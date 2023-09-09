Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew 20 Oz

$6.00

Coffee 12 Oz

$4.00

Coffee 16 Oz

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Decaf Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Decaf Americano

$5.00

Whole Leaf Tea

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$6.00

96 Oz COFFEE ON TAP TO GO

$45.00

Machiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Decaf Cortado

$5.00

Decaf Machiato

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

All Day Menu

Sourdough Batard

$9.00

Milk Bread

$12.00

Chocolate Coffee Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Goat Cheese & Spinach Bun

$7.00

Savory Morning Bun, Goat Cheese & Spinach

Blueberry Polenta Muffin

$6.00Out of stock

Polenta Muffin, Blueberries & Oat Crumble

Chocolate Chip-Molasses Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip-Molasses Cookie with Sea Salt

Citrus & Currant Linzer

$4.00

Spelt Linzer with Meyer Lemon

Dulce de Leche Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Macaroon with Dark Chocolate

Cherry & Pistachio Financier

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese-It

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast (8am-12pm)

Greywind Bao

$10.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Egg Chorizo - Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken and Herb Chorizo and House Made Hot Sauce

Spinach and Egg White Sandwich

$12.00

Cheddar, Coriander and Green Chili

Housemade Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Chia & Cranberry Breakfast Parfait

$9.00Out of stock

Breakfast Parfait, Overnight Oats, Chia, Cranberry and Pistachio

Lunch (11am-3pm)

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$19.00Out of stock

with Sungold Tomatoes and Rosemary Croutons

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Spicy Tomato Mayo and Arugula on Housemade Ciabatta

North Fork Original Potato Chips

$3.00

North Fork Barbecue Chips

$3.00

North Fork Salt & Vinegar Chips

$3.00

North Fork Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Daily Lunch Specials (11am-3pm)

BLT Sandwich (TUESDAYS ONLY)

$17.00

Heirloom Tomatoes and Candied Bacon on Housemade Milk Bread, Available on TUESDAYS only!

Ham & Cheese Baguette (WEDNESDAYS ONLY)

$19.00

Available on WEDNESDAYS only!

Summer Waldorf Salad (THURSDAYS ONLY)

$16.00

with Peaches and Almonds, Available THURSDAYS only!

Cobb Salad (FRIDAYS ONLY)

Cobb Salad (FRIDAYS ONLY)

$17.00

with Bacon and Blue Cheese, Available on FRIDAYS only!

Smoked Salmon Sandwich (SATURDAYS ONLY)

$18.00Out of stock

with Cream Cheese on Housemade Potato Focaccia, Available SATURDAYS only!

Beverages

Iced Tea

$6.00

Ginger Elderflower Lemonade

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Saratoga Still Water

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bakery Merchandise

Bakery Shirt

$30.00

Cookbook

$30.00

Bakery Tote

$7.00

Greywind Water Bottle

$12.00

Wallabout Coffee Box | Parlor

$16.00

Ravine Coffee Box | Parlor

$17.00

Pistachio Halva | Seed + Mill

$10.00

Fresh Flower Bouquet

$35.00

Dried Flower Bouquet

$45.00

Cornmeal Flour | Farmer Ground

$7.00

Granola

$9.00

Rye Flour | Farmer Ground

$7.00

Apple Cider Vinegar | Harvest Spirits

$15.00

EVOO | California Olive Ranch

$22.00