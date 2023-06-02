  • Home
  48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar - 221 North Lincoln Street
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar 221 North Lincoln Street

221 North Lincoln Street

Port Angeles, WA 98362

Breakfast

All American Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or ham. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.

Crab + Shrimp Omelet

$18.00

Local Dungeness Crab + Shrimp folded in a fluffy three egg omelet with spinach and caramelized onion. Topped w/ Tillamook white cheddar. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.

Personal Quiche

$13.00

Seasonal vegetables + choice of meat w/ egg + Tillamook white cheddar baked in a personal pie crust. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.

Maple Glazed Pancakes w/ Bacon

$15.00

Buttermilk pancakes covered in maple donut glaze and topped w/ applewood smoked bacon.

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Whole grain wheat bread, freshly smashed avocado, arugula + tomato tossed in house made citrus vinaigrette. Topped w/ one egg any style + served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.

Full Barnacle Biscuit and Gravy

$14.00

One large house made biscuit topped w/ sausage gravy + served w/ your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.

Half Barnacle Biscuit and Gravy

$10.00

One half house made biscuit topped w/ sausage gravy + served with your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$20.00

Two soft poached eggs on house made crab cakes + toasted english muffin. Topped w/ hollandaise sauce + served w/ hash browns or house potatoes.

Banana Nut French Toast

$15.00

Thick cut texas toast dipped in vanilla bean custard + rolled in honey nut crust. Topped w/ bananas, fresh berries + sweetened condensed milk.

Oatmeal Supreme

$12.00

Steel cut oatmeal topped w/ brown sugar, banana, + fresh berries. Served w/ your choice of toast.

Strawberry and Cream Waffle

$15.00

Belgian waffle topped w/ freshly sliced strawberries + whipped cream.

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo w/ a mixture of seasonal vegetables, scrambled eggs + Tillamook cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla + served w/ your choice of hash browns or house potatoes.

Banana Split Yogurt Parfait

$14.00

Greek yogurt between a split banana. Topped w/ granola and fresh berries.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

House breaded cube steak topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of hash browns or house potatoes = Your choice of toast.

2x2x2

$15.00

Two French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, sausage links, or ham.

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Seasonal veggies folded in a fluffy three egg omelet. Topped w/ feta cheese. Served w/ hash browns or house potatoes + your choice of toast.

Ham and Cheddar Omlet

$15.00

Kids

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Two slices of french toast served with choice of meat.

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

Two pancakes served with choice of meat.

Kids All American

$8.00

One egg cooked any style, served with hash browns or house potatoes, choice of meat and choice of toast.

Kids Parfait

$8.00

Vanilla greek yogurt topped with granola, banana and fresh berries.

Breakfast Sides

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Potato

$3.50

Side Toast

$3.25

Side Meat

$4.95

1/2 Side Meat

$2.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Fruit

$4.00

Fruit and Toast

$6.00

Cereal

$4.75

Short Stack

$10.00

1 Pancake

$5.00

1 Plain Waffle

$12.00

Dinner

Soup and Salad

Cup of Chowder

$6.00

Bowl of Chowder

$8.00

Grilled Wedge Salald

$11.00

Grilled iceberg lettuce, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and ranch dressing.

Summer Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, crumbled feta, toasted pumpkin seeds, blood orange vinaigrettte.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing.

Washington Pear and Apple

$13.00

Mixed greens, diced apples + pears, candied walnut, dried cranberries, citrus vinaigrette.

Appetizers

Crab Cake Sliders

$18.00

slaw. cajun remoulade.

Deep Fried Pickles

$12.00

Breaded + fried. served w/ chipotle ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served in a bread bowl. Add Crab $8

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Wings + drums tossed in buffalo sauce. Served w/ blue cheese dipping sauce.

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Wings + drums tossed in whiskey BBQ. Served w/ blue cheese dipping sauce.

Calamari

$12.00

Hand cut and breaded. Served with cajun remoulade and sweet chili sauce.

Coconut Prawns

$18.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Elk Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato, Walla Walla sweet onion.

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, walla Walla sweet onion, Tillamook cheddar.

Cowboy Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce, tillamook swiss cheese.

Epic Mac and Cheese Burger

$18.00

Signature mac + cheese, bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried buffalo chicken, coleslaw, picle.

Loaded French Dip

$18.00

Slow roast chuck roast, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, Tillamook swiss cheese, au jus.

Grilled BBLT

$15.00

Thick cut sourdough, bacon, bernaise sauce, lettuce, tomato.

Entrees

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in smoked gouda + Tillamook cheddar cheese sauce.

White Truffle Fettucine Alfredo

$22.00

Fettucine pasta tossed in white truffle alfredo sauce. topped with fresh basil.

Halibut and Chips 2 piece

$21.00

Fresh cut halibut, coleslaw and fries.

Halibut and Chips 3 pieace

$24.00

Fresh cut halibut, coleslaw and fries.

Cod and Chips 2 piece

$18.00

Fresh cut cod, coleslaw and fries.

Cod and Chips 3 piece

$21.00

Fresh cut cod, coleslaw and fries.

Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Cakes

$30.00

Grilled, served w/ cajun remoulade.

12 oz New York Steak

$32.00

Served w/ compound butter

New York Steak Oscar

$45.00

Bernaise sauce, Dungeness crab.

Chicken Caprese

$26.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato, balsamic reduction, fresh basil.

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

$26.00

Stuffed w/ pesto ricotta.

Stuffed Salmon