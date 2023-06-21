Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille

1,241 Reviews

$$

4507 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

10 Wings

$16.00

10 Wings tossed in your choice of Sauce.

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Our Bavarian Pretzel Twist with Maryland Crab Dip, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a sweet and spicy drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Black Garlic Caesar

$16.00

Crisp romaine hearts, crunchy focaccia croutons, and a bold black garlic Caesar dressing. Topped with pecorino and parmesan crisps.


Apps

Ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, Creamy Mozzarella, and a fragrant basil drizzled with a balsamic reduction

10 Wings

$16.00

10 Wings tossed in your choice of Sauce.

20 Wings

$29.00

20 Wings tossed in your choice of Sauce.

Black Bean & Swt Potato Tacos

$14.00

Corn Filled Tortillas with Sautéed Black beans and sweet potatoes. Topped with Mexican Cheese, Red Onion, and Avocado Crema

Caprese

$13.00

Fresh Italian classic. Ripe heirloom tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Crab Pretzel

$18.00

Our Bavarian Pretzel Twist with Maryland Crab Dip, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, and a sweet and spicy drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey

Crab Toast

$20.00

Two crostini topped with guacamole, jumbo lump crab, heirloom tomatoes, and a hint of paprika.

Duck Rangoon

$16.00

Crispy, savory rangoons stuffed with Maple Leaf Farms duck confit and cream cheese served with tangy Asian slaw and Mae Ploy sweet Thai chili.

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts, tossed in house-made Not Today Satan buffalo sauce, black garlic, parmesan, and truffle. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Pizza Sticks

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, and Basil Wrapped in Eggroll Skins, Fried Golden Brown and Served with Marinara

Pretzel Dip

$19.00

Jumbo-sized Bavarian pretzel twist, served piping hot with a spicy buffalo dip and a generous side of creamy white cheddar truffle Yard Bird cheese sauce.

Quesabirria

$16.00

12” Birria quesadilla, stuffed with slow braised 1855 beef and consommé, Mexican cheeses, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of its own consommé.

Seafood Potato Skins

$17.00

Crispy potato skins loaded with scallops, shrimp, and jumbo lump crab, topped with cheddar jack cheese, and served with sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

1/2 Pound Jumbo Shrimp served with tangy Cocktail Sauce

Tot-Chos

$19.00

Tater Tots topped with your choice of Short Rib or Diced Chicken. Then topped with Yard Bird Cheese Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno, and Pico

Bowls

Birria Ramen

$23.00

Birria ramen, featuring tender braised 1885 short rib, soft-boiled egg, crisp cabbage, sliced radish, shishito peppers, and fragrant cilantro in a rich, flavorful broth.

Black Garlic Caesar

$16.00

Crisp romaine hearts, crunchy focaccia croutons, and a bold black garlic Caesar dressing. Topped with pecorino and parmesan crisps.

Cream of Crab

$12.00

Rich and creamy crab soup, loaded with lumps of blue crab and seasoned to perfection

Eastern Shore Cobb

$22.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon crumbles, tangy bleu cheese, succulent jumbo lump blue crab, grilled chicken, juicy cherry heirloom tomatoes, and creamy avocado.

Grain Bowl

$18.00

Packed with a hearty blend of ancient grains, fresh kale, sweet carrots, and juicy tomatoes, and tossed with a creamy avocado citrus dressing.

House Salad

$13.00

Classic House Salad with your choice of dressing.

MD Crab

$11.00

Hearty vegetables, savory spices, and lumps of blue crab meat.

Mexican Street Corn

$14.00

Enjoy the perfect blend of arugula, grilled corn, spicy jalapeno, red onion, Mexican cheese, and juicy heirloom cherry tomatoes, all tossed in a delectable street corn dressing.

Handhelds

AU Poivre Burger

$16.00

Bold and flavorful, two juicy 1855 Angus smashed beef patties, on a bed of arugula, topped with creamy muenster cheese and smothered with a creamy cognac sauce. Served on a soft potato bun.

Blast

$21.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, blackened Jail Island salmon, and heirloom tomato on toasted brioche bread.

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Philly classic with white cheddar cheese sauce. Served with or without caramelized onions.

Crab Roll

$26.00

Perfect blend of Maine and the Chesapeake, jumbo lump crab salad on a buttery split-top brioche roll.

ES Grilled Cheese

$29.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, crispy Leidy’s Duroc bacon, heirloom tomato, and melted cheddar between two slices of toasted brioche bread.

Italian on Focaccia

$22.00

Focaccia piled high with prosciutto, mortadella, pepperoni, sharp provolone, shredded lettuce, Not Today Satan hots, oil, vinegar, and oregano.

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two juicy 1855 Angus smashed beef patties, with steamed onions, crisp Leidy’s Duroc bacon, American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, and our house sauce on a soft potato bun.

Spicy Chicken

$17.00

Breaded, and fried or grilled, Nashville seasoned breast, with shredded lettuce, dill pickles and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey on a potato roll.

Entrees (After 4PM)

Available after 4PM

10oz Delmonico

$37.00

A steakhouse classic 10oz 1855 Angus Delmonico grilled to order and topped with chimichurri, served with truffle parmesan risotto and grilled broccolini.

Alfredo Seafood

$36.00

Rich and creamy seafood alfredo, featuring plump scallops, jumbo lump blue crab, and jumbo shrimp on house-made fettuccine.

Coconut Shrimp w/ Curry Rice

$30.00

Coconut breaded shrimp over red Thai curry rice with grilled bok choy and drizzled with Mae Ploy sweet Thai chili.

Crabcake Entree

Your choice of one or two jumbo lump crabcakes broiled to perfection and served with white cheddar truffle mac and cheese, and grilled broccolini. Comes with a side of our old bay tartar.

Fish 'N Chips

$29.00

Yard Bird tempura hand battered Alaskan cod filet served over fresh cut french fries; served with coleslaw, lemon, and house old bay tartar.

Half Chicken

$25.00

Mediterranean-inspired crispy-skinned half chicken over kale polenta, with adobo slaw, and feta cheese.

Salmon Entree

$31.00

Seared skin-on Jail Island Salmon served over rice pilaf with broccolini, oreganata, and romesco sauce.

Short Rib Mac

$27.00

Creamy white cheddar truffle mac and cheese with tender slow braised 1855 short rib, finished with chives

Tofu Ramen Pad Thai

$23.00

A traditional Thai dish with stir-fried rice noodles, tofu, egg, scallions, cabbage, and a tangy peanut sauce. Topped with crushed peanuts, lime, and cilantro.

Kids

K Burger

$10.00

4 oz burger. Brioche Bun. Add Cheese for $1 More. Served with Fries

K Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

K Mac N Cheese

$9.00

K Pasta Butter

$8.00

Your Choice of Butter, Cheese, or Marinara. Served with Fries

K Pasta Marinara

$8.00

K Tenders

$10.00

Kids Tenders served with Fries

Sides

Side Black Garlic Caesar

$9.00

Side Garlic Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Grilled Brocolini

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Side Tater Tots

$9.00

Side Risotto

$13.00

Side Truffle Mac & Cheese

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

