Restaurant header imageView gallery

44 Stone Public House. South Columbia MO

review star

No reviews yet

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H

Columbia, MO 65203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
44 Stone Burger
Char-broiled Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Deviled Eggs

$6.50

Dill-Cured & House Smoked Salmon, Dijon, Chives, Pickled Vegetables

Welsh Rarebit

$7.75

Pretzel Bread, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar ' Boone County Brown' Ale Sauce

Pub Cheese Fritters

$9.75

Buttermilk & Panko Breaded, Sharp Cheddar Cheese with Berkshire Bacon, Horseradish, Porter Beer Mustard

Seoul Disco Fries

$15.00

Korean-Bulgogi Marinated Steak, Thick Seasoned Fries, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Slaw, Sriracha Aioli

Vegetable Tacos

$9.50

Two Grilled Flour Tortillas, Roasted Vegetables, Ginger-Cider Pickled Slaw, Honey Jalapeno Glaze, Sriracha Aioli, Straw Potato, Avocado, Cilantro

Ploughman's Lunch

$12.00

English-Style Antipasto of Sorts – Chef’s House-Made Charcuterie, Aged Cheeses, Bread, Pickled Vegetables, Croustades, Seasonal Compote

Randy's Fries

$6.50

Thick-Cut Russet Potatoes, Smoked Salt, Sriracha Aioli, Beer Ketchup

Pub Crisps

$4.50

Russet Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Dip

Small Feature

$6.50Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Cup Tikka Masala Soup

$4.50

Tomato, Coconut Milk, Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Basmati Rice, Cilantro, Spices

Bowl Tikka Masala Soup

$5.50

Tomato, Coconut Milk, Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Basmati Rice, Cilantro, Spices

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Carrot, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Croutons

Grilled Apple Salad

$9.00

Baby Arugula, Granny Smith Apples, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Hard Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Creamy Buttermilk Herb Dressing

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.50Out of stock

Call for details!

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.50Out of stock

Call for details!

Sandwiches

44 Stone Burger

$15.00

8 oz. Black Angus Beef Patty, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Irish Whiskey Steak Sauce, Mayo, Sharp Cheddar, Roasted Crimini Mushrooms, Baby Arugula

Char-broiled Cheeseburger

$15.00

8 oz. Black Angus Patty , Toasted Pretzel Bun, LTOP & Stone Sauce on the Side

Grilled Lamb Burger

$16.00

Char-Broiled Grilled 8 oz. Seasoned Ground Lamb Shoulder, Toasted Pretzel Bun, Cucumber Yogurt Dressing, Baby Arugula, Pickled Red Onion

Pork Belly Sandwich

$15.00

Apple Cider-Molasses Brined & House Smoked Thick-Cut ‘Bacon’, Fresh Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Sriracha Aioli, Grilled Sourdough

Pork-Strami Reuben

$13.00

Cured-Rubbed, Smoked & ‘Zwickel’ Lager Steamed, Sliced Pork Loin, House-Made Pickles, Pickled Slaw, White Cheddar Cheese, Stone Sauce, Toasted Marble Rye

Tandoori Chicken

$11.00

Tandoori Seasoned Pulled Roasted Chicken, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Flatbread, Cucumber Yogurt Dressing

Lunch Feature

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Steak Feature

$32.00

Call for details!

Seafood Feature

$23.00Out of stock

Call for details!

Sirloin Steak

$25.00

Worcestershire Marinated 8oz Sirloin Steak, Whiskey Steak Sauce, Smoked Garlic-Chive Butter, Mashed Yukon Potatoes, Straw Onions

Whiskey Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Scotch Whisky Marinated Grilled Salmon, Colcannon Potatoes, Porter Beer Mustard, Straw Potatoes

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Wild Caught Atlantic Haddock, Light Batter, Hand Cut Fries with Smoked Sea Salt, Herbed Tartar Sauce

Vegetable Curry

$13.50

Brussels Sprouts, Carrot, Cauliflower, Onion, Peas, Toasted Masala Spice Blend, Tomato, Coconut Milk, Yogurt, Basmati Rice, Grilled Flatbread

Chicken & Leek Pasty

$17.00

Sunday Roast PM

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

Randy's Fries

$6.50

Thick-Cut Russet Potatoes, Smoked Salt, Sriracha Aioli, Beer Ketchup

Pub Crisps

$4.50

Russet Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Dip

Apple Cider-Ginger Pickled Slaw

$3.50

Mushy Peas

$3.50

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Pickled Vegetables

$4.50

Sautéed Baby Arugula

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts w/ Bacon

$6.00

With Berkshire House-Smoked Bacon

Colcannon

$5.50

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, House-Smoked Bacon, Truffle Oil

Roasted Vegetables

$5.50

Carrot, Onion, Cauliflower, Peas, Arugula

Side Sausage

$5.50

Side Rashers

$5.50

Add Salmon

$6.00

Single Tendie!

$2.50

Kids

Kids Chz Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Desserts

Irish Coffee Bread Pudding

$8.00

Coffee & Bailey's-Infused Custard, Irish Whiskey-Salted Toffee Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Flourless Chocolate Stout Cake

$9.00

Irish Stout & Spice Chocolate Cake, Cranberry Compote, Mocha Hot Fudge Sauce, Vanilla Chantilly Cream

Fried Buttermilk Cake

$8.50

Battered Buttermilk Cake, Powdered Sugar, Irish Whiskey Toffee Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Side Hot Fudge

$1.35

Side Toffee Sauce

$1.35

Sauces & Dressings

Blue Cheese-Tarragon

$1.35

Buttermilk Herb

$1.35

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$1.35

Porter Mustard

$1.35

Sriracha Aioli

$1.35

Steak Sauce

$1.35

Stone Sauce

$1.35

Tartar Sauce

$1.35

Sd Jalapeno Glaze

$1.35

Chicken gravy

$1.35

Orange Bourbon Butter

$0.75

Decals

Black & White

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

English-inspired gastropub in Columbia, MO serving up distinctive pub fare, craft brews, fine wines and an extensive whiskey selection.

Website

Location

3910 Peachtree Drive Suite H, Columbia, MO 65203

Directions

Gallery
44 Stone Public House. image
44 Stone Public House. image
44 Stone Public House. image
44 Stone Public House. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,279
3915 S Providence Rd Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria & Pub - Nifong
orange starNo Reviews
10 West Nifong Boulevard Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
D. Rowe's Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 128
1005 Club Village Dr Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Como Smoke and Fire South - 3804 Buttonwood Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
3804 Buttonwood Dr. Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
The Grind Coffee House - 1 South
orange star4.7 • 553
4603 John Garry Drive Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
Park Restaurant - Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
4380 Nocona Parkway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Addison's Downtown- Columbia
orange star4.4 • 1,509
709 Cherry Street Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Sophia's - 3915 S Providence Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,279
3915 S Providence Rd Columbia, MO 65203
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Columbia MO
orange star4.6 • 1,015
3802 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 870
38 N 8th St Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Buckingham Smokehouse Bar-B-Q
orange star4.3 • 827
3804 Buttonwood Dr Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Tropical Liqueurs - Broadway
orange star4.6 • 753
515 E Broadway Columbia, MO 65201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Jefferson City
review star
No reviews yet
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Warrensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Wentzville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Quincy
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston