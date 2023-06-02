- Home
Port Angeles
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar
221 North Lincoln Street
Port Angeles, WA 98362
Breakfast
Breakfast
All American Breakfast
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or ham. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.
Crab + Shrimp Omelet
Local Dungeness Crab + Shrimp folded in a fluffy three egg omelet with spinach and caramelized onion. Topped w/ Tillamook white cheddar. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.
Personal Quiche
Seasonal vegetables + choice of meat w/ egg + Tillamook white cheddar baked in a personal pie crust. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.
Maple Glazed Pancakes w/ Bacon
Buttermilk pancakes covered in maple donut glaze and topped w/ applewood smoked bacon.
Avocado Toast
Whole grain wheat bread, freshly smashed avocado, arugula + tomato tossed in house made citrus vinaigrette. Topped w/ one egg any style + served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.
Full Barnacle Biscuit and Gravy
One large house made biscuit topped w/ sausage gravy + served w/ your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.
Half Barnacle Biscuit and Gravy
One half house made biscuit topped w/ sausage gravy + served with your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.
Eggs Benedict
Crab Cake Benedict
Two soft poached eggs on house made crab cakes + toasted english muffin. Topped w/ hollandaise sauce + served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.
Banana Nut French Toast
Thick cut texas toast dipped in vanilla bean custard + rolled in honey nut crust. Topped w/ bananas, fresh berries + sweetened condensed milk.
Oatmeal Supreme
Steel cut oatmeal topped w/ brown sugar, banana, + fresh berries. Served w/ your choice of toast.
Strawberry and Cream Waffle
Belgian waffle topped w/ freshly sliced strawberries + whipped cream.
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo w/ a mixture of seasonal vegetables, scrambled eggs + Tillamook cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla + served w/ your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.
Banana Split Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt between a split banana. Topped w/ granola and fresh berries.
Chicken Fried Steak
House breaded cube steak topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or house potatoes = Your choice of toast.
2x2x2
Two French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or ham.
Veggie Omelet
Seasonal veggies folded in a fluffy three egg omelet. Topped w/ feta cheese. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.
Ham and Cheddar Omlet
Kids
Kids French Toast
Two slices of french toast served with choice of meat.
Kids Pancakes
Two pancakes served with choice of meat.
Kids All American
One egg cooked any style, served with hash browns or house potatoes, choice of meat and choice of toast.
Kids Parfait
Vanilla greek yogurt topped with granola, banana and fresh berries.
Dinner
Soup and Salad
Cup of Chowder
Bowl of Chowder
Grilled Wedge Salald
Grilled iceberg lettuce, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and ranch dressing.
Summer Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, strawberries, crumbled feta, toasted pumpkin seeds, blood orange vinaigrettte.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing.
Washington Pear and Apple
Mixed greens, diced apples + pears, candied walnut, dried cranberries, citrus vinaigrette.
Appetizers
Crab Cake Sliders
slaw. cajun remoulade.
Deep Fried Pickles
Breaded + fried. served w/ chipotle ranch.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served in a bread bowl. Add Crab $8
Margherita Flatbread
Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.
Buffalo Wings
Wings + drums tossed in buffalo sauce. Served w/ blue cheese dipping sauce.
BBQ Wings
Wings + drums tossed in whiskey BBQ. Served w/ blue cheese dipping sauce.
Calamari
Hand cut and breaded. Served with cajun remoulade and sweet chili sauce.
Coconut Prawns
Burgers and Sandwiches
Elk Burger
Lettuce, tomato, Walla Walla sweet onion.
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, walla Walla sweet onion, Tillamook cheddar.
Cowboy Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, tillamook swiss cheese.
Epic Mac and Cheese Burger
Signature mac + cheese, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried buffalo chicken, coleslaw, picle.
Loaded French Dip
Slow roast chuck roast, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, Tillamook swiss cheese, au jus.
Grilled BBLT
Thick cut sourdough, bacon, bernaise sauce, lettuce, tomato.
Entrees
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in smoked gouda + Tillamook cheddar cheese sauce.
White Truffle Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta tossed in white truffle alfredo sauce. topped with fresh basil.
Halibut and Chips 2 piece
Fresh cut halibut, coleslaw and fries.
Halibut and Chips 3 pieace
Fresh cut halibut, coleslaw and fries.
Cod and Chips 2 piece
Fresh cut cod, coleslaw and fries.
Cod and Chips 3 piece
Fresh cut cod, coleslaw and fries.
Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes
Grilled, served w/ cajun remoulade.
12 oz New York Steak
Served w/ compound butter
New York Steak Oscar
Bernaise sauce, Dungeness crab.
Chicken Caprese
Mozzarella cheese, tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh basil.
Bacon Wrapped Chicken
Stuffed w/ pesto ricotta.