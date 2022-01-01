Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

43B Bottles Italian restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

152 Sunny Isles Blvd

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Popular Items

43B Prime Burger
Pizza Classica
Pizza Calabrese

Cocktails Menu 🍹

Moscow Mule

$15.00

La Paloma

$15.00

Watermelon Mojito

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Sparkling Pomegranate

$15.00

Empress Pink

$15.00

Smoked Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Passion Arrabbiata

$16.00

Kiwi & Diamonds

$16.00

Crown 23

$16.00

Sparkling Sangria

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$15.00

43B Dinner 🍖

Pizza

$17.00

Wedge Caesar

$14.00

anchovy vinaigrette, parmesan,garlic breadcrumps

Arugula & Prosciutto

$14.00

balsamic vinaigrette, grapes, shaved parmesan

Pear & Gorgonzola

$14.00

Boston lettuce, honey vinaigrette, candied walnuts

Board

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00Out of stock

Crostinis - One of Each

$14.00

Crostinis

$12.00

Creamy Burrata

$17.00

tomato confit, basil pesto

Beef Carpaccio

$17.00Out of stock

truffle aioli, arugula, parmigiano, 62° egg, hazelnuts

Grilled Artichokes

$16.00

roman-style marinade, herbed yogurt

Mushroom Rice Balls

$12.00

truffle aioli, parmesan

Stuffed Avocado

$19.00Out of stock

lump crab salad, spicy aioli

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

fingerling potatoes, red onion, nduja sausage aioli

Calamari

$18.00

sicilian-style crispy calamari, spicy pomodoro

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

white wine sauce, garlic crostini, broccoli rabe

Creamy Polenta

$12.00Out of stock

wild mushrooms, taleggio

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Leche de Tigre, cocktail sauce

Tuna Crudo

$16.00Out of stock

aji amarillo leche de tigre sushi grade tuna

Fusilli

$25.00

truffle crema, prosciutto, mushrooms

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$25.00

clams, leeks sofrito, white wine sauce

Tagliatelle

$24.00

traditional bolognese, parmigiano

Lasagna

$25.00

classic or eggplant

Spaghetti

$24.00

classic pomodoro and basil

Rigatoni

$24.00

spicy vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Pregnant Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

ricotta, egg yolk filled ravioli, mushroom ragu

Kids Pasta

$18.00

Pappardelle

$25.00

short rib ragu, root vegetables, pecorino

Pizza Classica

$18.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil

Pizza Tartufata

$20.00

roasted cauliflower, mushroom truffle crema

Pizza Calabrese

$22.00

italian sausage, thick cut pepperoni red onions

43B Prime Burger

$21.00

8oz prime rib meat, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Australian Lamb Chops

$36.00Out of stock

hummus, chickpea salad, mint-parsley salsa verde

Grilled Skirt Steak

$28.00Out of stock

16oz prime, mushroom bordelaise

Seared Branzino

$34.00

mango kiwi salad, salsa verde

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

quinoa salad, crispy prosciutto, celery root puree

Pan Roasted Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

40 0z prime, garlic confit, horseradis crema, herb butter choice of potatoes or garlicky spinach

Chicken Parm

$28.00

fresh mozzarella, sauteed spinach, saporito

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Creamy Spinach

$9.00

Garlic Bread Side

$9.00

Regular Bread Side

$5.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Regular French Fries

$9.00

Side House Salad

$9.00

Side Arugula Salad

$6.08

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Garlicky Spinach

$6.08

Side Of Spaghetti Pomodoro

$9.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Affogatto

$11.00

Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00Out of stock

Budino

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

2 Scoops Of Icecream

$5.00

Service 🍴

Soda

$5.00

Beer

$8.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Special Wine By The Glass

$15.00

Bread

$5.00

Happy Hour 😺

Pick 3 HH

$21.00

Steamed Mussels HH

Grilled Artichokes HH

Spaghetti HH

Classic Hummus HH

Tuna Crudo HH

Mushroom Rice Balls HH

East Coast Oysters HH

White Sangria Cocktail HH

Red Sangria Cocktail HH

Classic Mojito Cocktail HH

Classic Margarita Cocktail HH

Lychee Martini Cocktail HH

Sparkling Pome Cocktail

Steamed Mussels HH

$8.00

Grilled Artichokes HH

$8.00

Spaghetti HH

$8.00

Classic Hummus HH

$8.00

Tuna Crudo HH

$8.00

Mushroom Rice Balls HH

$8.00

East Coast Oysters HH

$8.00

White Sangria Cocktail HH

$8.00

Red Sangria Cocktail HH

$8.00

Classic Mojito Cocktail HH

$8.00

Classic Margarita Cocktail HH

$8.00

Lychee Martini Cocktail HH

$8.00

Carajillo Cocktail HH

$8.00

Sparkling Pome Cocktail HH

$8.00

Carajillo HH

Espresso and Americano

Double Espresso

$3.00

8oz Americano

$3.00

12oz Americano

$4.00

16oz Americano

$5.00

16oz Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Drinks

Espresso + Cold Milk

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Cappucino

$6.00

Hot Espresso + Milk

Espresso, Steamed Milk + Foam

8oz Latte

$4.00

12oz Latte

$5.00

16oz Latte

$6.00

8oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12oz Cappuccino

$5.00

16oz Cappuccino

$6.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

Brewed Coffee

8oz Coffee

$2.00

12oz Coffee

$3.00

16oz Coffee

$4.00

16oz Iced Coffee

$4.00

Coffee Cruiser

$22.00

Tea

Ice Tea

$5.00

16oz Green Pomegranate - Iced

$4.00

16oz Black - Iced

$4.00

French Lemon Ginger

$3.00

Rose Black

$3.00

Sencha Green

$3.00

Happy

$3.00

Earl Grey Créme

$3.00

Egyptian Chamomile

$3.00

Jasmine Reserve

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Talis Masala Chai

$3.00

Liquid Planet

$2.50

Whiskey

Makers Mark Alter 750ml

$95.00

Basil Hayden

$115.00

Legent

$65.00

Legent

$65.00

Makers Mark 375ml Private Selection

$38.00

Makers Mark 375ml

$35.00

Wild Turkey 101

$43.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$38.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$43.00

Knob Creek 750ml

$60.00

Jim Beam Peach

$38.00

Jim Beam Honey

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black 750ml

$75.00

Buchanan’s Deluxe 12yrs

$85.00

Dewars 15yrs

$65.00

Chivas Rigal 18yrs

$185.00

Johnnie Walker 18yrs

$110.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$250.00

Johnny Walker 200ml

$38.00

Oban Little Bay 100 ml

$19.00

Talisker 100 ml

$21.00

Mortlack 100 ml

$25.00

Lagavulin 100 ml

$20.00

Jameson IPA

$60.00

Hibiki Harmony

$145.00Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$75.00

Kikori

$55.00

Tequila

Patron Silver 750ml

$78.00

Rock & Roll Platinum

$75.00

Rock & Roll Añejo

$95.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$200.00

Don Julio Primavera 750ml

$225.00

Patron 1.5L

$180.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$125.00

Casa Amigos Blanco

$115.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$125.00

Don Julio 1942

$275.00

Gin

Empress 1908

$60.00

Bulldog London Dry

$45.00

Aviation

$45.00

Fifty Pounds London Dry

$45.00

Rum

Ron Zacapa 23

$85.00

Angostura 1824

$95.00

Islamorada Spiced

$35.00

Zacapa XO

$225.00

Sparkling Wines

Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne

$95.00

Pommery Champagne

$100.00

Perrier Jouet Champagne

$145.00

Clicquot Rose Champagne

$115.00

Moet & Chandon Rose Champagne

$95.00

Don Perignon 2012

$300.00

Bartenura Moscato Rose 1.5L

$65.00

Perrier Jouët Belle Epoque

$250.00

Cavatina Moscato

$40.00

Gift Packages

Johnnie Walker Collection (4 Mini Bottles) Whiskey

$150.00

Maker's Mark (2 Mini Bottles) Bourbon

$100.00

Legent Whiskey 94

$75.00

Scottish Whiskey Expedition (5 Mini Bottles)

$125.00

Jagermeister 70

$95.00

Brandy/Cognac

Hennesy Privilage Cognac

$145.00

Branson Grand Champ Cognac

$115.00

Courvoisier Cognac 200ml

$15.00Out of stock

Mezcal

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$95.00

Rompe Corazon Silver

$50.00

Rompe Corazon Reposado

$60.00

Vodka

Grey Goose 750 ml

$40.00Out of stock

Vera Wang Vodka 1l

$110.00

Chopin Vodka Reserve

$175.00

Beluga Gold Line

$110.00

Absolut Elyx 1.75L

$125.00

Absolut Elyx 1L

$75.00

Classic Absolut

$55.00

Grey Goose 375ml

$20.00

Ketel One vodka 750 ML

$55.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint 750ml

$50.00

Grey Goose 1.75 L

$100.00

Special Wines

Velvet Gloves

$270.00

Herzog Linaje Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Unshackled Cabernet

$85.00

Unshackled Sauvignon

$85.00

R One Ronaldinho

$55.00

Pape Cclement

$230.00

Nickel & Nickel 1.5L

$260.00

Chateau Mont Redon

$75.00

Anacota Cabernet

$215.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$40.00

Mt Brave Cabernet

$150.00

Stone Street

$95.00

Willakenzie Pinot Noir

$50.00

Macan Clasicfo

$120.00

Scielo Tinto

$45.00

RG Blanco

$50.00

La Scolca 375ml

$22.00

Il Fauno

$48.00

Tenuta Di Arceno

$55.00

Lassegue 2018

$85.00

Russian River Valley

$55.00

Yarden Cab

$55.00

Rufino Proseco Rose

$40.00

La Jota

$195.00

La Crema Sauvignon

$32.00

Verite La Joie

$495.00

Mini Bottles

Rosiez

$6.00

Ole Smoky

$6.00

Ole Smoky

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to your neighborhood Italian Bistro + Wine Bodega!

Website

Location

152 Sunny Isles Blvd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
43B Bistro + Bodega image
43B Bistro + Bodega image
43B Bistro + Bodega image
43B Bistro + Bodega image

