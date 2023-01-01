Food Menu

Breakfast

Everything Bagel

$9.49
Plain Bagel

$9.49
Sausage English Muffin

$9.49
Eggs & Cheese English Muffin

$9.49
French Toast

$9.49

Side Maple Syrup

$1.99

Appetizers

House Made Chicken Tenders

$13.99
Bavarian Handmade Pretzel

$12.99
Solo Flight Nachos

$12.99

Personal-sized nachos with Blonde Eagle Ale beer cheese, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, pico de gallo, avocado crush, sour cream and pickled onions.

Crab Artichoke Dip

$16.99
Premium Class Smoked Brewpub Fries

$13.99
49th State Calamari

$16.99
Blonde Eagle Beer Cheese & Chips

$10.99
AK Crab Rangoon

$13.99
Award-Winning Smoked Wings

$16.99

Soup

Cup Alaskan Seafood Chowder

$9.49

Bowl Alaskan Seafood Chowder

$12.99
Cup Buffalo Chili

$9.49

Bowl Buffalo Chili

$12.99

Add LAGER LOAF

$4.99

Bowls/Salads

Yum Yum Bowl

$18.99

Southwest Chicken Cobb

$19.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99
Ice Pick Wedge

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and scallions draped in our tangy blue cheese dressing.

House Salad

$11.99

Pub Favorites

49th State Burger

$18.99
49th State Famous Halibut and Chips

$29.99
Frequent Flyer BLT

$15.99
Caribou Smash

$21.99
King Crabby Grilled Cheese

$21.99
Smōk Ribeye Steak and Cheese Sandwich

$23.99
Sockeye Salmon Sandwich

$26.99
Thai Chicken Wrap

$17.99

Tender grilled chicken tossed in spicy Thai peanut sauce with shredded cabbage, carrots, red bell peppers, and cilantro in a gluten-free wrap. Served with a side of brown rice.

Rotisserie Chicken Club

$17.99

Tender chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with brewpub fries.

Tacos/Quesadillas

49th State's Famous Halibut Tacos

$27.99
Direct Flight Chicken Quesadilla

$17.49
Vegan Cheese Quesadilla

$15.99

Flavorful vegan cheese quesadilla with crushed avocado and salsa fresca.

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.99
49th State Carnivore Flatbread

$17.49

House red sauce, reindeer sausage, Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, mozzarella and provolone.

BBQ Ribeye Steak Flatbread

$17.49
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$16.99
Cheese Flatbread

$14.99

Cremini Mushroom Flatbread

$16.49

House red sauce, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, and fresh thyme.

Vegan Sausage Flatbread

$17.49

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$10.49
Frontier Soda Float

$7.99
Ice Cream

$4.99
Mudflat Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.49

Oreo crust with a cake batter cheesecake topped with mini brownie bites, chocolate ganache, chopped snickers bars and a caramel drizzle. Locally made by Kastle’s Kreations, winner of Cupcake Wars.

Sides

4oz Beer Cheese

$4.99

4oz Cole Slaw

$3.99

4oz Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Add Salad

$2.99

Cup of Rice

$5.99
French Fries

$7.99

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.99
Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Add Caesar

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$10.44

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.44

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.99

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.99

Coffee

$3.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Freshly Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

House-Made Lemonade

Juice

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.99

Frontier Beverages

Frontier Lime Sparkling Glacier Water

$3.99Out of stock

Frontier Grapefruit Sparkling Glacier Water

$3.99

12oz Can Blueberry Cream Soda

$3.99

12oz Can Frontier Cola

$3.99

12oz Can Spruce Tip Soda

$3.99

12oz Can Root Beer

$3.99

12oz Can Whiteout Soda

$3.99

12oz Can Pumpkin Pie Soda

$3.99