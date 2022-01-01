American
Southern
Bars & Lounges
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
929 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.
Location
6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord, NC 28027
