Louie Wingz & Catfish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Chicago style fried chicken and catfish topped with our famous mild sauce!
Location
454 Greenwich St, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Valparaiso
Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurant
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant