Restaurant header imageView gallery

Louie Wingz & Catfish

review star

No reviews yet

454 Greenwich St

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago style fried chicken and catfish topped with our famous mild sauce!

Location

454 Greenwich St, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Ricochet Tacos - Valparaiso
orange starNo Reviews
55 Franklin St. Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Flats - Valparaiso
orange star4.0 • 54
1 Napoleon Street Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Esca Kitchen & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
22 Washington St. Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Stacks Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
175 Lincolnway #C Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
The Rolling Stonebaker
orange star4.8 • 258
54 Lafayette St. Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston