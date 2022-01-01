47 Sushi & Spirits imageView gallery

1525 Park Central Drive

#400

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

STARTERS

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Edamame, chilled

$6.00

Kimchi

$4.00

House salad

$6.00

Shishito Blistered

$6.00

Kids Cali

$7.00

Gyoza

$12.00

TEMAKI (HANDROLLS)

Albacore Tuna Temaki

$8.00

Avocado Temaki

$6.00

Blue Crab Temaki

$8.00

Cali Temaki

$6.00

Cucumber Ume Temaki

$5.00

Negitoro Temaki

$9.00

Salmon Temaki

$7.00

Scallop Temaki

$9.00

Shrimp Temaki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$8.00

Yellowtail Temaki

$7.00

Kani Temaki

$12.00

SASHIMI / NIGIRI

Albacore tuna

$9.00

Black Snapper

$10.00

Bluefin tuna

$18.00

Inari - tofu pocket

$6.00

Salmon

$9.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Tuna

$10.00

Unagi - Broiled Fresh water Eel

$11.00

Yellowtail

$9.00

Saba

$9.00

Toro

$20.00

DON BURI - RICE BOWLS

Salmon Don Buri

$15.00

Yellowtail Don Buri

$15.00

Spicy tuna Don Buri

$16.00

Chirashi (Chef's Combo) Don Buri

$18.00

ABURI NIGIRI

Salmon Yuzukosho

$9.00

Black Snapper - Madai

$10.00

Unagi - Broiled Eel

$11.00

Hotate - Japanese scallop Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

SET MENU

SAN (3) SET

$20.00

SHI (4) SET

$24.00

GO (5) SET

$28.00

SIDES

Extra Ginger

$1.75

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Pickled Wasabi

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Unagi Sauce

$1.00

DESSERT

Mochi

$5.00

Cookie D

$6.00

SAIKO

Gyoza

$12.00

Hosomaki

$6.00

Unakyu

$14.00

Veggie Futo

$12.00

California

$10.00

Salmon Avocado

$13.00

Mukozuke

$28.00

BEER

Asahi Super Dry

$7.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Boulder Shake Porter

$6.00

Colorado Native IPA

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Echigo Flying IPA

$10.00

Echigo Rice Lager

$9.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$6.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Shimai Toshi Yuzu Lager

$8.00

Orion Lager

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Tokyo Nites Saketini

$14.00

Zensai

$13.00

Highball

$20.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Akashi

$22.00

Akashi Sherry Cask

$64.00

Akashi Single Malt

$44.00

Hakushu 12yr

$72.00

Ichiro's Malt & Grain

$36.00

Iwai

$20.00

Iwai Tradition

$26.00

Iwai Tradition Wine Cask

$34.00

Mars Komagatake

$44.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$52.00

Ginza Shochu

$10.00

Toki

$18.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$72.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

LIQUOR

Wheatley

$8.00

Effen Cucumber

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

St. George Citrus

$12.00

Haku Japanese Vodka

$13.00

Boulder

$12.00

Nikka

$13.00

Miles London Dry

$8.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

Roku

$12.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Greenhook

$13.00

Nikka

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

George T Stagg

$40.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Legent Kentucky Japan

$14.00

MaCallan 12 yr

$18.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Ronin Private Select

$15.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12yr

$40.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15yr

$65.00

Thomas H Handy Sazerac

$14.00

Cane Run

$6.00

Parce 8yr

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Real McCoy

$10.00

Teeda Japanese

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Sauza Blue

$7.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$16.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$19.00

Esperanto Anejor

$24.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Mex Coke

$4.50

SAKE BOTTLES

DEMON SLAYER ONIKUROSHI 180 ML

$14.00

HOT SAKE CARAFE

$10.00

KIKU MASAMUNE 500 ML

$36.00

ORGANIC HAKUTSURU 300 ML

$22.00

PURPLE HAZE - Hot Sake w/Chambord

$13.00

SOTO CAN 187 ML

$16.00

SUIJIN GOD OF WATER 300 ML

$26.00

DASSAI 45 720 ML

$86.00

KUBOTA 300 ML

$36.00

WAKATAKE 300 ML

$48.00

HAKKAISAN 300 ML

$30.00

SUIGEI DRUNKEN WHALE 720 ML

$80.00

HAKUTSURU SAYURI 300 ML

$22.00

KUKUSUI PERFECT SNOW 300 ML

$34.00

SAKE, GLASS

OZEKI JUNMAI glass

$14.00

WINE

Yealands Sauvignon Blance

$14.00

Seeker Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Neilson Chardonnay

$14.00

Fuki Plum Wine

$12.00

KILLKA Malbec glass

$12.00

Spinelli CAB glass

$14.00

Firesteed PINOT NOIR glass

$16.00

Day Owl ROSE glass

$13.00

Bouvet rose sparkling glass

$14.00

Da Luca prosecco glass

$12.00

YELANDS SAUV BLANC BOTTLE

$54.00

SEEKER PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$46.00

NIESLON CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$54.00

FUKI PLUM WINE BOTTLE

$46.00

DAY OWL ROSE BOTTLE

$50.00

KILLKA MALBEC BOTTLE

$46.00

FIRESTEED PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$62.00

SPINELLI CAB SAUV BOTTLE

$54.00

BOUVET ROSE SPARKLING BOTTLE

$54.00

Da Luca PROSECCO BOTTLE

$46.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Temaki Bar, sashimi and Japanese Spirits

Location

1525 Park Central Drive, #400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Directions

