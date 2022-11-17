Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caribbean- Asian Fusion Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4800 Monroe Road

Charlotte, NC 28211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Curry Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Jerk Salmon Egg Rolls

$15.00

Oxtail empanadas

$19.00

Salmon Bites

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

Entrees

Oxtails Entree

$29.00

Served w/ carrots, potatoes, rice, & plantains

Jerk Chicken

$18.00

Bone in chicken w/ rice & cabbage

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Fried Whole Snapper

$37.00

Beef Burger

$14.00

Rasta Pasta

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Bowls

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$24.00

Served w/ white rice, cabbage, carrot, seaweed and green plantains

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$20.00

Served w/ white rice, cabbage, carrot, seaweed and green plantains

Garden Salad

$12.00

Sides

Sweet Plaintains

$7.00

Bowl of Rice

$7.00

Steamed cabbage

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$8.00

served with house-made pineapple toppings

Brunch

Fish N Grits

$32.00

Deep-fried whole snapper and grits

Dessert

$12.00

Jerk Salmon Eggs rolls

$14.00

Seared salmon to perfection topped off with your choice of egg, scramble, poached, or fried

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Battered fried jerk chicken on a fluffy buttered waffle

Curry Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Stuffed with Cheese & peppers, served with curry sauce

Oxtails Hash

$27.00

Slow braised oxtail with peppers and onions with a side of sweet plaintains

4800 Brunch

$25.00

Shrimp N Grits

$25.00

Oxtail N Grits

$27.00

Casamigos Repasado

Casamigos Repasado

$400.00

Patron Repasado

Patron Repasado

$400.00

Remy 1738

Remy 1738

$400.00

Dusse`

Dusse`

$400.00

Don Julio Repasado

Don Julio Repasado

$450.00

Casamigo's Anejo

Casamigo's Anejo

$450.00

1800 Cristalino

1800 Cristalino

$450.00

Avion 44

Avion 44

$600.00

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 1942

$675.00

Clase Azul

Clase Azul

$750.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4800 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
4800 image

Similar restaurants in your area

SOUL DINER - 3501 E independence Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3501 E independence Blvd Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Latrobe Drive Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Taqueria El Flacko
orange starNo Reviews
3500 Latrobe Drive Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Wolfman Pizza - Cotswold
orange star4.4 • 348
106-B S Sharon Amity Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Edge City Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
6209 Old Post Road, Suite 109 Charlotte, NC 28212
View restaurantnext
Sosu Noodle Shop - 3718 Central Avenue Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
3718 Central Avenue Suite B Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston