Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern
Bars & Lounges

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

929 Reviews

$$

6189 Bayfield Pkwy

Concord, NC 28027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cauliflower & Brussles
Deviled Eggs
2 Tacos

Provisions

2 Tacos

$14.00

Alantic & Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Cauliflower & Brussles

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Livermush Croutons

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mussels

$14.00+

Pimento Rangoons

$12.00

Poached Pear A Pork Belly

$14.00

Potato Croquettes

$8.00

Roasted Pork Belly/Poached Pear

$10.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Southern Cheese Grits

$7.00

Zucchini Frites

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Cobb

$14.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$19.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Soup & Salad

$14.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Autumn Salad

$16.00

Chowder Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Irish Seafood Chowder

$18.00Out of stock

Handhelds

44 Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lamb Pita

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

PBLT

$15.00

Mediterranean Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Pork Loin Sandwich

$15.00

Features

Beef Stroganoff

$28.00

Bistro Filet

$45.00

Carbonara Pasta

$26.00

Irish Shepard's Pie

$26.00

Mahi Mahi

$34.00

Meatloaf

$26.00

Pan Seared Chicken

$27.00

Perfect Chop

$26.00

Roasted Salmon

$28.00

Salmon and Spinach Pasta

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Butter Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Brunch

$7.00

Sweets

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Raspberry WC Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Flourless Cake

$9.00

Ghirardelli Brownie

$10.00

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Leche Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip & Milk Cake

$10.00

Extra Proteins

Side 44 Burger

$10.50

Side Ahi Tuna

$7.50

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.50

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.50

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Sides / Extras

Add Avocado

$2.00

Frites Platter

$7.00

Side Bread

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$1.50

Side One Egg

$1.50

Side Potatoes

$3.00

Side Risotto

$5.00

Side Sweet Potaot Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Mash

$3.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Crowlers

1- Crowler Dueling Symphonies

$12.00

2 - Crowler Festbeir

$11.00

3- Crowler Marzen

$11.00

4 - Crowler Edmund's Oast Sour Passionfruit

$16.00

5 - Crowler Fanny Pack Snack

$19.00

6 - Crowler Quite Bright

$12.00

7 - Crowler French Toast Bastard

$23.00

8 - Crowler Mexican Cake

$25.00

9- Crowler Ghosted

$14.00

10 - Crowler Fall

$14.00

11- Crowler Dollar Dollar Bill Y'all

$14.00

12- Crowler 1911 Cider Donut

$14.00

Cans and Bottles

Amor Artis Crusin'

$7.00Out of stock

Athletic NA Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Bud light

$3.50

Burial Shadowclock Pilsner

$5.50Out of stock

Chimay Blue

$10.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Hope Drop And Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Rightside NA IPA

$5.00

Westbrook 11th Anniversary

$22.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Soda - Fountain

$2.50

Tea

$2.25

Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Mocktails

Berry Botantical Blitz

$7.00

Bloody Glad It's Saturday

$7.00

Lady Cheri

$7.00

Rosemary's Baby

$7.00

Strawberry Stiletto

$7.00

Summer Breeze

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Lady Cheri TITO's

$14.00

Rosemary's Baby TITO's

$14.00

Strawberry Stiletto TITO's

$14.00

SE Summer Breeze TITO's

$14.00

Summer Breeze Malibu

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.

Website

Location

6189 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord, NC 28027

Directions

Gallery
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Box NC
orange star4.5 • 119
165 Brumley Ave NE Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Iron Dish - Charlotte - Charlotte UNC
orange starNo Reviews
9605 N. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
orange starNo Reviews
13812 Cinnabar Place Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
orange starNo Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
orange starNo Reviews
10010 Rose Commons Drive Huntersville, NC 28226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Concord

Mr C's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 11,410
1260 Concord Pkwy N Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #10 Kannapolis
orange star4.4 • 2,897
6097 Bayfield Parkway Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Jackie Boys Concord - Concord
orange star4.4 • 331
3775 Concord Parkway South Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Concord Mills
orange star4.5 • 250
2940 Derita Rd Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0258 - Concord, NC
orange star4.4 • 150
8905 Christenbury Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Hot Box NC
orange star4.5 • 119
165 Brumley Ave NE Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Concord
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Albemarle
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston