royal$6.50
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Vanilla$7.00
- Crwon XR$8.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jack Apple$7.00
- Jack Fire$7.00
- Jack Honey$7.00
- Jack (bonded)$8.00
- Jack ( single barrel)$8.50
- Gentlemen Jack$8.50
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
- Rittenhouse$7.00
- Misunderstood Ginger Spiced$6.50
- Ole Smokey Salted Caramel$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.50
- Jim Beam Red Stag$8.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Seagrams VO$7.50
- Canadian Club (C.C.)$7.50
- Fire Ball$7.00
- Screwball$7.50
- Bulleit$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.50
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Woodinville$6.50
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Basel Hayden Rye$8.00
- Elijah Craig$9.00
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00
- Yellowstone$7.00
- Bardstown$10.00
- Bird Dog$6.50
- Bird Dog salted caramel$6.50
- Bird Dog Apple$6.50
- Rabbit Hole (CaveHill)$7.00
- Rabbithole (Heigold)$7.00
- Larceny$10.00
- Redemption$7.50
- Redemption Rye$7.50
- Bib & Tucker$12.00
- Extra Brooks$8.00
- Amador$6.50
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Maker's Mark$9.50
- Maker's 46$10.50
- Blanton's$30.00
- Jefferson's$13.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$12.00
- whistle pig$16.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Balvenie 12$15.00
- Balvenie 14$18.00
- Glenfiddich 12$12.00
- Glenfiddich 14$15.00
- Glenfiddich 15$16.00
- McCallan 12$15.00
- Glenmorangie$7.00
- Oban 14$13.00
- Aberlour$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Glenlivet XXV$25.00
- tomatin$11.00
- Johnny Walker Black$14.00
- dalmore$53.00
Rum
Cordials
- Amaretto$7.50
- Baileys$7.00
- Bumbu$8.00
- Bumbu Cream
- Buttershots$6.50
- Chambord$7.00
- Cointreau$70.00
- Courvoisier VS$7.00
- Dramboui$6.50
- Fireball$7.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Goldschlager$8.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Hennessy$8.50
- Jeagar$7.50
- Kahlua$7.00
- Licor 43$7.00
- Martell MS$8.50
- Midori$7.00
- PAMA$6.00
- Pepermint Schnapps$6.50
- Remy Martin 1738$10.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$9.50
- Rum Chata$7.00
- Rum Chata Limon$7.00
- Rumple Minze$6.50
- Sambuca$7.50
- Screwball$7.50
shots
- applesauce$7.00
- blow job$7.50
- cinnamon toast crunch$8.00
- daddy issues$7.50
- green tea$8.00
- gummy bear$6.50
- Irish Car Bomb$7.50
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- jonny vegas$7.00
- kamikazee$7.00
- lemon drop$6.50
- mini beer$6.50
- PAUSD$7.00
- pink starburst$6.50
- pre green tea$6.00
- pre white tea$6.00
- Superman$7.00
- Washington Apple$8.00
- white tea$8.00
- sweet tart
Happy Hour
HH Drinks
- Mic Ultra Pint$4.00
- Bells seasonal Pint$4.00
- Bells two Hearted Pint$4.00
- Shorts local light Pint$4.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal Pint$4.00
- Guinness Pint$4.00
- Old Detroit Pint$4.00
- Miller Pint$4.00
- Labatt Pint$4.00
- Atwater Seasonal Pint$4.00
- coors$4.00
- kona$4.00
- griffin claw$4.00
- carlsberg$4.00
- HH Red Cab$5.00
- HH Red Merlot$5.00
- HH White Chardonnay$5.00
- HH White Sauv. Blanc$5.00
- HH ruffino pg$5.00
- Absolut$3.75
- Tanqueray$3.50
- Bacardi$4.00
- Captain$3.75
- Milagro$4.00
- Jack$3.25
- Jim Beam$3.75
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
423 Rooftop Bar & Grill
423 South Main Street, Rochester , MI 48307